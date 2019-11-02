CAFRE launch further series of workshops on the responsible use of antimicrobials

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has announced that a further series of workshops on the ‘Responsible use of Antimicrobials on the Dairy Farm’ will begin in November 2019, writes Allen Hall - Farm Family Key Skills, CAFRE.

Previous workshops have proved successful, with over 400 farm family members attending this very popular course, which is offered as part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) Scheme.

The workshops are free for farmers, their family members and farm staff, and will be delivered by veterinary practitioners. It will provide opportunities for informative discussion which aims to help milk producers make informed choices in developing animal health protocols on their own farms.

A video of an overview of the training provided during the workshops can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/d-R0UxOIcbg

Antimicrobials, especially antibiotics have been one of the most powerful drugs used to combat disease for many decades. They are used widely in both human medicine and in animal health. But the issue of antimicrobial resistance is increasing and it is now a major cause of concern worldwide. Every possible action needs to be taken to manage the use of antibiotics on the farm to help tackle this problem.

The workshops will focus on a number of areas, including:

· What antimicrobials are and how antimicrobial resistance develops.

· Best practice in the use of antimicrobials and other medicines.

· Practical steps to reduce the use of antimicrobials on the farm and avoiding residues.

The training offered also meets the requirements of various farm quality assurance schemes including the Red Tractor Assurance Scheme.

Numbers are limited on each course to allow plenty of opportunity for discussion with the vets. Anyone wishing to attend must register in advance.

To find a course near to you and to register please visit the Animal Health & Welfare NI (AWHNI) website at: www.animalhealthni.com or contact AHWNI Tel: 028 7963 9333.

Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) is part of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme, funded under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.