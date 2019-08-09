CAFRE part-time accredited equine course

The Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of Horse Care and Management is an accredited Level 3 course aimed at participants wanting to gain a recognised qualification in horse care and management without having to attend college on a full time basis.

The course will be delivered at Greenmount Campus, Antrim, on a Tuesday evening from 7.15pm until 9.30pm, over a twelve week period from the September 17 to December 10.

This classroom based course is aimed at private owners, small scale breeders, animal welfare officers, leisure riders and non-equine vet nurses.

The qualification is composed of six units and during the qualification students will learn about the principles of basic horse health and welfare, including recognising signs of good and ill health in a horse, training and preparing horses for work, stable routines including mucking out and grooming, transporting horses, health and safety in the horse industry as well as employment rights and responsibilities.

The course fee is £70 and this includes an assessment and registration fee.

Online registration is necessary and will be open until Monday, September 9. For more information and to apply, please see the CAFRE website: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/equine/ or contact rachel.annan@daera-ni.gov.uk