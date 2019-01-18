CAFRE releases ‘The Ammonia Challenge’ video

CAFRE has prepared a short video entitled ‘The Ammonia Challenge’ which shows how ammonia has become a threat to sensitive habitats, that farming is the predominant source of ammonia and finally it looks at some useful techniques to reduce ammonia emissions.

Ammonia is a powerful air pollutant and a reactive form of nitrogen. Agriculture is responsible for 94% of atmospheric ammonia emissions in Northern Ireland. High levels of ammonia are harmful to sensitive habitats and species and human health. Nitrogen loss through ammonia emissions also reduces the fertiliser value of slurry and manure.

The video shows some methods of reducing ammonia emissions that are being employed at CAFRE and these include increased grazing, reduced protein in livestock diets, advanced livestock flooring and slurry storage systems and slurry application using the trailing shoe system.

To view the video open up CAFREtv in youtube and then select ‘The Ammonia Challenge’.