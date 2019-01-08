CAFRE students get to know their oats with visit to White’s

Students from the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) recently visited White’s Oats based in Tandragee, Co. Armagh.

The students are on the National Diploma in Food Technology and are studying cereal technology this semester.

This module provides them with a knowledge and understanding of the processes involved in the manufacture of food products, using cereals as raw materials. They gain a practical awareness of how cereal products are manufactured and through this identify the factors which affect product quality.

White’s Oats specialise in the milling of porridge oats and oat based breakfast cereals, with expertise within the organic oats sector.

The company provided an excellent visit, which included a presentation on the background of White’s and their grower supply chain. This was followed by a tour of the facility, viewing mill flow and the main technologies used within the factory. The final stage of the visit involved observing their packing process, with focus on their food safety and quality checks. The students found this visit a valuable experience, to see the application of technology in the food industry.

To find out more about food courses at Loughry campus visit www.cafre.ac.uk.