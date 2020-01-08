CAFRE students raise £1,000 for Enniskillen disability charity

A charity demonstration night in aid of Enniskillen Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) was recently held at Enniskillen Campus, CAFRE, writes Jenny Richardson, equine lecturer.

The evening opened with a display from one of Northern Ireland’s leading dressage riders Yvette Truesdale.

Local showjumper Peter Smyth. Peter spoke to the crowd with a talk on the importance of schooling and flatwork

She also addressed the audience focusing on the, importance of training and the scales of training.

Local showjumper Peter Smyth spoke to the crowd with a talk on the importance of schooling and flatwork.

An Enniskillen Riding for Disabled Association (RDA) representative praised the event explaining: “We are delighted with the money that was raised by the Level 3 students at CAFRE. At around £1,000, it’s a terrific amount, which will really help us in our Enniskillen branch.”