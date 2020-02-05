CAFRE students who will be taking the reins of the equine industry praised by minister

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA praised students at CAFRE’s equine campus in Enniskillen where he addressed guests at the annual careers day and bursary awards last week.

Speaking after the event, the minister said: “Northern Ireland’s equine industry is worth approximately £200 million to the economy whilst sustaining 3,000 full-time jobs.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA praised the impressive facilities and dedication of staff during his visit to CAFRE's equine campus in Enniskillen where he addressed guests at the annual careers day and bursary awards

“CAFRE supports the equine industry through the provision of highly-skilled students, and today I had the opportunity to meet and speak to those who are the future of the industry.

“Careers day provides a fantastic opportunity for students to meet key stakeholders in the equine industry and avail of the support available through the bursary programme.

“I was highly impressed with the facilities available to the equine students here at Enniskillen Campus.

“The dedication of the college staff in developing and assisting the students to be the best in their field, promoting career opportunities within the sector and organising internships is outstanding.

“I wish all the students here at CAFRE, Enniskillen every success in their future career paths.”

The minister congratulated Further and Higher Education students who had excelled in their various assignments.

Following this a number of students were awarded Industry Internships with Coolmore Stud, Spy Coast Sport Horse Farm (Kentucky) and The Curragh Racecourse.