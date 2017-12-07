Californian to act as event judge

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is delighted to welcome Hank Van Exel from Lodi, California, to judge the livestock at this year’s Winter Fair.

Hank and his wife Carolyn own and operate Van Exel Dairy. Their 3,000 cow milk herd is comprised of 2,500 Holsteins and 500 Jerseys.

They currently farm 2,360 acres, growing all their own feed and selling excess as cash crops, with 100 acres set aside to grow grapes for the region’s thriving wine industry.

Van Exel has judged numerous state shows and his assignments have taken him to shows and state fairs across this country and abroad to Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, England, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Mexico and Switzerland.

He has served as the official at the All American Jersey Show twice and as associate two other times. Van Exel also judged Jerseys and Holsteins at the World Dairy Expo and has been the official for national shows in Canada and Australia.

Van Exel has been successful in exhibiting cattle at the World Dairy Expo, recently being a partner in the 2017 Supreme Champion Cow (Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn-ET EX-96) and in numerous All-American awards in both Holsteins and Jerseys.

The Winter Fair trade stand judge will be Aled Jones, Assistant Chief Executive at Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

This year’s Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 14th December from 9am to 5pm.

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge. Discounted rates available online at www.winterfair.org.uk

