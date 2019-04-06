Call goes out for farmer trustee

An opportunity has arisen for an independent farmer trustee to join the board of AgriSearch.

The successful applicant will be actively involved in livestock farming and have experience of working with charities or community groups.

They will be able to demonstrate a strong interest in the NI Agri-Food sector; the challenges it faces and the role that science can play in addressing these.

General Manager Jason Rankin explained: “Trustees have considerable influence over the strategy of an organisation and play an important role for its effectiveness. The Trustees are responsible for ensuring that the organisation runs according to its constitution and that the financial management of the organization is sound. We’d particularly like to encourage applications from women who are currently under-represented within the Board.”

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland Agricultural Research and Development Council) is an independent charity incorporated as a company limited by guarantee. It was formed in 1997 to help dairy, beef and sheep farmers become directly involved with production-oriented research. The funds contributed by farmers to AgriSearch (through a voluntary levy collected by Dairy and Red Meat Processors) are used to commission research that will improve and develop beef, sheep and dairy farming in Northern Ireland.

“In recent years AgriSearch’s role has grown from merely being a co-funder of research to taking a much more active role in leading projects and acting as a liaison between researchers, advisors and the industry. It now has a pivotal role within the research and knowledge transfer functions for Northern Ireland’s ruminant livestock sector,” continued Jason.

The role which is voluntary, will be for an initial three-year term and travelling expenses will be paid to attend meetings throughout the year.

For information contact Jason Rankin on 028 9268 1613 or visit www.agrisearch.org/publications/miscellaneous?task=document.viewdoc&id=

