Calved heifer sells for £1,400 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 360 calves and weanlings on Thursday, June 20 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: S Richmond, Macosquin, Limousin £545, £435; P Boone, Draperstown, Belgian Blue £515, Limousin £378; R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £482, £475, £450, £435; Toomebridge farmer, Limousin £460; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £447, £445, £440; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £412, £352; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £392, £378, £340; S Quinn, Ardboe, Charolais £368, Aberdeen Angus £325, Charolais £252, Hereford £242, £235; Kilrea farmer, Shorthorn beef £325; Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £362, Belted Galloway £350, Hereford £332, £300; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £360, £335, £280; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £358, £290, £230; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin £345, Fleckvieh £322; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £342, £310, £240; Desertmartin farmer, Belgian Blue £335, Hereford £288; C Crawford, Clough, Hereford £305, £285; Greysteel farmer, Limousin £300, Aberdeen Angus £200; Ballymoney farmer, Shorthorn £288; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £285, £270; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Hereford £280; N Quigley, Dungiven, Limousin £240; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £240; P Brown, Clough, Aberdeen Angus £220; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £220; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £220; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £215 and R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Hereford £215.

Heifer calves: R Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £420, £400; S and D Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £375; Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £362, £305, £300, £290, £288; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £345, £315; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £340, £320; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £335, Aberdeen Angus £335, Limousin £320; S Quinn, Ardboe, Charolais £335, Aberdeen Angus £270; Greysteel farmer, Belgian Blue £315; R Cunningham, Aghadowey, Hereford £285, £207; J Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £285, £280, £240, £232; N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £255; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £250, £235; D Boreland, Bushmills, Hereford £240, Aberdeen Angus £230, Hereford £200; J McClelland, Limavady, Belgian Blue £234; W K Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £233, Aberdeen Angus £202; Desertmartin farmer, Hereford £232; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £232; W Shiels, Maghera, Belgian Blue £230; D and D Stirling, Stranocum, Belgian Blue £225; Antrim farmer, Limousin £220; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £215 and R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £212.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £185. Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves: 100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months

Monday, June 24: A good entry of 500 lambs met a super trade with buyers keen for lambs. Lambs to £87.20 and to 3.89 per kg.

Lambs: G Fleming, Magherafelt, 21.5k, £83.60 (389); J Adams, Coleraine, 22k, £84.50 (384); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 22.5k, £86.20 (383); D and W Hazlett. Aghadowey, 21.5k, £81.75 (380); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 22.5k, £85.50 (380); McCollum Farms, Coleraine, 23k, £87 (378); Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £81 (377); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 19.5k, £73.50 (377); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 21k, £79 (376); J Andrews, Portglenone, 22k, £82.50 (375); C Johnston, Macosquin, 22.5k, £84.40 (375); Upperlands farmer, 19k, £73 (384), 20k, £75 (375); M Burton, Limavady, 23k, £86 (374) and Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £84.20 (374).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Ewes to £90. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, June 25: A good entry of dairy stock met a super trade selling to a top price of £1,400 for a calved heifer. More stock required weekly.

John Rodgers, Desertmartin, calved heifer to £1,400.

Wednesday, June 26: A good entry of 250 stock at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,385, heifers sold to £1,010 and fat cows sold to £1,160.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

R Duncan, Magherafelt, 600k Charolais £870 (145); G Weir, Toomebridge, 680k Limousin £950 (140), 550k, £705 (128), 580k, £705 (126); J Duffin and Son, Ahoghill, 810k Shorthorn beef £1,100 (136), 960k Aberdeen Angus £1,160 (121); T and I Kyle, Portglenone, 480k Friesian £645 (134); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 540k Limousin £725 (134); J Doherty, Garvagh, 690k Charolais £890 (129), 640k Limousin £790 (123); H McPherson, Macosquin, 650k Limousin £840 (129); A Clarke, Randalstown, 600k Simmental £770 (128) and N Wylie, Portglenone, 480k Belgian Blue £600 (125).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Special lot Limousin springing heifer in calf to Limousin bull to £1,500, second calver Limousin with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1,100, Limousin springing cow in calf to Limousin bull to £1,060; Kilrea farmer, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1,210.

Heifers: C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 280k Belgian Blue £780 (279), 320k, £735 (230), 240k, £550 (229), 320k Aberdeen Angus £680 (213), 320k Limousin £680 (213), 340k Aberdeen Angus £720 (212), 320k, £665 (208), 310k, £645 (208), 310k, £615 (198); T Diamond, Portglenone, 360k Limousin £835 (232), 370k, £800 (216); H Savage, Magherafelt, 320k Simmental £720 (225), 320k Charolais £670 (209); J McKeever, Finvoy, 290k Charolais £635 (219), 330k, £705 (214); W McCaughern, Finvoy, 240k Limousin £520 (217); D Fulton, Ballymoney, 370k Limousin £780 (211), 380k Aberdeen Angus £785 (207), 340k, £690 (203), 390k, £775 (199), 380k Limousin £740 (195); H McPherson, Macosquin, 340k Blonde d'Aquitaine £690 (203); J McGarry, Ballymena, 240k Charolais £485 (202), 240k Aberdeen Angus £485 (202) and R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 220k Hereford £430 (196).

Steers: T Diamond, Portglenone, 320k Limousin £760 (238); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 330k Aberdeen Angus £760 (230), 320k Belgian Blue £730 (228), 370k Aberdeen Angus £830 (224), 360k, £785 (218), 380k, £830 (218), 370k, £800 (216), 400k, £850 (213), 380k, £800 (211), 340k, £705 (207), 420k, £850 (202); H Savage, Magherafelt, 280k Charolais £595 (213), 340k, £675 (199), 350k, £685 (196); G Hayes, Ballymena, 520k Limousin £1,065 (205), 480k Charolais £975 (203), 540k Limousin £1,085 (201), 560k Aberdeen Angus £1,125 (201), 470k, £940 (200); R Cunningham, Aghadowey, 270k Hereford £550 (204), 280k, £565 (202); Randalstown farmer, 580k Limousin £1,180 (203); Dungannon farmer, 520k Charolais £1,010 (194), 540k Aberdeen Angus £1,050 (194) and Toberhead Farms, Magherafelt, 660k Limousin £1,280 (194).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.