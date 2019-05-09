Calved heifer sells for £1,700 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 340 calves and weanlings on Thursday, May 2 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves (220)

Bull calves: A Hartley, Moneymore, Charolais £405, Aberdeen Angus £400, £335; R Boyd, Garvagh, Hereford £400, £310; J Close, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £400, Aberdeen Angus £380; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £390, £280; Ballymena farmer, Stabiliser £355; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £340; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £335; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £335, Belgian Blue £315, £270; Brennan Farms, Rasharkin, Belgian Blue £300; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £290; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £285; M McCurdy, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £280; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £275; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Limousin £260; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Hereford £255; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £255; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £248; N Bristow, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £240; T and K Smith, Castlederg, Simmental £232; J McKeown, Ballymena, Fleckvieh £230; Maghera farmer, Friesian £230; Ballymoney farmer, Friesian £225; Ballymena farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; R and A Smyth, Dungiven, Friesian £220 and A Scott, Bendooragh, Friesian £210.

Heifer calves: A Hartley, Moneymore, Charolais £392, £352, Aberdeen Angus £330; R Boyd, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £385, Hereford £380, Shorthorn beef £310; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Simmental £335; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £307; J Blair, Coleraine, Montbeliarde £300; A Wallace, Tobermore, Belgian Blue £265; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £250; A Hegarty, Bendooragh, Charolais £245; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £240; N Rosborough, Claudy, Aberdeen Angus £230; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £225, Limousin £205; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Limousin £225; Ballycastle farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210 and M McCurdy, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £230.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves (120)

120 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry of fat lambs and ewes on Monday, May 6 met a sharper trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £98.00 to 446per kg.

Lambs: S J Wilson, Dungiven, 22k, £98 (446); Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £93 (433); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 22k, £95 (432); Draperstown farmer, 23k, £98 (426); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £93.20 (424); Glarryford farmer, 23k, £96.20 (418) and Limavady farmer, 21.5k, £89 (414).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £112.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A super entry of 330 fat cows, sucklers and store cattle on Wednesday, May 8 Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,300, heifers sold to £1,295 and fat cows sold to £1,300.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

R Thompson, Aghadowey, 610k Aberdeen Angus £1,140 (187), 670k Limousin £1,010 (151), 670k, £990 (148); S Sloan, Cloughmills, 450k Saler £770 (171); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 640k Charolais £1,035 (162), 710k £1,100 (155), 690k, £980 (142); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 670k Limousin £1,065 (159), 390k, Saler £550 (141); A and D Gillan, Ballymoney, 570k Aberdeen Angus £900 (158); J McErlean, Kilrea, 590k Belgian Blue £925 (157); S Wilson, Upperlands, 860k Aberdeen Angus £1,300 (151); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 560k Holstein £825 (147), 400k, £525 (131); Randalstown farmer, 730k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1,050 (144); A Andrews, Castlerock, 730k Limousin £1,045 (143), 520k Belgian Blue £710 (137), 570k Limousin £760 (133); D Mawhinney, Castledawson, 480k Friesian £685 (143); B Mullan, Garvagh, 600k Limousin £850 (142); C McKenna, Swatragh, 730k Limousin £1,000 (137); C Boyd, Limavady, 510k Limousin £690 (135); S Doherty, Ballymoney, 940k Hereford bull £1,270 (135); N Hardy, Cookstown, 710k Friesian £870 (123); D McAleese, Rasharkin, 630k Hereford £755 (120) and I Wallace, Upperlands, 1,050k Aberdeen Angus £1,260 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Hereford bull 1,400gns; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus second calver with Aberdeen Angus Heifer calf at foot to £1,440, second calver with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot £1,360 and A Patterson, Magherafelt, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1,370.

Heifers: C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 270k Belgian Blue £690 (256), 280k Aberdeen Angus £670 (239), 280k, £650 (232), 240k, £540 (225), 290k, £650 (224), 290k, £640 (221), 250k, £540 (216), 290k, £620 (214), 310k, £660 (213), 270k, £530 (196); P Sleeman, Limavady, 280k Limousin £690 (246), 310k, £700 (226), 370k Aberdeen Angus £740 (200); B Mullan, Garvagh, 390k Limousin £930 (239), 370k, £855 (231), 410k, £900 (220), 420k, £885 (211); W Moore, Macosquin, 310k Limousin £735 (237), 300k, £665 (222), 300k Charolais £660 (220), 340k Limousin £700 (206); W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 390k Limousin £885 (227), 600k, £1,230 (205), 410k, £840 (205); S Sloan, Cloughmills, 210k Saler £450 (214); S Irwin, Ballymoney, 540k Limousin £1,140 (211); J McErlean, Kilrea, 520k Simmental £1,090 (210); C Kane, Ballycastle, 500k Charolais £1,020 (204), 490k £970 (198); D McKinney, Tobermore, 490k Charolais £995 (203); P Martin, Dunloy, 440k Charolais £890 (202), 390k, £770 (197); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 630k Simmental £1,265 (201); G Gregg, Glarryford, 240k Speckled Park £480 (200); J Kelso, Upperlands, 450k Limousin £890 (198); T McBride, Toomebridge, 450k Limousin £890 (198); W Nixon, Donemana, 420k Aberdeen Angus £830 (198) and H Kane, Ballycastle, 510k Limousin £1,005 (197).

Steers: C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 270k Aberdeen Angus £755 (280), 280k, £780 (279), 280k, £750 (268), 290k, £765 (264), 270k, £700 (259), 320k, £820 (256), 300k, £765 (255); W Moore, Macosquin, 310k Limousin £755 (244), 330k, £795 (241), 340k, £790 (232), 330k, £730 (221), 320k, £690 (216), 375k, £750 (200), 410k, £810 (198), 390k Simmental £765 (196); J Lennox, Upperlands, 310k Aberdeen Angus £750 (242), 280k Hereford £675 (241), 250k, £600 (240), 310k, £740 (239), 200k Aberdeen Angus £460 (230), 320k Hereford £730 (228), 330k, £745 (226), 270k, £610 (226), 330k, £740 (224), 260k Aberdeen Angus £580 (223), 390k, £845 (217), 400k, £850 (213), 400k, £840 (210), 310k, £650 (210), 230k Hereford £470 (204), 370k Aberdeen Angus £755 (204); Antrim farmer, 340k Limousin £780 (229), 370k Charolais £760 (205); P Martin, Dunloy, 420k Charolais £920 (219), 400k, £845 (211), 420k, £840 (200), 460k, £900 (196); A Paul, Maghera, 460k Charolais £1,000 (217), 460k Simmental £955 (208), 530k Hereford £1,060 (200), 550k Aberdeen Angus £1,085 (197), 450k Aberdeen Angus £880 (196), 450k Belgian Blue £880 (196); D and W Riley, Dungiven, 400k Aberdeen Angus £850 (213), 340k, £720 (212), 370k Limousin £775 (210), 390k Aberdeen Angus £800 (205), 480k, £980 (204), 420k, £855 (204); S Boyle, Dunloy, 490k Charolais £1,035 (211); J Overend, Bellaghy, 450k Limousin £940 (209), 500k, £975 (195); G and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 370k Fleckvieh £770 (208), 420k, £840 (200); S and S Houston, Maghera, 300k Charolais £620 (207), 360k, £705 (196), 340k, £665 (196); P Stewart, Garvagh, 510k Limousin £1,040 (204); J Linton, Garvagh, 590k Charolais £1,180 (200) and J Blair, Finvoy, 450k Hereford £895 (199).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.