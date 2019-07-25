Calved heifer sells for £1,850 at Ballymena Mart

A good entry of 340 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 175p for a Charolais 650kg £1,137, Friesian cows to 130p 600kg £780, beef heifers to 213p 550k,g £1171, beef bullocks to 213p Charolais 680kg £1,448 and Friesian bullocks to 158p 560kg £884.

Fat cows

Swatragh farmer, Charolais 650kg, £1137.50 (175), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 650kg, £1,131 (174, D Thompson, Randalstown Limousin 710kg £1,228.30 (173), D G Green, Lisburn Limousin 880kg, £1,513.60 (172), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 550kg, £946 (172), L and M O'Neill, Dungannon Limousin 690kg, £1,173 (170), F Quinn, Kilrea Limousin 740kg, £1,213.60 (164), A McAllister, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus 890kg, £1,450.70 (163), L and M O’Neill, Dungannon Limousin 760kg, £1,238.80 (163), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 510kg, £826.20 (162), R Henry, Larne Aberdeen Angus 810kg, £1,312.20 (162), Simmental 700kg, £1,120 (160), W Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 780kg, £1,232.40 (158), P McConnell, Ligoniel Simmental 610kg, £957.70 (157), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 580kg, £899 (155), S Gilmore, Kilrea 610kg, £945.50 (155), R Henry, Larne Stabiliser 640kg, £992 (155), J O’Kane, Cushendall 740kg, £1,139.60 (154), R Henry, Larne Limousin 660kg, £1,016.40 (154), G Connon, Crumlin Hereford 710kg, £1,093.40 (154), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 650kg, £1,177.80 (151), C Henry, Larne Aubrac 780kg, £1,177.80 (171), J O’Rawe, Gracehill Simmental 690kg, £1,014.30 (147) and H Park, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £999.60 (147).

Friesian cows

S Wilson, Ballymena 600kg, £780 (130), A McBurney, Cloughmills 850kg, £1,071 (126), 910kg, £1,082.90 (119), O Bradley, Magherafelt 660kg, £785.40 (119), S Wilson, Ballymena 720kg, £849.60 (118), A McBurney, Cloughmills 890kg, £1041.30 (117), G Rowney, Ballynure 670kg, £777.20 (116), A McBurney, Cloughmills 770kg, £893.20 (116), W McCullough, Glenarm 720kg, £835.20 (116), A McBurney, Cloughmills 810kg, £923.40 (114), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 730kg, £832.20 (114), O Bradley, Magherafelt 590kg, £672.60 (114), G Rowney, Ballynure 540kg, £723.20 (113), S Kennedy, Doagh 750kg, £847.50 (113), A McBurney, Cloughmills 790kg, £884.80 (112), J Adams, Ballymena 640kg, £716.80 (112) and S Agnew, Ballyclare 610kg, £683.20 (112).

Beef heifers

E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 550kg, £1,171.50 (213), Limousin 580kg, £1,229.60 (212), S Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 580kg, £1,218 (210), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg, £1,113 (206), S Weatherup, Ballyearl Limousin 550kg, £1,133 (206), L Anderson, Kilwaughter Charolais 590kg, £1,209.50 (205), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais £1,162.80 (204), A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 630kg, £1,260 (200), Ballyclare farmer Limousin 540kg, £1,074.60 (199), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 600kg, £1,194 (199), W Boyd, Swatragh Charolais 590kg, £1,168.20 (198), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,117.20 (196), Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,209 (195), L Anderson, Kilwaughter Limousin 570kg, £1,105.80 (194), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,254.50 (193), S Gilmore, Kilrea Charolais 590kg, £1,132.80 (192), M Johnston, Toomebridge Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,209.60 (192), Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,064 (190), R Workman, Kilwaughter Charolais 570kg, £1,083 (190), A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 560kg, £1,058.40 (189), S McMullan, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 580kg, £1,090.40 (188), J McKinley, Dunluce Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,028.50 (187) and E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 590kg, £1,103.30 (187).

Beef bullocks

P McErlain, Armoy Charolais 680kg, £1,448.40 (213), R McIlveen, Kells Simmental 650kg, £1,365 (210), Limousin 710kg, £1,469.80 (194), C Murphy, Dromore Belgian Blue 770kg, £1,493.80 (194), P McErlain, Armoy Charolais 690kg, £1,331.70 (193), R Boyle, Larne Blonde d'Aquitaine 670kg, £1,279.70 (191), S McMullan, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,140 (190), C Murphy, Dromore Limousin 740kg, £1,398.60 (189), S McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,190.70 (189), J Mills, Ballynure Saler 720kg, £1,353.60 (188), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 630kg, £1,178.10 (187), S Morrison, Liscolman Simmental 560kg, £1,047.20 (187), C Murphy, Dromore Charolais 800kg, £1,488 (186), D Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 760kg, £1,413.60 (186), S Morrison, Liscolman Simmental 620kg, £1,153.20 (186), J Mills, Ballynure Charolais 690kg, £1,283.40 (186), P Graffin, Portglenone Limousin 620kg, £1,153.20 (186), M O'Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 870kg, £1,609.50 (185), J Mills, Ballynure Saler 780kg, £1,443 (185), A McMullan, Downpatrick Hereford 600kg, £1,104 (104), Ballyclare farmer Limousin 510kg, £938.40 (184), J and M Crawford, Glarryford Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,361.60 (184), H Millar, Kells Shorthorn beef 650kg, £1,183 (182) and A McMullan, Downpatrick Hereford 630kg, £1,146.60 (182).

Friesian bullocks

I Suffern, Crumlin 560kg, £884.80 (158), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 590kg, £879.10 (149), 590kg, £873.20 (149), R Kennedy, Ballyclare 570kg, £843.60 (148), B O'Donnell, Toomebridge 690kg, £1,007.40 (146), D McIlwaine, Larne 560kg, £800.80 (143), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 560kg, £800.80 (143), R Kennedy Ballyclare 640kg, £915.20 (143), G Duncan, Crumlin 620kg, £868 (140), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 690kg, £924.60 (134), B O'Donnell, Toomebridge 650kg, £845 (130) and S Wilson, Ballymena 700kg, £770 (110).

Friday, July 19: 20 dairy cows and heifers sold well to £1,850 for a calved heifer.

M Conlon, Newtownhamilton £18,50, J Adams, Ballymena £1,800, A Mackey, Ballyclare £1,800, J Walker Randalstown £1,780, J McAuley, Bushmills £1,780, J Adams, Ballymena £1,730, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1,710, J Walker, Randalstown £1,600, S Wallace, Broughshane £1,600, J Walker, Randalstown £1,580, £1,400, M Conlon, Newtownhamilton £1,380 (2) and T and J Mackey, Ballyclare £1,380, £1,120.

30 lots of sucklers sold to £1,520 for a Belgian Blue cow with bull calf.

S and W Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £1,520, B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin £1,500, Limousin £1,430, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin £1,410, L and E Armstrong Dunadry Simmental £1,350, L Greer, Tildarg Limousin £1,320, J Wray, Carnlough Charolais £1,200, I Rea, Crumlin Lim £1,120, W McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus £1,030, J Connon, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £1,030, S and W Robinson, Glenarm Belgian Blue £1,020 and K McIlwaine, Glenwherry Fleckvieh £1,020.

216 lots in the calf ring sold to £590 for a three month old Limousin bull, heifers calves sold to £420 for a two month old Char.

Bull calves

Local farmer Limousin £590, A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais £520, D Compton, Carniny Charolais £480, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £480, S H and E H Hall, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £475, H Park, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £470, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £470, D and M Knowles, Cullybackey Limousin £450, C McCurdy, Bushmills Fleckvieh, £440, P Logan, Ahoghill Limousin £440, F Allen, Randalstown Hereford £430 (2), C McCurdy, Bushmills Fleckvieh £410, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £410, C McCurdy, Bushmills Limousin £405, S H and S E Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £405, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £405, G and I Currie, Randalstown Hereford £400 and I Paisley, Larne Limousin £390 (3), Limousin £385 (2).

Heifer calves

I Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £420, B Alexander, Ahoghill Charolais £410, F Allen, Randalstown Hereford £410, I Montgomery, Limousin £405, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £400, W Logan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £395, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £390, C McCurdy, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus £375, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £370 (2), I Paisley, Larne Limousin £370, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £370, S Woodside, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus £355, local farmer Hereford £350, Aberdeen Angus £350, S Herbinson, Ballymena Stabiliser £345, T J Turtle, Broughshane Hereford £340, S Woodside, Islandmagee Hereford £335, I Montgomery, Glenwherry Simmental £330, S H and E S Hall, Ballyclare Hereford £330, J Maybin, Kells Limousin £325, N McCue, Ballymena Belgian Blue £325, S Herbinson, Ballymena Stabiliser £320 and D Wallace, Antrim Belgian Blue £315.

Friesian calves

Local farmer £290, £260, £250, A M Crawford, Cullybackey £225, (2), £210, M Millar, Randalstown £210, A M Crawford, Carrickfergus £200 (5), £190, £170 (2), M Millar, Randalstown £150 (3) and D and M Knowles, Cullybackey £125.

An entry of 230 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £565 over for a Limousin 360kg £925 presented by T J McLornan, Nutts Corner.

Heifers sold to £560 over for a Limousin 930kg also offered by T J McLornan.

Bulls/bullocks to 300kg

P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 300kg, £850 (283), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 270kg, £695 (257), J McKinty, Larne Limousin 210kg, £535 (254), P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg, £735 (253), P O'Kane, Carnlough Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £760 (253), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 300kg, £740 (246), B McStocker, Toomebridge Charolais 240kg, £580 (241), J McKinty, Larne Limousin 250kg, £585 (234) (3), D Devlin, Ballymena Limousin 270kg, £610 (225), R J McKendry, Antrim Limousin 300kg, £355 (218) and P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 290kg, £620 (213).

Bulls/ bullocks 301 to 350kg

P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 310kg, £845 (272), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 320kg, £840 (262), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 310kg, £810 (261) (3), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 320kg, £820 (256), P OKane, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £815 (254), M Kelly, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 320kg, £795 (248), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Charolais 310kg, £770 (248), L and E Armstrong, Limousin 350kg, £850 (242), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £795 (240), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 320kg, £770 (240), B McStocker, Toomebridge Charolais 310kg, £740 (238), Aberdeen Angus 310kg, £740 (238), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 330kg, £785 (237) and D Devlin, Ballymena Limousin 310kg, £730 (235).

Bulls/ bullocks 351kg over

T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 360kg, £925 (256), P McConnell, Belfast Limousin 360kg, £875 (243), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 380kg, £920 (242), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 360kg, £865 (235), 380kg, £895 (231), T J McLornan, Limousin 360kg, £835 (231), W Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg, £825 (229), B and R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 380kg, £870 (229), K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £815 (226) (2), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 400kg, £900 (225), P McConnell, Belfast Charolais 380kg, £855 (225), Charolais 390kg, £875 (224), B McCurdy, Bushmills Limousin 370kg, £820 (221) and K Bell, Broughshane (2) Shorthorn 360kg, £795 (220).

Heifers to 300kg

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 230kg, £665 (289) (2), P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 270kg, £770 (285), Charolais 230kg, £600 (260), Charolais 250kg, £650 (260), D Devlin, Ballymena Limousin 210kg, £520 (247), P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 280kg, £690 (246), B McStocker, Toomebridge Charolais 260kg, £610 (234), J Wray, Carnlough Limousin 290kg, £670 (231), P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 260kg, £600 (230), Bellaghy farmer Blonde d'Aquitaine 190kg, £435 (229) (4), R Simpson, Broughshane Simmental 290kg, £650 (224) and P O'Kane, Carnlough Charolais 260kg, £580 (223).

Heifers 310 to 350kg

T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Limousin 350kg, £830 (237), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 350kg, £770 (220), T Rainey, Magherafelt Belgian B;ue 320kg, £700 (218), A and D McAfee, Bushmills Charolais 350kg, £745 (212), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 320kg, £680 (212), T Montgomery, Kells Charolais 330kg, £700 (212), S Lagan, Moneymore Charolais 340kg, £690 (202), D Smyth, Stoneyford Limousin 330kg, £660 (200), S Anderson, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £655 (198), D Smyth, Stoneyford Fleckvieh 340kg, £670 (197), R J McKendry, Antrim Shorthorn beef 340kg, £640 (188), Limousin 320kg, £580 (181), Limousin 320kg, £570 (178), S Lagan, Moneymore Limousin 310kg, £545 (175), D Smyth, Stoneyford Limousin 330kg, £580 (175) and T Montgomery, Kells Charolais 310kg, £490 (158).

Heifers 350kg and over

T J McLornan, Nutts Corner, Limousin 370kg, £930 (251), Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 400kg, £900 (225), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), L and E Armstrong, Dunadry Limousin 420kg, £900 (214), J McCabe, Nutts Corner Limousin 440kg, £940 (213), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg, £765 (212), M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 370kg, £785 (212), S Loughery, Limavady Charolais 430kg, £905 (210), M McCann, Randasltown Limousin 420kg, £880 (209), Limousin 460kg, £960 (208), M McCann, Randalstown Limousin 420kg, £880 (208), S Loughery, Limavady Simmental 500kg, £1,040 (208), K Bell, Broughshane Limousin 380kg, £790 (207), K McConnell, Muckamore Charolais 460kg, £940 (204) and B McCurdy, Bushmills Limousin 370kg, £755 (204).

Tuesday, July 23: An entry of 70 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £595 over for a Charolais 620kg, £1,255 offered by C Tinsdale, Clough.

Heifers sold to £610 over for a Charolais 510kg, £1,120 presented by W Bonnes, Randalstown.

Bullocks

P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 430kg, £865 (201), Charolais 400kg, £800 (200), Charolais 500kg, £985 (197), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Limousin 620kg, £1,215 (196), P Brankin, Aghalee Limousin 620kg, £1,215 (196), 400kg, £770 (192), 600kg, £1,140 (190), 490kg, £920 (187), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 650kg, £1,220 (187), Limousin 640kg, £1,190 (185), P Brankin, Aghalee Charolais 490kg, £900 (183), 430kg, £785 (182), A Mairs, Coleraine Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,015 (181), L and E Armstrong, Dundrod Belgian Blue 370kg, £670 (181), Hereford 440kg, £790 (179), Belgian Blue 390kg, £700 (179).

Heifers

W Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 510kg, £1,120 (219), Taggart Bros, Doagh Charolais 430kg, £900 (209), Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £940 (208), Belgian Blue 400kg, £830 (207), Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), Limousin 440kg, £895 (203), Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £910 (202), W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 510kg, £1020 (200, Taggart Brothers, Doagh Limousin 440kg, £815 (198), Limousin 410kg, £815 (198), W McMullan, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg, £970 (198), Taggart Brothers, Doagh Charolais 480kg, £950 (197), Aberdeen Angus 460kg, £910 (197), Limousin 450kg, £890 (197), Limousin 440kg, £860 (195), Charolais 440kg, £860 (195).

Wednesday, July 24: An entry of 1,705 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to £100 for a 24kg Rouge.

The Rouge Club held a show of fat lambs Sam Carmichael judged the event.

First place went to H Gibson, Cullybackey 24kg, £81.50.

Fat ewes sold to £124.

Fat lambs (1247)

Top prices per kg

S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 24kg, £100 (416), H Hall, Newtownabbey 3 Rouge 23.5kg, £90 (383), A Graham, Carnlough 12 Texel 17kg, £64 (136), S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 23kg, £85 (369), N Marsden, Islandmagee 6 Texel 18kg, £65 (361), D Warwick, Moorfields 6 Suffolk 19kg, £67.50 (355), J A Carten, Limavady 4 Texel 23kg, £81 (325), J Murray, Larne 16 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), J Fenton, Glarryford 24 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), P Barkley, Ballymoney 4 Dorset 20kg, £70 (350), K McConnell, Muckamore 1 Texel 20kg, £70 (350), Shaws Hill Farm, Kells 35 Texel 22kg, £76 (345), N Milliken, Ballymoney 2 Texel 21.5kg, £74 (344), J R Loughery, Limavady 30 crossbred 22kg, £75.20 (341), J McCollum, Carnlough 6 Texel 22.5kg, £76.80 (341), J Lennox, Kilrea 13 Texel 22kg, £75 (340), R Campbell, Templepatrick 9 Texel 22kg, £75 (240), J A B Alexander, Glarryford 4 Suffolk 22kg, £75 (340), 8 Suffolk 22kg, £75 (340), W Holland, Doagh 16 Texel 21kg, £71.50 (340), H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 24kg, £81.50 (339), N Boyd, Broughshane 9 Texel 22kg, £74.50 (338), S Gregg, Glarryford 8 Texel 22kg, £74.50 (338) and M Weatherup, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 21kg, £71 (338).

Top prices per head

S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 24kg, £100, H Hall, Newtownabbey 3 Rouge 23.5kg, £90, S Hall, Larne 3 Rouge 23kg, £85, H Wilson, Cullybackey 3 Rouge 24kg, £81.50, J A Carten, Limavady 4 Texel 23kg, £81, A J Wilson, Ballymena 6 Texel 25kg, £80.50, R Workman, Kilwaughter 19 Texel 26kg, £80, 1 Suffolk 29kg, £80, G Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 24kg, £80, R McIntyre, Glarryford 3 Texel 27kg, £80, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 29.5kg, £80, R Morrow, Glenarm 3 Suffolk 27kg, £80, A McKillop, Cushendall 2 crossbred 26.5kg £80, M S Weatherup, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 26kg, £79.20, Glenwherry farmer 1 Suffolk 26kg, £79, E Farquhar, Moorfields 2 Texel 26.5kg, £79, J Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 25.5kg, £79, 2 Suffolk 26kg, £79, J Hunter, Cairncastle 3 crossbred 27kg, £79, J Reilly, Ballycastle 26 Texel 25kg, £79, R J McWhinney, Portaferry 8 Texel 24kg, £79, J H Craig, Carnlough 20 Suffolk 26.5kg, £78.80, T Adams, Rathkenny 11 Texel 24.5kg, £78.80 and local farmer 24 Texel 24kg, £78.80.

Fat ewes (458)

First quality

Suffolk £85-£105

Texel £85-£124

Crossbred £70-£90

Blackface £40-£55