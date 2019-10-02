Calved heifer sells for £1660 at Markethill Mart

An increased entry of dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday, October 1 returned a firm trade selling to a top of £1660 for a calved heifer from a Markethill farmer.

The same owner sold two more calved heifers at £1600 and £1350.

A Kilkeel farmer sold two calved heifers at £1540 and £1470.

A Markethill producer received £1400 for a calved heifer and a Poyntzpass producer sold two calved heifers at £1300 and £1200.

An entry of maiden heifers sold from £600 to £700 each.

CULL COWS

The 200 cull cows returned a steady demand with beef bred cows selling from £130 to £158 per 100 kilos for 680k Limousin at £1075 followed by £154 for 588k Limousin at £905.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold in a strong trade £105 to £118 for 770k at £915 and up to £935 for 810k £115 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest type from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Newry farmer 560k £935 £167.00; Armagh farmer 682k £1075 £158.00; Tynan farmer 588k £905 £154.00; Tynan farmer 622k £945 £152.00; Newry farmer 678k £1025 £151.00; Newry farmer 712k £1065 £150.00; Keady farmer 600k £895 £149.00 and Keady farmer 640k £945 £148.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 770k £915 £118.00; Newry farmer 814k £935 £115.00; Dungannon farmer 690k £785 £114.00; Keady farmer 684k £765 £112.00; Tassagh farmer 824k £915 £111.00; Keady farmer 592k £645 £109.00; Dungannon farmer 706k £765 £108.00; Banbridge farmer 786k £845 £108.00 and Mountnorris farmer 814k £865 £106.00.

CALVES

The 180 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves from £240 to £360 for a five week Limousin followed by £330 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £305 for a four week old Charolais followed by £280 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Limousin £360; Aberdeen Angus £330; Simmental £325; Limousin £295; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £280; Limousin £280 and Charolais £260.

Heifer calves

Charolais £305; Charolais £280; Belgian Blue £280; Charolais £270; Charolais £250; Belgian Blue £240; Belgian Blue £230 and Aberdeen Angus £225.