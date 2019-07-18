Calved heifer sells to £1,860 at Kilrea Mart

A good entry of 650 lambs on Monday, July 15 met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £83.50 and to 3.73 per kg.

Lambs

Moneymore farmer, 17.5k, £65.20 (373); McCollum Drumcroon Ltd, 22.5k, £82 (364), 24k, £82; W Kerr, Ahoghill, 21.5k, £77.50 (361); K Clyde, Coleraine, 21.5k, £77.40 (360); T Hunter, Aghadowey, 22k, £79.20 (360); J Maxwell, Maghera, 20k, £72 (360); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 23k, £81.70 (355); R Paul, Maghera, 22k, £78 (355); J McGarry, Loughgiel, 21k, £74.60 (355); Limavady farmer, 19.5k, £69 (354); H Armstrong, Garvagh, 21k, £74.20 (353); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 22.5k, £79.40 (353); Coleraine farmer, 22k, £77.50 (352); Limavady farmer, 22k, £77.20 (351); F McKinney, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £79 (351); G Graham, Macosquin, 22.5k, £78.60 (349); Ballymena farmer, 21k, £73 (348) and Limavady farmer, 23.5k, £81 (345).

Heavier type lambs approx 24k plus £81.50 to £83.50.

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Cross bred ewes sold to £88.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, July 16: A good entry of dairy stock met a super trade to a top of £1,860 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

Dennis Torrens, Garvagh £1,860 and Magerafelt farmer, calved heifer £1,400.

Wednesday, July 17: A good entry of 130 stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,440 and heifers sold to £1,030.

Fat cows sold to £1,110.

Fat cows: Flying trade - more required.

Ballymoney farmer, 690k, £1,110 (161); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 610k Limousin £870 (143); Limavady farmer, 820k Limousin £1,090 (133) and Bellaghy farmer, 620k Friesian £750 (121).

Suckler stock: Small entry of cows and calves on offer selling to £1,050.

Heifers

Cushendun farmer, 325k Aberdeen Angus £735 (226); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 270k Charolais £595 (220); Ballymena farmer, 360k Limousin £740 (206); Kilrea farmer, 500k Charolais £1025 (205), 450k, £895 (199), 460k, £895 (195), 500k, £970 (194); Ballymena farmer, 530k Simmental £1,055 (199), 550k, £1,030 (187); A Clarke, Randalstown, 365k Limousin £725 (199); T Lowry, Cullybackey, 370k Limousin £730 (197); R Peden, Ballymoney 350k Aberdeen Angus £690 (197) and Coleraine farmer, 470k, £915 (195).

Steers

A Clarke, Randalstown, 390k Limousin £855 (219), 380k, £805 (212); Magherafelt farmer, 370k Limousin £750 (203); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 370k Aberdeen Angus £730 (197); Ballymoney farmer, 480k Charolais £925 (193), 500k, £950 (190) and Kilrea farmer, 410k Limousin £785 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.