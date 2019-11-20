Calved heifer sells to £1850 at Clogher Mart

A much larger entry of 1142 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 16 taking good advantage of the increasing prices for quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1566 for a 900kg Limousin to £174 per 100kg for a Mayobridge producer and selling to a top of £180 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin (£1404) for a Kilkeel producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1332 for a 740kg Limousin (£1332) for an Augher producer followed by a 700kg Belgian Blue to £178 per 100kg (£1246) for a Mayobridge producer and £178 for a 700kg Limousin (£1246) for an Augher producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 for a 720kg (£835.20).

Fat bulls sold to £1390.80 for a 1140kg Charolais to £122. And selling to a top of £136 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin (£856.80).

Fat steers overage sold to £203 for a 670kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £195 for a 760kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage sold to £190 for a 640kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £202 for a 630kg Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 740kg Limousin to £180 (£1332), Kilkeel producer 780kg Limousin to £180 (£1404), Mayobridge producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £178 (£1246), Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £178 (£1246), Augher producer 790kg Charolais to £177 (£1398.30), Greysteel producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £177 (£1150.50), Mayobridge producer 900kg Limousin to £174 (£1566), Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £169. Kilkeel producer 710kg Limousin to £166. Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £165. Brookeborough producer 620kg Limousin to £163. Dungannon producer 670kg Limousin to £161.

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £158 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £110 to £127 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £48 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

630kg Limousin to £136 (£856.80), 1000kg Limousin to £126 (£1260), 990kg Charolais to £124 (£1227.60), 1140kg Charolais to £122 (£1390.80), 1080kg Charolais to £120 (£1296), 1090kg Limousin to £119 (£1297.10), 980kg Limousin to £119. 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £117 (£1099.80) 1030kg Simmental to £110 (£1133) 950kg Shorthorn to £104 (£988).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

670kg Limousin to £203. 700kg Limousin to £195. 670kg Limousin to £192. 680kg Limousin to £179. 600kg Belgian Blue to £176. 900kg Limousin to £161. 540kg Hereford to £158. 850kg Charolais to £146. 740kg Friesian to £137. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £128.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

760kg Limousin to £195. 710kg Limousin to £186. 680kg Limousin to £186. 590kg Charolais to £182. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 580kg Charolais to £166. 500kg Hereford to £162.

Friesians sold from £129 to £137 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

640kg Limousin to £190. 540kg Limousin to £184. 670kg Charolais to £180. 640kg Charolais to £174. 620kg Limousin to £170. 640kg Limousin to £169. 540kg Limousin to £164. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £164.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

630kg Limousin to £202. 680kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £198. 610kg Limousin to £198. 580kg Limousin to £195. 570kg Charolais to £187. 560kg Limousin to £187. 680kg Charolais to £186. 520kg Limousin to £183. 660kg Charolais to £182. 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £181. 630kg Charolais to £180. 700kg Charolais to £180. 600kg Charolais to £179. 560kg Hereford to £170. 530kg Charolais to £167.

Friesians sold from £121 to £137 per 100kg

STORE BULLOCKS (236)

A much larger entry in this section sold to a very firm demand with forward lots selling from £178 to £218 per 100kg. E W Beattie, Brookeborough sold 730kg Charolais to £1400 (£192), 730kg Charolais to £1385 (£190), 750kg Charolais to £1385 (£184), 690kg Limousin to £1370 (£198), 710kg Limousin to £1365 (£192), 710kg Charolais to £1365 (£192), 690kg Charolais to £1350 (£195), 660kg Charolais to £1325 (£201), 650kg Charolais to £1325 (£204), 670kg Charolais to £1305 (£195), 650kg Charolais to £1295 (£199) and 650kg Charolais to £1290 (£198), J Taggart, Coalisland 670kg Charolais to £1310 (£195). Aughnacloy producer 730kg Charolais to £1300 (£178), R Mitchell, Cookstown 660kg Charolais to £1295 (£196), H Kerr, Dungannon 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£218), P J O’Neill, Craigavon 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1290 (£204) and Dungannon producer 640kg Charolais to £1285 (£201), 690kg Charolais to £1260 (£182) and 630kg Charolais to £1255 (£199).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

H O’Kane, Carnlough 500kg Charolais to £1100 (£220), 480kg Charolais to £1100 (£229) 480kg Charolais to £1085 (£226) 480kg Charolais to £1080 (£225) 460kg Charolais to £1050 (£228) and 450kg Charolais to £1000 (£222), C McCombe, Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1050 (£214) and 410kg Limousin to £950 (£232), P J McWilliams, Seskinore 480kg Charolais to £1040 (£216), Beechmount Farms Ltd, Moira 490kg Limousin to £1000, 490kg Limousin to £980, 460kg Charolais to £960 and 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £950. F McStay, Lurgan 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £995 (£212), J F McKenna, Clogher 490kg Limousin to £995. A Sloane, Armagh 480kg Charolais to £990. P M Cullen, Coalisland 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. J Woods, Middletown 400kg Limousin to £950 (£237.50). D McLaren, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £945.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

A Erskine, Ballygawley 320kg Charolais to £700 (£219) and J Woods, Middletown 340kg Belgian Blue to £680 (£200).

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling from £173 to £206 per 100kg. E V Quinn, Kilkeel sold a 630kg Belgian Blue to £1180 (£187) and a 520kg Limousin to £1070 (£206), M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 620kg Charolais to £1120 (£180), 590kg Charolais to £1105 (£187), 610kg Charolais to £1100 (£180), 600kg Charolais to £1100 (£181), 590kg Charolais to £1080 (£183), 590kg Charolais to £1050 (£178), 530kg Limousin to £1035 (£195), 570kg Charolais to £1010 (£177), 550kg Charolais to £1000 (£182) and 530kg Limousin to £990 (£187), J Crawford, Augher 560kg Limousin to £1070 (£191), J McAdam, Derrylin 590kg Charolais to £1020 (£173) and 540kg Charolais to £1000 (£185), E Askin, Augher 530kg Hereford to £995 (£188) and S McConnell, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £980 (£196).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

S A Mullarkey, Lisnaskea 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206), J McAdam, Derrylin 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192) 480kg, Charolais to £930 (£194), 490kg Charolais to £920 (£188), 460kg Charolais to £920 (£200), 480kg Charolais to £900 (£187), 430kg Charolais to £820 and 450kg Charolais to £800. Clogher producer 470kg Charolais to £905 (£192) and 500kg Hereford to £780. M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 480kg Limousin to £900. S McConnell, Clogher 440kg Limousin to £895 (£203), C O’Brien, Magherafelt 490kg Limousin to £850 480kg Speckled Park to £800 and 420kg Speckled Park to £765. L Gray, Tynan 430kg Limousin to £840 and 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £830. A Sloane, Armagh 470kg Charolais to £820 and 480kg Charolais to £815. E Askin, Augher 480kg Hereford to £790. P L Mullarkey, Cooneen 380kg Charolais to £880 (£231), Des McCarroll, Eskra 320kg Simmental to £480 and 360kg Fleckvieh to £460.

WEANLINGS

A larger entry this week sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1040 for a 530kg Limousin (£196) for S McKenna, Clogher. S Kelly, Carrickmore 520kg Charolais to £1030 (£198), 540kg Charolais to £1025, 460kg Charolais to £1000 (£217), 470kg Charolais to £1000, 420kg Charolais to £950 (£226), 530kg Charolais to £915 and 520kg Charolais to £910. S Crawford, Fermanagh 420kg Limousin to £945, 460kg Limousin to £935, 430kg Limousin to £925, 380kg Limousin to £885, 400kg Limousin to £870 and 370kg Limousin to £865. R D Sommerville, Trillick 460kg Limousin to £915 and 490kg Limousin to £870. T Smyth Dromore, 440kg Charolais to £895 and 410kg Charolais to £860. E Askin, Augher 460kg Limousin to £890. B McKernan, Armagh 340kg Belgian Blue to £865.

WEANLING HEIFERS

S Kelly, Carrickmore 460kg Limousin to £900 (£195), 460kg Charolais to £835, 410kg Charolais to £830 and 350kg Charolais to £770. R Newport, Armagh 450kg Charolais to £850, 480kg Limousin to £840, 460kg Charolais to £840, 440kg Limousin to £800, 440kg Charolais to £800, 430kg Charolais to £790 and 460kg Charolais to £790. Kesh producer 350kg Charolais to £820, R D Sommerville, Trillick 390kg Limousin to £805. E Askin, Augher 400kg Charolais to £790 and 380kg Charolais to £775. D Quinn, Cookstown 370kg Charolais to £775 and 330kg Charolais to £745 (£226), P Hackett, Eskra 400kg Limousin to £775. Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £755 (£236) and 330kg Charolais to £750 (£227)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A strong demand in this section with Dungannon producer R Givan selling a calved heifer to £1850. Benburb producer £1790, £1670 and 1600 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1650 for calved heifer. R Johnston, Tempo £1340 for calved heifer. B McStravick, Aghagallon £1315 and £1300 for calved Jersey heifers. J I McFarland, Omagh £1240 for calved Montbeliarde heifer.

Others sold from £1100 calved cows sold to £1000.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A seasonal turnout sold to a brisk demand especially for quality lots with Stephen Williamson, Benburb selling a heifer with heifer calf to £1800. J Crawford, Augher sold a heifer with bull Calf to £1770. K Holmes, Portadown sold a heifer with bull calf to £1705. Pomeroy producer £1600 for second calver with bull calf. F R Lamb, Richill £1575 for second calver with bull calf. C Cooke, Eglinton £1535 for heifer with bull calf and £1400 and £1150 for heifers with heifer calves. Des Capper, Portadown £1440 for heifer with bull calf. S Nicholl, Lisbellaw £1100 for heifer with bull calf. M/S R T and E Curry, Derrylin £1285 for incalf heifer.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good entry this week again sold easily to a strong demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £520 for a Charolais bull and £500 for a Simmental to a Clogher producer. M Loughran, Cookstown £410 for Limousin, A G Johnston, Lisbellaw £400 for Charolais, W T Watson, Ballygawley £350 for Aberdeen Angus, Lisbellaw producer £350 for Aberdeen Angus, J Courtney, Maguiresbridge £325 x 2 for Belgian Blues. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £325 for Limousin, A Maguire, Lisbellaw £320 for Limousin, R J W E Ferguson, Ballygonnell £315 and £300 for Charolais. S J Kelly, Dungannon £315 for Aberdeen Angus and J R Hunter, Maguiresbridge £300 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £370 for Charolais, M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £360 for Belgian Blue, A G Johnston, Lisbellaw £360 for Shorthorn beef. W T Watson, Ballygawley £360 for Aberdeen Angus Augher producer £350 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

D McKernan Dungannon £770 for Charolais, S McKeown, Sixmilecross £735, £730, £715, £700, £650, £645, £620, £600 for Charolais. C Finlay, Aughnacloy £690 and £655 and £620 for Charolais and £580 for Limousin, S Nicholl, Lisbellaw £610 for Limousin, J Kelly, Dungannon £580 for Hereford, R McGovern, Derrylin £550, £540 and £530 for Limousins, R Elliott, Fivemiletown £540 for Limousin and D R Wilson, Magheraveely £540 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

G McCaughey, Clogher £685, £675, £655, £610 for Simmentals. S McKeown, Sixmilecross £680 for Simmental, S Molloy, Ballygawley £590 for Hereford and £485 for Limousin, D McKernan, Dungannon £590 for Charolais, J Kelly, Dungannon £585 and £550 for Hereford. R McGovern, Derrylin £500 and £460 for Limousins. C Finlay, Aughnacloy £470 for Charolais, Darlene Keys, Clogher £425 x 4 for Aberdeen Anguss. R Elliott, Fivemiletown £425 for Limousin.