Calved heifers and cows sell to £1580 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, January 23: A super entry of 250 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

B Barr, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £435, £332, Belgian Blue £340, Limousin £302; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £382, £305; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £380; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £372, Fleckvieh £228; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £355; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Limousin £348, Fleckvieh £280; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £342; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £327, £322, Aberdeen Angus £260, Belgian Blue £250, Aberdeen Angus £230, £220; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Charolais £318, £230; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £305; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £305, Fleckvieh £270; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Friesian £300; E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £300, £268; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £295, Hereford £230; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Hereford £287, Aberdeen Angus £215; J Gillespie, Glarryford, Belgian Blue £272; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Hereford £262; GE Bates, Moneymore, Hereford £260, £218; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £250, Aberdeen Angus £218, £200; Ballyclare farmer, Limousin £232; M McCurdy, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £210 and J Blair, Coleraine, Aberdeen Angus £206.

Heifer calves

G Ferguson, Stewartstown, Hereford £335; Coagh farmer, Aberdeen Angus £332, Belgian Blue £330, £315; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £328, £322, £255; Maghera farmer, Belgian Blue £322; B Barr, Aghadowey, Limousin £320; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £310; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Belgian Blue £295, £255, £245, Aberdeen Angus £255, £220; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Holstein £270; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £270, Aberdeen Angus £230; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £257, Limousin £255, Hereford £200; W L and D Campbell, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £255; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £252; R and R Cousley, Moneymore, Limousin £248; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £245 andMaghera farmer, Hereford £230.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £300.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Weanlings to a top of £810 and 267ppk

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, January 27, 2020: A good entry of 300 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £104.20 and to 4.31 per kg.

Lambs

Portglenone farmer, 19.5k £84 (431); M Burton, Limavady, 20k £85.80 (429); H Hasson, Garvagh, 21k £88 (419); C Gibson, Eglinton, 20k £83.50 (418); Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 24k £99 (413); N Collins, Aghadowey, 22.5k £92.80 (412); E Steele, Portglenone, 22k £90 (409); L McKinley, Portstewart, 20k £81 (405); Coleraine farmer, 25k £100.50 (402), 22k £85 (386); S McNeill, Rasharkin, 22.5k £90 (400); M Pollock, Coleraine, 22.5k £90 (400); C Starrett, Kilrea, 25k £100 (400), 24k £91 (379); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 23k £91.50 (398), 24.5k £95 (388); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k £91.20 (397); M Smyth, Macosquin, 22k £86 (391); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 26.5k £102 (385); D Hanna, Ballymoney, 23.5k £90 (383) and W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 25k £95 (380).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sol to £105.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, January 28, 2020: A super entry of 30 dairy stock met a steady trade with calved heifers to a top of £1610.

More stock required weekly.

I Watson, Cookstown, calved heifer £1610; D Cameron, Portstewart, calved heifers and cows to £1580, £1560, £1400; J A Nevin, Coleraine £1550; Kilrea farmer, calved heifer £1500 and local farmer, calved heifer £1500.

Wednesday, January 29, 2020: A super entry of 270 fat cow, suckler and store cattle met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1350, heifers sold to £1195 and fat cows sold to £1065.

Fat cows: (65) (Flying trade - more required)

M McNeill, Cushendun, 580k Simmental £1025 (177); A Pettigrew, Coleraine, 530k Belgian Blue £880 (166); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 580k Limousin £935 (161), 690k SH £990 (144), 700k Shorthorn beef £970 (139), 590k Limousin £805 (136); RJ Sloan, Kilrea, 660k Charolais £1030 (156); Finvoy farmer, 540k Aberdeen Angus £830 (154), 610k Aberdeen Angus £845 (139), 500k Limousin £690 (138), 530k £670 (126); HJ Walsh, Portglenone, 640k Limousin £975 (152), 740k Belgian Blue £1025 (139); JV Ramsey, Aghadowey, 700k Limousin £1055 (151), 620k £825 (133), 630k £840 (133), 730k Friesian £865 (119); GR Wallace, Kilrea, 710k Charolais £1065 (150), 650k Limousin £940 (145); Ballymena farmer, 510k Holstein £695 (136), 530k £640 (121); A Andrews, Castlerock, 690k Limousin £920 (133); R Kane, Ballintoy, 580k Fleckvieh £750 (129); J Martin, Cushendall, 620k Limousin £795 (128); M O’Kane, Garvagh, 580k Limousin £740 (128); T Harbinson, Aghadowey, 700k Friesian £875 (125), 690k £840 (122), 650k £785 (121), 650k £740 (114); J Lynd, Aghadowey, 710k Shorthorn beef £850 (120); H Clarke, Upperlands, 620k Aberdeen Angus £735 (119), 690k Friesian £765 (111); Ballymoney farmer, 640k Limousin £755 (118); P McCann, Cookstown, 560k Friesian £660 (118); R and R Cousley, Moneymore, 580k Fleckvieh £685 (118), 500k £575 (115); C Kelly, Draperstown, 690k Friesian £805 (117); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 550k Friesian £640 (116), 580k £660 (114), 670k £750 (112); TR Junkin, Bellaghy, 680k Friesian £775 (114), 510k £575 (113), 500k £555 (111) and WK SWhiels, Maghera, 580k Friesian £640 (110).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers: W Moore, Macosquin, 230k Limousin £685 (298), 200k £570 (285), 240k £600 (250), 260k £650 (250), 240k £570 (238), 270k £640 (237), 280k £600 (214), 290k £615 (212), 320k £650 (203); J Martin, Cushendal, 230k Limousin £630 (274), 240k £550 (229); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 230k Limousin £605 (263), 250k Simmental £640 (256), 250k Charolais £615 (246), 290k Limousin £660 (228); P Martin, Dunloy, 450k Charolais £1035 (230), 540k £1130 (209), 490k £1010 (206), 530k £1080 (204), 510k £1030 (202), 540k £1080 (200), 540k £1065 (197), 580k £1130 (195); C Speer, Castledawson, 320k Belgian Blue £725 (227); T Martin, Limavady, 340k Charolais £750 (221), 400k £880 (220), 360k £780 (217), 370k £780 (211), 390k £815 (209), 350k £710 (203), 420k £850 (202); Cushendall farmer, 240k Limousin £520 (217); C H Tannahill, Macosquin, 360k Aberdeen Angus £780 (217), 420k £855 (204); T Martin, Dunloy, 500k Charolais £1080 (216), 540k £1160 (215), 510k £1080 (212), 530k £1080 (204), 510k £1020 (200), 540k £1075 (199), 580k £1140 (197), 610k £1195 (196); W Crawford, Garvagh, 310k Charolais £655 (211); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 550k Charolais £1130 (206), 570k £1140 (200), 590k £1175 (199), 510k Belgian Blue £1000 (196); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 320k Limousin £655 (205); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 400k Aberdeen Angus £800 (200); J McKeever, Finvoy, 370k Charolais £740 (200); R Kane, Ballintoy, 450k Limousin £885 (197); R Murphy, Moneymore, 480k Charolais £945 (197) and WK Shiels, Maghera, 440k Friesian £865 (197).

Steers: S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 310k Limousin £815 (263); 250k £620 (248); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 280k Aberdeen Angus £725 (259), 280k £710 (254), 270k Belgian Blue £685 (254), 280k £690 (246), 330k Aberdeen Angus £780 (236), 330k £750 (227); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 340k Belgian Blue £805 (237), 350k £795 (227); JS Hamilton and Son, Kells, 440k Charolais £1020 (232), 400k Limousin £900 (225), 450k Charolais £995 (221), 430k £940 (219), 430k £915 (213), 430k £910 (212); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 440k Charolais £1000 (227), 430k £975 (227), 470k £970 (206), 590k Aberdeen Angus £1150 (195); JP McLaughlin, Portglenone, 390k Belgian Blue £880 (226), 480k £1020 (213); T Martin, Limavady, 390k Charolais £860 (221); W Wylie, Dunloy, 350k Fleckvieh £765 (219), 290k £630 (217), 410k £815 (199); J McAllister, Maghera, 320k Shorthorn beef £690 (216); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 350k Limousin £720 (206), 380k £780 (205); C H Tannahill, Macosquin, 440k Aberdeen Angus £900 (205); J Martin, Cushendall, 270k Aberdeen Angus £550 (204); T Henry, Maghera, 560k Simmental £1120 (200) and Kilrea farmer, 690k Limousin £1350 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.