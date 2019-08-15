Calved heifers sell to £1,400 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 250 calves and weanlings on Thursday, August 8, met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: Armoy farmer, Limousin £480; D and D Holland, Articlave, Hereford £430; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £400; J Forsythe, Moneymore, Charolais £390; R J Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £385, £345, £240; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £385, £325; Buchanans of Cavandarragh, Castlederg, Montebeliarde £370, £340, £318, £297; J Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £370, £330, £297, £292, £282, £242; M Kelso, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £352, £275, Limousin £245, Hereford £235; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £345, £325; W Whyte, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £340; Cookstown farmer, Fleckvieh £320; Antrim farmer, Sim £315; P & C Henry, Desertmartin, BB £305; E Tosh, Castlerock, Fleckvieh £305, £262, £240; Cookstown farmer, Sim £300; J and R J Hanna, Loughgiel, Aberdeen Angus £270, £265, £258; R Alexander, Cloughmills, Belgian Blue £248, Hereford £222; J McCarroll, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £240; T Sterling and Sons, Cookstown, Aberdeen Angus £240; R Orr, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £237; Ballymena farmer, Friesian £232; G and E Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £225; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £222; Upperlands farmer, Fleckvieh £212 and Tobermore farmer, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Heifer calves: Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £415, £325; Armoy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £375; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £355; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £345, £305; M Kelso, Portglenone, Hereford £332, Aberdeen Angus £235; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £322, £242; Cookstown farmer, Simmental £300; J Thompson, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £292, £235; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £257; D Scott, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £222; R Orr, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £215 and W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £205.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £232.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

60 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

An entry of 800 lambs on Monday, August 12 met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £82.00 and to 3.66 per kg.

Lambs: Swatragh farmer, 17.5k, £64 (366); W Moore, 16.5k, £60 (364); J Smyth, Kilrea, 29.5k, £70 (359); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 19.5k, £70 (359); G Dunlop, Ballymoney, 19k, £67.80 (357), 21k, £71.20 (339); J Ferris, Kilrea, 21k, £75 (357); H Hasson, Garvagh, 19.5k, £69 (354); F McKinney, Bendooragh, 20k, £69.50 (348), 19k, £66 (347), 22k, £75.40 (343), 22.5k, £75.60 (336); K Clyde, Garvagh, 22k, £76.40 (347); P Boone, Draperstown, 20k, £69 (345); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22k, £75.40 (343); D Lynn, Portglenone, 21.5k, £73.80 (343), 23k, £78.50 (341); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 23k £78.90 (343); Kilrea farmer, 24k, £82 (342), 22.5k, £76.80 (341); J Higgins, Garvagh, 21.5k, £73.40 (341); J Anderson, Bushmills, 24k, £81.60 (340);I McAleese, Aghadowey, 24k, £81 (338); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 22.5k, £76 (338); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 23k, £77.60 (337); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 20.5k, £69 (337); M McCombe, Killaloo, 23k, £77.50 (337); M Nesbitt, Kilrea, 23k, £77.60 (337); Draperstown farmer, 23k, £77.50 (337); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23k, £77.20 (336); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 22.5k, £75.30 (335) and Maghera farmer, 21.5k, £72 (335).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £91.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, August 13 met a super trade to a top of £1,400 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

McAleese Farms, Garvagh, calved heifers to £1,400, £1,360.

A good entry of 220 stock on Wednesday, August 14 at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,105, heifers sold to £1,145 and fat cows to £1,340.

Fat cows: (Flying trade - more required)

R Duncan, Magherafelt, 600k Charolais £990 (165), 640k Fleckvieh £775 (121); Maghera farmer, 600k Blonde d'Aquitaine £985 (164); M McCamphill, Dunloy, 590k Simmental £910 (154), 770k, £1,060 (138), 680k Limousin £840 (124); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 720k Simmental £1,075 (149); D Thompson, Dungiven, 820k Charolais £1,180 (144); N Rosborough, Claudy, 810k Limousin £1,155 (143), 650k Friesian £735 (113); J Feeney, Londonderry, 660k Aberdeen Angus £920 (139), 700k, £950 (136); N Leslie, Castledawson, 670k Friesian £930 (139); T McCracken, Magilligan, 620k Limousin £840 (136), 660k Simmental £870 (132), 640k, £740 (116); N McErlean, Portglenone, 720k Limousin £960 (133); S Gregg, Glarryford, 550k Fleckvieh £700 (127); Portglenone farmer, 740k Hereford £915 (124); C White, Ballycastle, 740k Saler £900 (122); Portglenone farmer, 580k Limousin £700 (121), 740k Fleckvieh £850 (115); J Rodgers, Desertmartin, 830k Holstein £1,000 (121); R Kelso, Upperlands, 1140k Holstein £1,340 (118); D Scott, Garvagh, 650k Limousin £785 (118); Aghadowey farmer, 490k Aberdeen Angus £575 (117) and Bushmills farmer, 520k Holstein £605 (116).

Suckler stock: Castlerock farmer, Belgian Blue cow with Charolais bull calf at foot to £1,340, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £1,240.

Heifers: Cookstown farmer, 430k Limousin £1,095 (255); D Thompson, Dungiven, 460k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1,040 (226), 540k, £1,090 (202), 470k, £900 (192); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 380k Charolais £855 (225), 420k, £885 (211), 370k, £770 (208), 330k, £670 (203), 310k Limousin £615 (198); M McLaughlin, Dungiven, 440k Charolais £890 (202), 450k Limousn £890 (198); R and P Allen, Randalstown, 450k Charolais £900 (200), 410k, £790 (193), 460k Charolais £885 (192); P Bradley, Moneymore, 400k Charolais £800 (200); T Scott, Swatragh, 360k Limousin £720 (200), 370k, £735 (199); H Walsh, Portglenone, 330k Limousin £655 (199); S J Wilson, Dungiven, 440k Limousin £870 (198); R Duncan, Magherafelt, 570k Aberdeen Angus £1,125 (197); S Carmichael, Dungiven, 390k Limousin £765 (196), 400k Charolais £780 (195) and E Ferguson, Magherafelt, 580k Limousin £1,130 (195).

Steers: H J Walsh, Portglenone, 350k Charolais £865 (247), 380k Limousin £820 (216), 380k Belgian Blue £800 (211); R Cole, Macosquin, 370k Charolais £905 (245), 370k, £880 (238), 390k, £900 (231), 420k Aberdeen Angus £880 (210), 480k, £1,010 (210), 500k, £1,040 (208); D Thompson, Dungiven, 400k Blonde d'Aquitaine £880 (220); Portglenone farmer, 390k Limousin £840 (215); W and A McDevitt, Limavady, 400k Limousin £830 (208), 480k Aberdeen Angus £950 (198), 450k, £880 (196) and T Scott, Swatragh, 390k Charolais £810 (208), 370k Limousin £760 (205).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.