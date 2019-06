Calved heifers sell to £1,400 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 50 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday, June 25 included two special entries of served heifers from an Armagh farmer and a Derrylinn producer.

An Armagh farmer sold served heifers from £700 to £940 each with maiden heifers from £550 to £750 each.

A Derrylinn producer sold maiden heifers from £550 to £700 each.

Calved heifers sold at £1,400 paid for a Montbeliarde heifers from a Mountnorris farmer and for a calved Holstein heifer from a Mayobridge producer.

The same owner received £1,290 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS: 130 cull cows maintained their recent trade.

Good quality beef bred cows from £130 to £159 800k at £1,275.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £105 to £123 per 100 kilos for 640k at £785 from a Kilkeel farmer.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Cladymore farmer 800k, £1,275, £159.00; Armagh farmer 744k, £1,165, £157.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 726k, £1,125, £155.00; Armagh farmer 812k, £1,225, £151.00; Dromara farmer 636k, £945, £149.00; Derrynoose farmer 842k, £1,215, £144.00; Dromara farmer 600k, £795, £133.00; Portadown farmer 620k, £805, £130.00 and Portadown farmer 690k, £885, £128.00.

Friesian cull cows: Kilkeel farmer 640k, £785, £123.00; Ballynahinch farmer 595k, £715, £120.00; Banbridge farmer 646k, £745, £115.00; Kilkeel farmer 614k, £705, £115.00; Armagh farmer 676k, £775, £115.00; Tynan farmer 710k, £815, £115.00; Banbridge farmer 646k, £735, £114.00; Banbridge farmer 736k, £815, £111.00 and Banbridge farmer 720k, £785, £109.00.

CALVES: 110 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bulls sold from £230 to £350 for a Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifers sold from £180 to £260 for a Limousin.

Bull calves: Belgian Blue £350; Limousin £340; Aberdeen Angus £330; Belgian Blue £300; Limousin £300; Limousin £295; Belgian Blue £280; Limousin £275 and Limousin £240.

Heifer calves: Limousin £260; Limousin £250; Belgian Blue £245; Limousin £240; Simmental £185; Limousin £185 and Hereford £185.