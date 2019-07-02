Calved heifers sell to £1,690 at Clogher Mart

A seasonal turnout of 803 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, June 29 produced a firm demand for quality lots with plainer stock easier.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £1,526.40 for a 720kg Belgian Blue followed by a 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £183 (£1,390.80).

Beef cows sold to £1,312.50 for a 750kg Montbeliarde at £175 per 100kg followed by a 740kg Belgian Blue at £170 (£1,258).

Beef bulls sold to £1,428 for a 1,050kg Charolais at £1,428 reaching a top of £145 per 100kg for a 940kg Limousin (£1,363).

Overage steers sold to £169 for a 660kg Hereford.

Fat steers underage sold to £186 for a 560kg Aberdeen Angus.

Overage heifers sold to £187 for a 640kg Limousin.

Underage heifers sold to £190 for a 780kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £212 (£1,526.40) and 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £182 (£1,383.20), Strabane producer 700kg Limousin to £183 (£1,281), Castlederg producer 760kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £183 (£1,390.80), Rosslea producer 740kg Charolais to £175. Portadown producer 750kg Montbeliarde to £175 (£1,312.50), Clogher producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £170 (£1,258), Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £167. Stewartstown producer 680kg Simmental to £165. Kinawley producer 710kg Simmental to £165. Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £164. Augher producer 710kg Charolais to £163.

Other quality lots sold from £141 to £162 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured feeders lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £114 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 940kg Limousin to £145 (£1,363), 1,010kg Limousin to £141 (£1,424.10), 1,050kg Charolais to £129 (£1,428), 1,000kg Charolais to £129 (£1,290), 1,020kg Friesian to £126 (£1,285.20), 930kg Aberdeen Angus to £125. 940kg Hereford to £119. 920kg Aberdeen Angus to £112. 760kg Charolais to £111. 820kg Charolais to £108.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE: 660kg Hereford to £169. 730kg Hereford to £167. 720kg Hereford to £166. 620kg Limousin to £152. 600kg Hereford to £147. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £143. 620kg Hereford to £140. Friesians sold from £121 to £136 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE: 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £186. 760kg Simmental to £174. 560kg Hereford to £170. 610kg Hereford to £169. 570kg Hereford to £169. 630kg Hereford to £169. 530kg Limousin to £168. 550kg Limousin to £163. 500kg Charolais to £158. 510kg Belgian Blue to £152. 700kg Simmental to £152. 720kg Holstein to £144. 710kg Saler to £140.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE: 640kg Limousin to £187. 590kg Simmental to £184. 620kg Belgian Blue to £175. 640kg Limousin to £170. 610kg Simmental to £168. 670kg Hereford to £164. 660kg Limousin to £162. 580kg Simmental to £160.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE: 780kg Charolais to £190 (£1,482), 560kg Limousin to £189. 730kg Charolais to £188. 460kg British Blue to £185. 630kg Charolais to £183. 570kg Limousin to £180. 610kg Charolais to £178. 560kg Friesian to £137. 460kg Friesian to £129. 550kg Friesian to £126. 590kg Friesian to £124.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,430 for a 700kg Aberdeen Angus (£204), 710kg Charolais to £1,340 (£189) and 690kg Charolais to £1,230 for R Quigley, Culmore Co Londonderry, D J Doherty, Currin, Fermanagh 730kg Charolais to £1,400 and 720kg Charolais to £1,320. D Sands, Newry 730kg Charolais to £1,390, 670kg Limousin to £1,365 (£204), 640kg Limousin to £1,280 (£200) and 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,250. W G Falls, Aughnacloy 680kg Charolais to £1,260 and 660kg Charolais to £1,215. R Hall, Fivemiletown 680kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,245 and 760kg Limousin to £1,200. R Sharkey, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1,230, 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,200, 650kg Charolais to £1,200 and 660kg Charolais to £1,200. D McVeigh, Dungannon 620kg Charolais to £1,255 and 660kg Charolais to £1,225. P Patterson, Augher 670kg Hereford to £1,205.

MED WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG: D McLaren, Omagh 500kg Limousin to £970, 480kg Limousin to £960 and 430kg Simmental to £820. B Quinn, Dungannon 480kg Belgian Blue to £870. G Ross, Strabane 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £770.

STORE HEIFERS: A keen demand in this section with R Quigley, Co Londonderry sold a 570kg Charolais to £1,050, 550kg Limousin to £1,040, 520kg Limousin to £1,000 and 580kg Charolais to £990. J J and J R Elliott, Corranny 610kg Charolais to £1,000, 530kg Charolais to £850 and 500kg Simmental to £770. N Storey, Kinawley 520kg Limousin to £950, 570kg Simmental to £940 and 540kg Simmental to £900. W Noble, Clogher 620kg Charolais to £925, 560kg Charolais to £900 and 530kg Charolais to £850. N B Hall, Fivemiletown 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £730 and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £730. B Quinn, Dungannon 510kg Hereford to £650.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: N Storey, Kinawley 480kg Simmental to £920 and 490kg Limousin to £900. E McBride, Fintona 470kg Charolais to £900, 480kg Charolais to £880, 450kg Charolais to £850 and 420kg Charolais to £815. S Keys, Clogher 500kg Simmental to £815. B Quinn, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £780. J J and J R Elliott, Corranny 480kg Limousin to £700. N B Hall, Fivemiletown 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £650.

WEANLINGS: A very brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £970 for a 500kg Simmental (£194), 470kg Charolais to £870, 440kg Simmental to £840 and 440kg Charolais to £780. R Watson, Augher 370kg Charolais to £900 (£243) and 360kg Charolais to £900 (£250), P Grimley, Madden 430kg Charolais to £885. C Beattie, Fintona 450kg Charolais to £870. G Mulrine, Augher 380kg Charolais to £830 and 360kg Charolais to £780. Pomeroy producer 310kg Limousin to £820 (£264), 290kg Charolais to £750 (£258) and 280kg Charolais to £690 (£246), E G Elliott, Drumcose, Fermanagh 330kg Belgian Blue to £680. William McMinn, Donaghmore 270kg Simmental to £665 (£246), J O'Hagan, Lurgan 350kg Hereford to £650, 360kg Hereford to £585 and 370kg Hereford to £550. P Hackett, Augher 290kg Limousin to £600. M/S C and K Montgomery, Donaghmore 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £565.

WEANLING HEIFERS: R E Wilson, Trillick 400kg Limousin to £865 390kg Charolais to £735, 350kg Charolais to £605 and 340kg Limousin to £550. G Mulrine, Augher 430kg Charolais to £850, 360kg Charolais to £730, 330kg Charolais to £650, 320kg Charolais to £640 and 330kg Charolais to £615. T McMahon, Clogher 400kg Belgian Blue to £740, 320kg Limousin to £665 and 310kg Simmental to £585. E G Elliott Drumcose, Fermanagh, 380kg Belgian Blue to £680, 380kg Belgian Blue to £670 and 260kg Belgian Blue to £535. W McMinn, Donaghmore 400kg Simmental to £635 and 390kg Simmental to £565. A Leonard, Largy 240kg Charolais to £555. B Cosgrove, Rosslea 280kg Limousin to £555 and 230kg Charolais to £505.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: Trade remains strong for quality lots in this section with B McStravick, Aghagallon selling calved heifers to £1,690 and £1,420. D Moore, Fintona £1,320 for calved cow and £1,180 for calved heifer. S McBrien, Derrylin £1,270, £1,100 twice and £1,000 for calved heifers (calved from four to nine weeks), R Givan, Dungannon £1,200 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,200 for calved Fleckvieh heifer.

BREEDING BULLS: Pomeroy producer £1,350 for pedigree registered Blonde d'Aquitaine born 28/04/17, N Duffy, Benburb £1,260 for pedigree registered Simmental born 01/05/18 and G Connelly, Rosslea £1,170 for pedigree non registered Limousin born 01/04/18.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A smaller entry sold readily with a Keady producer selling a second calver with bull calf to £1,700. Local producer £1,600 and £1,550 for second calvers with bull calves and £1,250 for second calver with heifer calf. R Chapman, Portadown £1,280 for heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf and £1,110 for heifer with bull calf. Dromore producer £1,270 for 2013 cow with heifer calf and £1,140 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1,200 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,050 for second calver with bull calf. J D Whittaker, Brookeborough £1,180 for third calver with bull calf. H Rutledge, Newtownbutler £1,180 for 2014 cow with heifer calf £1,110 for 2014 cow with heifer calf and £1,000 for 2006 cow with heifer calf. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1,130 for 2013 cow with bull calf. J D Patterson, Dungannon £1,060 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Incalf heifers sold to £1,075 for J Foster, Derrylin.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A brisk demand in this section with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £400, £395 twice £385 and £370 to P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea. B McGarry, Crumlin £400 twice for Limousins £340 for Simmental and £335 for Saler. C McCormack, Lisnaskea £385 for Charolais. J G Hunter, Trillick 380 for Charolais. K McCrumlish, Omagh £335 for Limousin.

HEIFER CALVES: J McKenna, Pomeroy £425 for Charolais. O P Donnelly, Augher £410 for Limousin. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £400 for Charolais. K Moore, Augher £400 for Charolais. M/S D and E Beggan, Rosslea £390 for Limousin. K McCrumlish, Omagh £390 for Limousin. C McCormack, Lisnaskea £335 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS: G Connelly, Rosslea £700 for Limousin. A McAleer, Pomeroy £635 for Limousin. M Swift, Irvinestown £600 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £515 for Charolais and £460 for Hereford. J Davis, Strabane £415, £365, £355, £350 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus. W D Bothwell, Fivemiletown £400 for Belgian Blue.

REARED HEIFERS: M Swift, Irvinestown £520 for Limousin. D and A Armstrong, Ederney £480 for Limousin. Stephen Keys, Clogher £450 for Belgian Blue. Clogher producer £400 for Charolais. Lisbellaw producer £370 for Limousin. L McLaughlin, Eglinton £360 for Belgian Blue. S Oliver, Armagh £345 for Limousin and £335 for Belgian Blue. J Davis, Strabane £340 and £335 for Aberdeen Angus.