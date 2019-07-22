Calved heifers sell to £1,700 at Clogher Mart

A good seasonal entry of 903 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, July 20 producing a strong demand for quality lots in all sections plainer stock would be harder to clear.

In the fatstock ring beef cows peaked at £1,445 for a 850kg Limousin at £170 followed by a 760kg Simmental at £170 (£1,292).

Cow heifers sold to a top of £1,267 for a 700kg Limousin to £181 and selling to a top of £189 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £189.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £112 for 780kg (£873.60).

Beef bulls sold to £1,430 for a 1,100kg Aberdeen Angus to £130.

Overage steers to £175 for a 680kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage to £196 for a 830kg Limousin (£1,626.80).

Fat heifers overage to £183 for a 530kg Shorthorn.

Underage heifers to £194 for a 570kg Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Fermanagh producer 610kg Limousin to £189 (£1,152.90), Ballygawley producer 640kg Limousin to £188 (£1,203.20), Kilrea producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £182 (£1,255.80) and 700kg Limousin to £178 (£1,246), Newtownbutler producer 700kg Limousin to £181 (£1,267), Augher producer 590kg Charolais to £180 (£1,062), Portadown producer 710kg Simmental to £172. Pomeroy producer 760kg Simmental to £170 (£1,292), Armagh producer 690kg Charolais to £170. Castlederg producer 850kg Limousin to £170 (£1,445), Dungannon producer 700kg Charolais to £168. Cookstown producer 730kg Charolais to £167 and 690kg Charolais to £163.

Other quality lots sold from £135 to £160 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from 116 to £133 per 100kg.

Coloured feeding cows sold from £114 to £138 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £105 to £120 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £80 to £107 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £56 to £74 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Omagh producer 1,100kg Aberdeen Angus to £130 (£1,430), Clogher producer 1,020kg Aberdeen Angus to £128 (£1,305.60), Dungannon producer 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £126 (£1,184.40). Bellanaleck producer 1.020kg Holstein to £121 (£1,234.20) and Omagh producer 900kg Charolais to £110 (£990).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

680kg Limousin to £175. 720kg Limousin to £173. 580kg Charolais to £170. 550kg Simmental to £168. 780kg Belgian Blue to £165. 570kg Limousin to £162. 630kg Charolais to £161. 810kg Limousin to £148. Friesians sold from £104 to £126 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

830kg Limousin to £196 (£1,626.80), 610kg Charolais to £184. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £179. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £179. 660kg Limousin to £178. 670kg Charolais to £173. 650kg Charolais to £173. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £172. 550kg Hereford to £169. 660kg Shorthorn beef to £169. 480kg Simmental to £166. 710kg Charolais to £164. 610kg Simmental to £160. Friesians sold from £123 to £146 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

530kg Shorthorn to £183. 590kg Limousin to £180. 520kg Limousin to £179. 610kg Limousin to £178. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 610kg Limousin to £175. 700kg Limousin to £173. 490kg Limousin to £170.

FAT HEIFER UNDERAGE

570kg Charolais to £194. 600kg Charolais to £190. 610kg Simmental to £180. 590kg Limousin to £178. 400kg Limousin to £176. 660kg Charolais to £174. 620kg Simmental to £167. 580kg Charolais to £164. 430kg Limousin to £162. 530kg Simmental to £160. 450kg Stabiliser to £150. Friesians sold from £120 to £147 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,335 twice for a 680kg Charolais (£196), 670kg Charolais to £1,320 (£197), 720kg Charolais to £1,295, 650kg Charolais to £1,290 (£198), 640kg Charolais to £1,265, 650kg Limousin to £1,260, 650kg Charolais to £1,260, 630kg Charolais to £1,255, 640kg Charolais to £1,245 and 650kg Charolais to £1,230 for H Robinson, Portadown. P Gormley, Dungannon 640kg Limousin to £1,330 (£208) and 690kg Simmental to £1,295 (£187), P L McCaffery, Derrylin 640kg Charolais to £1,305 (£204) and 680kg Charolais to £1,290. N Cochrane, Portadown 600kg Charolais to £1,295 (£216) and Augher producer 640kg Limousin to £1,270, 670kg Limousin to £1,265 and 700kg Limousin to £1,260.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 350KG TO 500KG

K Lockhart, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,125 (£225), N Cochrane, Portadown 480kg Charolais to £1,085 (£226), 480kg Limousin to £990, 440kg Simmental to £975 (£221), 400kg Limousin to £920 (£230), 400kg Charolais to £915 (£229) and 410kg Limousin to £910 (£222), D Shortt, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1,040 and 490kg Charolais to £945. Newtownbutler producer 480kg Charolais to £1,010, 480kg Limousin to £1,010, 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 and 420kg Limousin to £900. M/S J and L and P O'Hara, Cookstown 470kg Charolais to £1,005 (£214) and 500kg Limousin to £965 Middletown producer 470kg Limousin to £965 and 500kg Charolais to £960. D Smyth, Lisburn 480kg Limousin to £925 and 470kg Limousin to £885.

STORE HEIFERS

A stronger demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,160 for a 590kg Charolais (£196), 570kg Charolais to £1,155 (£202), 580kg Charolais to £1,120 (£193), 550kg Limousin to £1,100 (£200) and 530kg Limousin to £1,080 (£204) for R Martin, Portadown. G Brodison, Stewartstown 620kg Limousin to £1,000 640kg Charolais to £1,065, 530kg Limousin to £1,050, 580kg Charolais to £1,030 and 550kg Limousin to £1,030. S Green, Brookeborough 550kg Charolais to £1,075. L Doyle, Fermanagh 530kg Limousin to £1,060. W J Shepard, Glenavy 530kg Hereford to £1,015. S McCaffery, Tempo 550kg Charolais to £1,015. D Holland, Strabane 500kg Charolais to £975.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

S McCaffery, Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1,000 (£200), 500kg Charolais to £960 (£192), 470kg Charolais to £940 and 470kg Charolais to £850. C O'Hara, Keady 460kg Charolais to £955 R Martin, Portadown 490kg Charolais to £945 and 460kg Limousin to £890. R McCaffery, Fermanagh 470kg Charolais to £920. D Holland, Strabane 490kg Charolais to £920, 480kg Charolais to £905, 470kg Charolais to £875 and 470kg Charolais to £850. C D Beattie, Newtownstewart 490kg Limousin to £910, 440kg Charolais to £870 and 460kg Charolais to £805. D Wilson, Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £910. I Patton, Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £880 and 440kg Charolais to £870. T S Patton, Kinawley 440kg Charolais to £840.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

C D Beattie, Newtownstewart 390kg Charolais to £855, D Holland, Strabane 390kg Charolais to £710, 390kg Charolais to £680. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £695, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £670, and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £655. M/S J and L and P O'Hara, Cookstown 340kg Charolais to £670. G McNeill, Caledon 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £655.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £905 for a 430kg Simmental to M O'Hanlon, Ballygawley. W Bingham, Downpatrick 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £895 and 410kg Charolais to £755. R J Sproule, Castlederg 390kg Charolais to £870 (£223), 380kg Charolais to £850, 360kg Charolais to £820 (£228), 400kg Charolais to £800 (£2) and 310kg Charolais to £775 (£250), H McFarland, Trillick 450kg Limousin to £860. B Carters, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £845 (£235), S Lagan, Moneymore 420kg Charolais to £800, 360kg Charolais to £795 (£221), 460kg Charolais to £770 and 340kg Charolais to £765 (£225), J Tanney, Omagh 410kg Charolais to £760. J Drum, Derrylin 320kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £735 (£229), S McCaffery, Tempo 310kg Charolais to £735 (£237) and 320kg Charolais to £685. D McClaren, Omagh 340kg Shorthorn to £700. L Beacom, Lisbellaw 260kg Simmental to £690 (£265).

WEANLING HEIFERS

A W J Shaw, Benburb 440kg Limousin to £970 (£220), 380kg Limousin to £800, 390kg Limousin to £795, 350kg Limousin to £795 (£227), 330kg Limousin to £765 (£232) and 370kg Charolais to £760. A Keys, Clogher 420kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £820. E Cassidy, Tempo 400kg Charolais to £805, 420kg Charolais to £775 and 390kg Charolais to £760. C Conroy, Sixmilecross 370kg Charolais to £790. B Little, Lisnaskea 450kg Simmental to £780 and 440kg Simmental to £760. B Carters, Tempo 350kg Limousin to £775 (£221), Pomeroy producer 370kg Limousin to £775. W Bingham, Downpatrick 330kg Charolaisto £765 (£232), R J Barnes, Cookstown 360kg Charolais to £765. J McAvoy, Portadown 350kg Limousin to £755 and 480kg Limousin to £740.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFER

A brisk demand in this section with A Givan, Dungannon selling calved heifers to £1,700 and £1,500. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown £1,700 for calved heifer. A Brown, Banbridge £1,200 and £1,190 for calved heifers. D I Murphy, Tynan £1,110 for calved cow.

BREEDING BULLS

J McAvoy £1,550 for pedigree registered Limousin (born 24/10/15) and J Carrothers £1,200 for beef Shorthorn (born 28/02/18).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large turnout sold to a very strong demand for quality lots with P Loughran, Omagh selling a 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,810, 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,395, 2015 cow with bull calf to £1,250, 2012 cow with bull calf to £1,200, 2009 cow with bull calf to £1,175 and 2014 cow with bull calf to £1,085. A Granleese, Lisbellaw £1,760 for 2013 cow with bull calf to £1,760. W J Allen, Armagh £1,760 for heifer with bull calf and £1,320 and £1,245 for heifers with heifer calves. W Hamilton, Dungannon £1,380 for second calver with bull calf, £1,210 and £1,160 for third calvers with bull calves, £1,080 for 2012 cow with bull calf and £1,040 for 2011 cow with heifer calf. T Grew, Corranny £1,330 for heifer with heifer calf and £1,080 for 2010 cow with heifer calf. Augher producer £1,250 for second calver with bull calf. B Ward, Dungannon £1,105 for second calver with bull calf. E J Mitchell, Clogher £1,100 for 2009 cow with bull calf. B Smith, Camlough £1,070 for 2013 cow with bull calf and £1,040 for 2010 cow with bull calf. J Foster, Derrylin £1,235 and £1,075 for incalf cows.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A larger entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £585 for a Limousin to H McFarland, Trillick. J W McFarland, Trillick £465 for Limousin. Roly Domer, Clogher £465 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £385 for Charolais. Mountainview Farms Ltd, Augher £370 for Belgian Blue. P and P Fitzpatrick, Newtownbutler £360 for Simmental. S McCaffery, Trillick £335 for Aberdeen Angus. H G Mayne, Lisnaskea £330 for Aberdeen Angus. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £325 and £320 for Limousins.

HEIFER CALVES

H McFarland, Trillick £415 and £410 for Limousins. Fermanagh producer £405, £400 and £390 for Charolais. D R Wilson, Magheraveely £370 for Hereford. Augher producer £360 twice and £350 for Limousins. Lisbellaw producer £340 and £330 for Aberdeen Angus. Fivemiletown producer £320, £310 and £290 for Simmentals.

REARED BULLS

A McGovern, Newtownbutler £785 twice for Charolais. Roly Domer, Clogher £710 for Charolais. D Farrell, Fivemiletown £655 for Charolais. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £650 for Charolais. R Leonard, Blaney £530 for Limousin. F Fitzpatrick, Newtownbutler £500 for Hereford. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £430 for Aberdeen Angus. W J Patterson, Omagh £420 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

Roly Domer, Clogher £840 for Charolais. A McGovern, Newtownbutler £700 for Charolais. K Moore, Augher £600 for Charolais. E H Sharkey, Fivemiletown £595 for Limousin. P J Mullarkey, Fivemiletown £545 for Charolais. M Carland, Omagh £420 and £410 for Charolais. D R Wilson, Magheraveely £405 for Hereford. I Telford, Fintona £365 and £360 for Aberdeen Angus and £350 for Belgian Blue. J Monaghan, Trillick £360 for Limousin.