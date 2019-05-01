Calved heifers sell to a top of £1,950 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 60 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday, April 30 sold in a very firm demand for quality stock.

Calved heifers sold to a top of £1,950 for an Aghalee producer.

An Aghagallon farmer sold two calved heifers at £1,600 and £1,550.

An Aghalee farmer received £1,515 for a calved heifer.

A local farmer sold an in calf heifer at £1,490 several more sold from £1,100 to £1,340.

A special entry of maiden heifers from a Newtownhamilton farmer sold in exceptionally good demand with a top of £955 with several heifers selling £700 to £905 each.

Younger heifers from £525 to £695 each.

A Kilkeel farmer sold an entry of maiden heifers from £525 to £805 each.

CULL COWS

The 210 cull cows sold in the best trade to date this year.

Cow/heifers to £205 per 100 kilos for 640k at £1,315 from an Augher farmer.

Fleshed cows sold steadily from £140 to £183 per 100 kilos for 700k at £1,285 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £110 to £121 per 100 kilos for 770k at £935 from a Dromore farmer followed by £120 per 100 kilos for 720k at £865 from a Keady producer.

An entry of heavy Friesian bullocks from a Crossmaglen farmer sold from £135 to £154 per 100 kilos for 924k at £1,425 with a top price of £1,515 for 980k £153.

Second quality Friesian cows sold steadily from £85 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £70 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Augher farmer 642k, £1,315, £205.00; Cullyhanna farmer 622k, £1,175, £189.00; Keady farmer 614k, £1,145, £187.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k, £1,285, £183.00; Castlewellan farmer 600k, £1,065, £178.00; Banbridge farmer 550k, £965, £175.00; Donaghmore farmer 516k, £885, £172.00; Armagh farmer 600k, £995, £166.00; Banbnridge farmer 718k, £1,180, £164.00; Loughgilly farmer 698k, £1,135, £163.00 and Loughgall farmer 682k, £1,095, £161.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dromore farmer 774k, £935, £121.00; Keady farmer 720k, £865, £120.00; Dromore farmer 682k, £815, £119.00; Dromore farmer 700k, £825, £118.00; Dromore farmer 608k, £705, £116.00; Annalong farmer 714k, £825, £116.00; Nutts Corner farmer 698k, £805, £115.00; Gilford farmer 678k, £765, £113.00; Dromore farmer 774k, £865, £112.00 and Waringstown farmer 846k, £945, £112.00.

CALVES

The 210 calves continued to sell in an excellent trade.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to £350 with a top of £400 paid for a six week old Limousin from a Portadown farmer.

A Dungannon farmer received £350 for three week old Belgian Blue and a Whitecross farmer sold a five week old Hereford at £335.

Good quality heifer calves sold to £305 for a two week old Limousin from a Cullyhanna farmer.

Main demand from £220 to £290 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £400; Belgian Blue £350; Hereford £335; Belgian Blue £330; Belgian Blue £325; Simmental £305; Aberdeen Angus £290; Fleckvieh £290; Aberdeen Angus £280 and Limousin £275.

Heifer calves

Limousin £305; Limousin £290; Hereford £260; Belgian Blue £255; Hereford £250; Belgian Blue £250; Simmental £250; Hereford £250; Belgiand Blue £240 and Simmental £240.