Calved heifers sell to a top of £1810 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 310 calves and weanlings on Thursday, October 17 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Portglenone farmer, Limousin £405; Eglinton farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400, Belgian Blue £390; J Thompson, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £395, £290, £220; Maghera farmer, Limousin £335; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £275; T McMullin, Kilrea, Limousin £265; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £260, £250; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £260; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £257, £200; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £250; Derryduff Farm, Dungiven, Hereford £248, £225; C Elkin, Omagh, Belgian Blue £240; J McKay, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £240; J Oliver, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £225; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £220; W Crawford, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £205; Drumabest Farm, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus £205; A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Hereford £202 and W Campbell, Coleraine, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves

Kilrea farmer, Limousin £430, Charolais £415, Aberdeen Angus £325; P McMullan, Armoy, Belgian Blue £360, Aberdeen Angus £330, £285; P Young, Moneymore, Limousin £350; J Thompson, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £305, £240; Maghera farmer, Limousin £260; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £255; J Purvis, Magherafelt, Limousin £220; C Elkin, Omagh, Belgian Blue £200; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £200 and A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £200.

Weanlings/suck calves

110 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, October 21: A good entry of 560 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £73.00 and to 3.34 per kg.

Lambs

J Semple, Dungiven, 17.5k £58.50 (334); T Warwick, Cookstown, 16.5k £54 (327); J Andrews, Portglenone, 22k £68 (309); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 23k £71 (309); N Royle, Kilrea, 22.5k £69 (307); J Rees, Rasharkin, 22k £67.20 (306);A Cassidy, Coleraine, 22k £67 (305); J Maxwell, Upperlands, 23k £70 (304); L Reid, Coleraine, 23k £70 (304); T Smyth, Kilrea, 22k £66.50 (302) and J McNeill, Rasharkin, 21k £63 (300).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £67.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, October 22: A good entry of dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £1810.

More stock required weekly.

D Torrens, Garvagh, calved heifers to £1810, £1660; J Rodgers, Desertmartin, calved heifer £1610; I Anderson, Rasharkin, calved heifer £1490 and W Tweed, Ballymoney, springing heifer to £1380.

Wednesday, October 23: A smaller entry of 230 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1220, heifers sold to £1085 and fat cows sold to £1320.

Fat cows: (80) (Flying trade - more required)

H Conn, Castlerock, 630k Limousin £1000 (159); Ballymoney farmer, 640k Simmental £1005 (157); S Mullan, Ringsend, 670k Limousin £1050 (157), 770k £1115 (145); K Gardiner, Kilrea, 580k Simmental £860 (148); W Millar (Jnr) Coleraine, 640k Friesian £915 (143); G and M Rea, Bellaghy, 770k Aberdeen Angus £1085 (141), 730k £950 (130), 780k Limousin £995 (128), 760k Aberdeen Angus £965 (127); S Kelly, Kilrea, 1000k £1320 (132); Portglenone farmer, 740k Fleckvieh £975 (132); S Tanner, Castlerock, 650k Simmental £850 (131); R Kane, Ballintoy, 540k Fleckvieh £700 (130), 600k £750 (125); Ahoghill farmer, 760k Aberdeen Angus £980 (129); H Walsh, Portglenone, 570k Belgian Blue £720 (126); H Allen, Bendooragh, 530k Fleckvieh £650 (123); Ballymoney farmer, 500k Holstein £615 (123); G I Wallace, Upperlands, 620k Friesian £760 (123); W Moore, Macosquin, 670k Limousin £810 (121); S and A Black, Garvagh, 860k Shorthorn £1030 (120) and I Scullion, Portglenone, 650k Belgian Blue £780 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Bellaghy farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine cow with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £1090 and Ballymena farmer, springing Aberdeen Angus heifers to £1000.

Heifers

J S Hamilton and Son, Kells, 360k Limousin £765 (213), 440k Charolais £865 (197), 310k Limousin £600 (194); Portglenone farmer, 400k Charolais £800 (200), 430k £820 (191); A F and M Gibson, Portglenone, 560k Limousin £1085 (194); A Walls, Magherafelt, 420k Simmental £815 (194), 410k £790 (193); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 440k Charolais £840 (191), 460k £850 (185), 440k £815 (185) and T Kirk, Cloughmills, 510k Aberdeen Angus £940 (184).

Steers

D Gordon, Portglenone, 410k Belgian Blue £850 (207), 400k £770 (193); F Duffin, Toomebridge, 500k Charolais £1025 (205), 490k £975 (199), 520k £995 (191), 530k £980 (185); J V McAteer, Kilrea, 550k Limousin £1095 (199), 430k £850 (198), 560k £1040 (186), 510k £950 (186); J McClelland, Dungiven, 480k Blonde d’Aquitaine £945 (197), 440k £815 (185); S Wallace, Tobermore, 630k Aberdeen Angus £1220 (194); Randalstown farmer, 460k Aberdeen Angus £880 (191); M Rea, Ballymoney, 520k Limousin £990 (190), 530k Charolais £1000 (189), 580k £1075 (185); M Glenn, Coleraine, 640k Belgian Blue £1210 (189); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 600k Charolais £1125 (188), 530k £990 (187); H and P Palmer, Desertmartin, 550k Aberdeen Angus £1035 (188); Maghera farmer, 430k Limousin £800 (186), 450k £830 (184); M Rea, Ballymoney, 560k Limousin £1040 (186); S and S Houston, Maghera, 390k Aberdeen Angus £720 (185) and C Mullan, Limavady, 380k Aberdeen Angus £700 (184).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.