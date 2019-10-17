Calved heifers sell to a top price of £1300 at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 280 calves and weanlings on Thursday, October 10 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Garvagh farmer, Limousin £420, Blonde d’Aquitaine £285; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £395, £280; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £360, Fleckvieh £210; Eglinton farmer, Limousin £355, £305, £280; S Booth, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £350, Blonde d’Aquitaine £240; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £332; W K Shiels, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £310; J E and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Limousin £302; R Gault, Limavady, Belgian Blue £290; R Bredin, Londonderry, Limousin £270; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £262; S McNeill, Armoy, Fleckvieh £290, £250; W and T Munnis, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £272, £210; TS Moon, Kilrea, Limousin £270, £240; A J Hartley, Moneymore, Charolais £260, Limousin £254; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £252, Aberdeen Angus £200; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £245; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £240; G and E M Pollock, Ballymoney, Stabiliser £227; G Smyth, Dungiven, Hereford £220 and D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £218, Belgian Blue £200.

Heifer calves

S Booth, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £350, £205; Garvagh farmer, Limousin £350; A J Hartley, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £325, Charolais £257, Belgian Blue £240, Aberdeen Angus £230; J Devlin, Moneymore, Aberdeen Angus £300; Eglinton farmer, Limousin £285; R Gault, Limavady, Belgian Blue £240; S and D Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £240; C Close, Randalstown, Her £255; A Wallace, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £235; M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Montbeliarde £222; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £200 and W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £195.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

110 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Friday, October 11: A smaller entry of 160 suckler calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Bull calves

Macosquin farmer, 250k Charolais £680 (272), 240k £590 (246); J Whyte, Portglenone, 250k Charolais £650 (260), 270k Limousin £650 (241), 300k Charolais £720 (240), 310k Limousin £685 (221), 330k Charolais £715 (217), 330k £700 (212); D Whyte, Portglenone, 290k Charolais £720 (249), 320k £765 (239), 270k £575 (213); T McCaughey, Portglenone, 260k Limousin £635 (244), 240k £495 (206), 290k £590 (203); R Ewing, Knockloughrim, 220k Sim £530 (241), 290k £685 (236), 260k £585 (225), 250k £550 (220), 290k £600 (207), 300k £605 (202); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 250k Charolais £600 (240), 280k Limousin £655 (234), 310k Charolais £680 (219), 320k £695 (217), 240k £510 (213), 350k Limousin £715 (204), 340k Charolais £690 (203); W Moore, Macosquin, 250k Charolais £590 (236), 300k £700 (233), 220k Limousin £510 (232), 300k Charolais £660 (220), 310k £670 (216), 280k £600 (214), 250k Limousin £520 (208), 330k Charolais £680 (206), 300k £615 (205); J V Ramsey, Aghadowey, 170k Saler £400 (235); H Conn, Castlerock, 310k Charolais £720 (232); Hiltonstown Simmentals, Portglenone, 280k Simmental £650 (232), 320k £705 (220), 350k £765 (219), 300k £600 (200); P McCord, Randalstown, 340k Limousin £775 (228); D Logan, Rasharkin, 190k Limousin £425 (224); S and A Black, Garvagh, 360k Charolais £775 (215), 330k £680 (206), 360k £740 (206); Kilrea farmer, 330k Blonde d’Aquitaine £710 (215); C George, Dungiven, 290k Limousin £615 (212); J J and B J Rankin, Limavady, 320k Charolais £660 (206) and I Pollock, Coleraine, 330k Charolais £670 (203).

Heifer calves

J Keatley, Magherafelt, 250k Limousin £250), 260k £620 (239), 290k £650 (224), 290k £635 (219); R Ewing, Knockloughrim, 210k Simmental £505 (241), 210k £500 (238), 200k £440 (220), 190k £400 (211), 210k £440 (210), 240k £495 (206), 250k £500 (200), 230k £460 (200); W Moore, Macosquin, 230k Limousin £545 (237), 270k Charolais £605 (224), 260k £560 (215), 270k £575 (213), 230k Limousin £480 (209), 270k £545 (202); S G Leslie, Claudy, 280k Charolais £640 (229), 320k £640 (200); Macosquin farmer, 250k Charolais £570 (228), 260k Aberdeen Angus £540 (208); T McGaughey, Portglenone, 220k Limousin £500 (227), 210k Charolais £450 (214), 270k Limousin £540 (200); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 260k Charolais £570 (219), 310k £670 (216), 210k £450 (214), 270k £570 (211), 300k £630 (210), 290k Limousin £610 (210); Rasharkin farmer, 300k Charolais £650 (217); D Whyte, Portglenone, 320k Charolais £695 (217), 290k Limousin £625 (216); T Graham, Portglenone, 320k Parthenais £675 (211); P McCord, Randalstown, 330k Limousin £680 (206) and J V Ramsey, Aghadowey, 260k Saler £525 (202).

Monday, October 14: A good entry of 480 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £76.00 and to 3.84 per kg.

Lambs

M McIlvar, Garvagh, 19k £73 (384); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 22k £71 (323); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 20.5k £65 (317); W McIlroy, Cullybackey, 19k £60 (316), 21k £66.20 (315); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 22k £68.20 (310); J Simpson, Ballymoney, 23k £70.70 (307); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 23.5k £72 (306); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 23.5k £71.80 (306); L Reid, Coleraine, 23.5k £71.50 (304); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23.5k £71 (302); A Pollock, Kilrea, 23.5k £71 (302) and J Semple, Dungiven, 22.5k £68 (302).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £70.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, October 15: A smaller entry dairy cattle which met a flying trade with calved heifers selling to a top price of £1300.

More stock required weekly.

J Killen, Campsie, second calver to £1300, third calver to £1100 and W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer to £1300.

Wednesday, October 16: A super entry of 340 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1200, heifers sold to £1125 and fat cows sold £1370.

Fat cows: (90) (flying trade - more required)

Ballymena farmer, 540k Charolais £940 (174), 820k Charolais £1230 (150); T A McCracken, Magilligan, 840k Simmental £1370 (163); Toomebridge farmer, 700k Charolais £1070 (153); B McIlvar, Garvagh, 470k Limousin £720 (153), 630k £890 (141); M Smyth, Castlerock, 730k Simmental £1100 (151), 680k Limousin £930 (137), 620k Aberdeen Angus £830 (134), 740k Simmental £950 (128); Garvagh farmer, 690k Limousin £1035 (150), 690k £990 (144), 720k £910 (126); S A McDonald, Portglenone, 720k Simmental £1040 (144); H J Walsh, Portglenone, 650k Belgian Blue £915 (141), 690k Simmental £950 (138); S Stevenson, Randalstown, 570k Simmental £785 (138), 670k Limousin £830 (124); K Blair, Limavady, 750k Limousin £1010 (135); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 580k Danish Red £780 (135); T McGaughey, Portglenone, 710k Limousin £955 (135); Antrim farmer, 700k Ayrshire £940 (134); W Wylie, Dunloy, 540k Fleckvieh £725 (134); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 520k Friesian £685 (132), 560k £700 (125); C Mullan, Limavady, 590k Aberdeen Angus £775 (131); S Wilson, Upperlands, 700k Aberdeen Angus £920 (131); S Scullion, Glenravel, 670k Belgian Blue £830 (124); Portglenone farmer, 590k Fleckvieh £720 (122); Ballymena farmer, 720k Friesian £870 (121) and McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 670k Friesian £805 (120).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Ballymena farmer, Limousin cows to £1270, £1250, £1230 and Hereford £1200.

Heifers

P Sleeman, Limavady, 410k Limousin £990 (242), 410k Charolais £830 (202), 400k Limousin £770 (193), 460k Charolais £850 (185); R Graham, Ballyclare, 250k Charolais £530 (212), 400k Limousin £800 (200), 450k Charolais £880 (196), 400k Parthenais £760 (190), 420k Limousin £780 (186), 400k £740 (185), 520k Belgian Blue £955 (184), 400k Limousin £725 (182); Garvagh farmer, 510k Charolais £1020 (200), 570k £1100 (193); 480k £890 (185), 550k £1000 (182); Kilrea farmer, 550k Charolais £1045 (190); K Robinson, Donemana, 500k Charolais £945 (189); D Campbell, Portglenone, 500k Limousin £940 (188), 370k £680 (184); J McGarry, Dunloy, 600k Charolais £1095 (183); D McFerran, Glarryford, 570k Charolais £1045 (183); W Millen, Garvagh, 300k Limousin £550 (183) and K Mullan, Garvagh, 550k Limousin £1000 (182).

Steers

J Blair, Cullybackey, 450k Charolais £915 (203), 510k £970 (190); 520k £945 (182); S McNeill, Coleraine, 4450k Limousin £880 (196), 490k £935 (191); T Campbell, Killykergan, 390k Limousin £755 (194); Toomebridge farmer, 510k Limousin £985 (193), 510k Charolais £945 (185), 600k £1135 (189); F McClure, Ballymoney, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1160 (193); D McClure, Kilraughts, 500k Aberdeen Angus £960 (192); N Connor, Dungiven, 500k Charolais £960 (192), 480k Limousin £895 (187); Macosquin farmer, 430k Limousin £820 (191); A Bellingham, Ballymoney, 360k Aberdeen Angus £685 (190); M Rea,Ballymoney, 480k Charolais £910 (190) and R McNeilly, Ahoghill, 650k Aberdeen Angus £1190 (183), 620k £1130 (182).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.