Calved heifers sell to a top price of £1820 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, December 12, 2019: A smaller entry of 220 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £452, Aberdeen Angus £452; T R Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £405; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £355, Charolais £300; R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Limousin £350, Aberdeen Angus £332; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £342, Fleckvieh £220; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £325, £315; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £300; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £265; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £260, £245, £235, Hereford £230, Belgian Blue £205; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £255; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Swiss Brown £250, Aberdeen Angus £238; L Galloway, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £245; M Bruce, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £235; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £235; W Rea, Nutts Corner, Aberdeen Angus £227; Maghera farmer, Friesian £220 and M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £210.

Heifer calves

N G and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £365; T R Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £325, £200; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £318; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £308, £230; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £295; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £285; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £272; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £265, Limousin £200; D Nutt, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £250; H McFerran, Ballywalter, Simmental £247; J McCollum, Ballykelly, Aberdeen Angus £242; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £225; R Irwin, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £215 and M Bruce, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £220.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

95 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Weanlings to a top of £840 and 263 ppk.

J McAllister, Dervock, 160k Aberdeen Angus £420 (263), 160k Limousin £420 (263); D Marshall, Clough, 230k Charolais £665 (289), 260k £740 (285), 210k £585 (279), 240k £650 (271), 250k £665 (266), 230k £600 (261), 250k Simmental £590 (236); Claudy farmer, 240k Charolais heifer £620 (258), 250k £600 (240); Maghera farmer, 280k Belgian Blue £695 (248); Draperstown farmer, 260k Charolais £640 (246) and Claudy farmer, 260k Charolais heifer £625 (240).

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, December 16, 2019: An smaller entry of lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £96.50 and to 3.97 per kg.

Lambs

L Reid, Coleraine, 19.5k £77.50 (397), 23k £82 (357); Portglenone farmer, 20k £77.50 (388), 24k £84.50 (352), 27.5k £93.50 (340), 26k £88 (339); E McErlean, Portglenone, 21.5k £82.50 (384), 26k £89.20 (343); Limavady farmer, 21k £80.20 (382), 23.5k £84.80 (361); A Cassidy, Coleraine, 22.5k £85.80 (381); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 23.5k £89.20 (380); S Jackson, Bellaghy, 22k £82.50 (375); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 25k £93.60 (374); E Steele, Portglenone, 23k £85.80 (373); M Burton, Limavady, 22k £81.70 (371), 24k £84.70 (353); J Hassan, Bellaghy, 23.5k £87 (370); P McAtamney, Ballymoney, 23.5k £86.20 (367); C McAweaney, Cookstown, 25k £89.40 (358); R Millar, Randalstown, 24k £83.50 (348); J Kerr, Macosquin, 23.5k £81.50 (347); I and E Cameron, Cookstown, 28k £96.50 (345) and W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 24.5k £83.50 (341).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £125.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Sheep required for Monday, December 30.

Tuesday, December 17, 2019: A super entry of 34 dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £1820.

More stock required weekly.

Kilrea farmer, calved heifers to £1820, £1660, £1600; W Tweed, Ballymoney, fourth calver to £1700, calved heifer £1700, third calver £1630; J Gould, Ringsend, calved heifers to £1650, £1640; T Davis, Moneymore, in calf heifers to £1380, £1330, £1300 and maiden heifers to £1000, £950, £930, £920.

Wednesday, December 18, 2019: A smaller entry of 130 fat cow, suckler and store cattle at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1225, heifers sold to £1120 and fat cows sold £1225.

Fat cows: (60) (Flying trade - more required)

M Smyth, Macosquin, 540k Charolais £1055 (195), 610k £870 (143); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 550k Limousin £985 (179), 620k £840 (136), 760k £930 (122); E Gregg, Ahoghill, 690k Aberdeen Angus £1225 (178); Kilrea farmer, 650k Belgian Blue £1085 (167), 560k Shorthorn £820 (146); J Keatley, Magherfelt, 660k Simmental £1030 (156); I Smyth, Bushmills, 640k Limousin £980 (153); M Smyth, Castlerock, 720k Aberdeen Angus £1080 (150), 710k Aberdeen Angus £1060 (149), 720k Simmental £1060 (147); Randalstown farmer, 750k Simmental £1100 (147); Kilrea farmer, 540k Fleckvieh £790 (146), 610k Belgian Blue £785 (129), 580k ST £735 (127); Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, 550k Friesian £805 (146), 460k £665 (145), 550k £695 (126); D McTague, Ballymoney, 570k Aberdeen Angus £830 (146), 610k Friesian £770 (126); J Walsh, Kilrea, 690k Limousin £1000 (145); S Mullan, Drumsurn, 570k Belgian Blue £750 (132); R Baxter, Portglenone, 730k Limousin £940 (129); C and N Farms Ltd, Bellaghy, 680k Aberdeen Angus £880 (129); M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, 540k Montbeliarde £675 (125); D McClure, Kilraughts, 550k Belgian Blue £670 (122), 640k Fleckvieh £720 (113); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 590k Friesian £720 (122), 760k £910 (120); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 560k Holstein £660 (118);L Morrison, Ballymoney, 830k Holstein £975 (118) and N Leslie, Castledawson, 770k Holstein £900 (117).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 265k Simmental £675 (255), 350k £735 (210); J Keatley, Magherafelt, 320k Limousin £755 (236), 340k £760 (224), 360k £750 (208); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 550k Limousin £1120 (204), 480k Charolais £940 (196), 570k £1060 (186) and Kilrea farmer, 420k Limousin £835 (199).

Steers

Upperlands farmer, 270k Aberdeen Angus £575 (213); H Savage, Magherafelt, 310k Limousin £655 (211), 370k £720 (195), 380k Charolais £720 (190); G R Wallace, Kilrea, 360k Aberdeen Angus £760 (211); Draperstown farmer, 370k Aberdeen Angus £770 (208), 410k Limousin £830 (202), 390k Aberdeen Angus £780 (200); J Gamble, Finvoy, 570k Limousin £1160 (204), 610k Charolais £1225 (201), 570k Limousin £1140 (200), 480k £945 (197), 440k Charolais £840 (191); Kilrea farmer, 400k Charolais £830 (208), 430k £865 (201); Kilrea farmer, 260k Hereford £535 (206), 380k £780 (205), 300k Montbeliarde £600 (200); I Hamilton, Castledawson, 490k Limousin £945 (193), 450k £865 (192), 480k £910 (190), 510k £965 (189), 510k £945 (185) and Coagh farmer, 430k Simmental £820 (191), 500k Hereford £950 (190).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Ltd.