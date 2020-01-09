Calved heifers sell to a top price of £1820 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, January 2, 2020: A good entry of 220 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £415, Shorthorn £300; R O’Loughlin, Swatragh, Aberdeen Angus £362; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £360, £322; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £340, £338, £332, £330, £270; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £330; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £305; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £305; R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £302, £260; A Gordon, Portglenone, Simmental £285; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £285; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £282; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £280, £278; Derryduff Farm, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £275, Belgian Blue £222; J McCrea, Donemana, Simmental £260; M McLeister, Portglenone, Fleckvieh £242; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Hereford £220 and Cookstown farmer, Norweigan Red £195.

Heifer calves

Maghera farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365; Antrim farmer, Charolais £335; S McMurray, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £322; H G Stewart, Magherafelt, Belgian Blue £295, £280, £265, £250; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £278; J J McCrea, Donemana, Simmental £275; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £275, £258; W T A Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £270, Aberdeen Angus £262; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £252, £230; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £250 and H McFerran, Ballywalter, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Friesian Calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £155.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

70 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Weanlings to a top of £745 and 318ppk.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, January 6, 2020: A super entry of 680 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £98.50 and to 4.46 per kg.

Lambs

S Jackson, Bellaghy, 16.5k £73.50 (446), 21.5k £83 (386); D J Anderson, Ballymoney, 19.5k £80.50 (413), 20.5k £81 (395), 22k £85.70 (390), 23k £87.20 (379); S Caldwell, Rasharkin, 20.5k £84 (410), 25.5k £95 (373); H McErlean, Portglenone, 24k £95.60 (398); N Quigg, Kilrea, 17k £68 (400), 20k £79.50 (398), 23k £88 (383); Kilrea farmer, 17.5k £69.50 (397), 24k £86.90 (361); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23k £90 (391); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 23k £90 (391); Garvagh farmer, 22k £85.50 (389); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 25k £97.20 (389); R J Paul, Maghera, 23k £89.50 (389); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k £93 (388); J Christie, Ballymoney, 22.5k £86.80 (386); M McLeister, Portglenone, 25k £96.60 (386), 24.5k £92 (376); J Dillon, Armoy, 24k £92 (383); E Steele, Portglenone, 23.5k £90 (383); D and W Hazlett, Aghadowey, 22.5k £86 (382), 20k £73.50 (368); A Workman, Ballymoney, 22.5k £85.50 (380); V Millen, Coleraine, 23.5k £89 (379); R C Reid, Glarryford, 25k £94.80 (379); H McGill, Aghadowey, 18k £68 (378), 22.5k £84.20 (374); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 22.5k £85 (378), 23k £84.40 (367), 24.5k £89 (363); W Bradley, Garvagh, 25.5k £96.10 (377); T McNeilly, Toomebridge, 25.5k £96 (377), 21.5k £79 (367); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 25.5k £95.80 (376); D Hanna, Ballymoney, 25k £93 (372); T Smyth, Kilrea, 25k £92.40 (370); McIlrath Farms, Kilrea, 25.5k £94.20 (369), 24k £86 (358); J Thompson, Killaloo, 21k £77.50 (369); B Moore, Garvagh, 26.5k £97.20 (367); G Tanner, Macosquin, 24.5k £90 (367); M Cunning, Glarryford, 27k £98 (363); Garvagh farmer, 24.5k £88.80 (362); D Starrett, Kilrea, 24k £86.80 (362); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 27k £97.30 (360) and D Wylie, Rasharkin, 25k £90 (360).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £131.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, January 7, 2020: A super entry of dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £1820. More stock required weekly.

W L and D Campbell, Coleraine, 2nd calver to £1820; W Rea, Nutts Corner, calved heifer £1820; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, second calvers to £1750, £1740; W and H Watson, Coleraine, calved heifer £1720, third calver £1590; M Millar, Coleraine, second calver £1680; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved Ayrshire cows to £1660, £1620, Fleckvieh £1480 and T Brown, Crumlin, calved Shorthorn heifer £1580, Fleckvieh heifer £1500.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020: A good entry of 250 fat cow, suckler and store cattle stock at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1365, heifers sold to £1370 and fat cows sold to £1150.

Fat cows: (50) (Flying trade - more required)

I Wright, Garvagh, 510k Limousin £1075 (211), 680k £985 (145); Dungiven farmer, 570k £1130 (198), 650k Aberdeen Angus £730 (112); F Madden, Portglenone, 460k Limousin £790 (172); I Tanner, Castlerock, 690k Simmental £1150 (167); D McTague, Ballymoney, 630k Simmental £990 (157), 510k Friesian £870 (131); J R and S J A Pollock, Coleraine, 600k Simmental £930 (155); M McKenna, Ballymoney, 720k Stabiliser £1090 (151), 770k £1110 (144), 700k Limousin £970 (139); H Conn, Castlerock, 610k Limousin £900 (148); Coleraine farmer, 670k Belgian Blue £980 (146); J Doherty, Maghera, 560k Limousin £805 (144); N Allen, Ballymena, 630k Friesian £900 (143); R G Kelso, Upperlands, 620k Fr £820 (132); R C Reid, Glarryford, 610k Friesian £775 (127), 730k £850 (116), 810k £920 (114); S McMurray, Dungiven, 890k Fleckvieh bull £1120 (126); Kilrea farmer, 580k Limousin £700 (121); J Campbell, Upperlands, 560k Belgian Blue £650 (116); R A and R J Cousley, Moneymore, 690k Friesian £800 (116), 620k Fleckvieh £710 (115); I Smyth, Castlerock, 760k Friesian £850 (112); R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, 660k Friesian £730 (111) and R Hamill, Portrush, 500k Friesian £550 (110).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J A Millen, Macosquin, Simmental cow with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1510; G Boyce, Garvagh, Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1320, Belgian Blue heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1220 and J J Doherty, Maghera, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1300.

Heifers

P McCord, Randalstown, 320k Limousin £775 (242), 400k Belgian Blue £800 (200), 300k Limousin £600 (200); T Graham, Portglenone, 260k Limousin £615 (237); J A Millen, Macosquin, 260k Aberdeen Angus £580 (223); Broughshane farmer, 290k Limousin £635 (219), 330k £705 (214), 310k Belgian Blue £645 (208), 310k £630 (203); Kilrea farmer, 310k Simmental £675 (218); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 390k Limousin £830 (213), 390k £775 (199); J Adams, Coleraine, 660k Limousin £1370 (208); T and A Campbell, 480k Limousin £1000 (208), 450k Par £935 (208), 470k Limousin £935 (199); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 600k Charolais £1225 (204), 550k £1080 (196), 620k £1195 (193), 630k £1210 (192); J Gamble, Finvoy, 480k Limousin £975 (203), 520k £990 (190); P McIlvar, Garvagh, 420k Aberdeen Angus £850 (202); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 410k Charolais £825 (201), 410k £790 (193), 450k £860 (191); S Smyth, Donemana, 410k Charolais £820 (200) and C H Tannahill, Macosquin, 410k Aberdeen Angus £820 (200), 380k £750 (197), 420k £820 (195).

Steers

P McCord, Randalstown, 280k Limousin £650 (232), 410k £870 (212), 300k £630 (210), 370k £760 (205); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 390k Charolais £900 (231), 400k £890 (223), 450k £955 (212), 460k £905 (197); Charolais Tannahill, Macosquin, 390k Aberdeen Angus £860 (221); P Faulkner, Ringsend, 620k Limousin £1365 (220); Maghera farmer, 250k Limousin £550 (220), 250k Hereford £520 (208); J McGrath, Dunloy, 410k Simmental £890 (217), 380k £765 (201); I Rea, Nutts Corner, 630k Belgian Blue £1350 (214); T Graham, Portglenone, 280k Hereford £595 (213); Ballymena farmer, 480k Simmental £970 (202), 410k Limousin £820 (200), 490k Simmental £960 (196), 430k Limousin £830 (193); B Moore, Garvagh, 440k Aberdeen Angus £880 (200); J Sloan, Rasharkin, 480k Limousin £940 (196), 580k Aberdeen Angus £1105 (191); W Ritchie, Claudy, 540k Simmental £1055 (195); G Rainey, Kilrea, 690k Charolais £1335 (194), 720k Limousin £1375 (191), 690k Charolais £1310 (190); R Baxter, Portglenone, 480k Simmental £920 (192) and Swatragh farmer, 660k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.