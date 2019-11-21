Calved heifers sell to a top price of £1910 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, November 14: A super entry of 270 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £484; T Herbison, Randalstown, Charolais £430; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £425; R McCormick, Armoy, Belgian Blue £368, Aberdeen Angus £335, £288; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £360, £355, £345, £340; A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £350; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £345, Belgian Blue £330; A Gregg, Glarryford, Fleckvieh £340; D Borland, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £328, Hereford £222, Aberdeen Angus £210; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £325, £245; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £325, £295; J Nutt, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £310; W Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £305; G Fleming, Ballymoney, Limousin £302; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £295, Hereford £260, Montbeliarde £228; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £290; R A Kyle and Sons, Culnady, Aberdeen Angus £290; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £280, £238, Hereford £215; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Limousin £270; Antrim farmer, Limousin £250; W Riley, Dungiven, Limousin £242; D Nutt, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £240; J Lyons, Coleraine, Hereford £218; B Douglas, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £215 and W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £200.

Heifer calves

W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £372, £335, £302, £300, Aberdeen Angus £235; T and D Cameron, Coleraine, Belgian Blue £335; Holme Farm Ltd, Coleraine, Hereford £332, £310; D McNeilly, Randalstown, Belgian Blue £312; I Small, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £312; J Ramsey, Londonderry, Aberdeen Angus £302; A Hanna, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £300, £275; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £292, Belgian Blue £280, Limousin £248; R McCormick, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus £278, £275; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £265; W Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £264, Belgian Blue £230; D Borland, Bushmills, Hereford £240; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Hereford £210 and G Fleming, Ballymoney, Charolais £202.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £116.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

100 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, November 18: A super entry of 550 lambs on Monday 18th November met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £87.00 and to 3.97 per kg.

Lambs

J Rees, Rasharkin, 17k £67.50 (397), 20.5k £74.80 (365); J Smyth, Kilrea, 22k £87 (396), 21.5k £74.50 (347); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 21k £79 (376); S Hanna, Cloughmills, 22k £82.80 (376); H McErlean, Portglenone, 22k £82.80 (376); W Rodgers, Portglenone, 18k £67 (372); R Campbell, Kilrea, 22.5k £82.60 (367), 25k £86 (344); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 21.5k £78.80 (367); L Reid, Aghadowey, 22.5k £82 (364); J Moody, Articlave, 19k £69 (363), 24k £82.60 (344); Limavady farmer, 18.5k £67.20 (363); C Bolton, Swatragh, 24k £86.50 (360); D Hazlett, Aghadowey, 23.5k £84.60 (360); L Hunter, Ballyclare, 20.5k £73.20 (357); H Wylie, Rasharkin, 24k £85.20 (355); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 24k £85 (354); A McNeely, Newbuildings, 23.5k £82.80 (352); S and M Warwick, Ballyclare, 23k £81 (352); W Moore, Macosquin, 23.5k £82.50 (351); D McKibbin, Aghadowey, 21.5k £75.50 (351); J Thompson, Killaloo, 20.5k £72 (351); R Dick, Ahoghill, 23k £80.60 (350); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 23.5k £81.80 (348); G Fleming, Ballymoney, 22k £76.50 (348); P McCloskey, Kilrea, 24.5k £85.20 (348); W McConaghy, 22.5k £78 (347); Garvagh farmer, 23k £79.50 (346); Macosquin farmer, 23k £79.50 (346); J McFetridge, Garvagh, 23.5k £81.20 (346); M Pollock, Coleraine, 23.5k £81 (345); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 23k £79 (344); J Kerr, Macosquin, 21k £72 (343); R Alexander, Cloughmills, 22.5k £77 (342); E Steele, Portglenone, 24k £82 (342); V Millen, Coleraine, 25k £85.20 (341); M McCaughey, Coleraine, 24k £81.80 (341) and J and D McGoldrick, Kilrea, 25k £85 (340).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £92.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, November 19: A good entry of dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top price of £1910.

More stock required weekly.

S Henry, Macosquin, calved heifers to £1910, £1880, £1800, £1770, £1740, £1700, £1600, springing heifers to £1700, £1680; I Watson, Coagh, third Calver Shorthorn dairy to £1820; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, 2nd Calver to £1800, calved heifer to £1730; J Rodgers, Desertmartin, calved heifer to £1610; G Hunter, Moneymore, calved cow to £1450 and M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifer to £1420.

Wednesday, November 20: A smaller entry of 150 fat cow, suckler and store stockmet a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1250, heifers sold to £1200 and fat cows sold to £1260.

Fat cows: (55) (Flying trade ~ more required)

Ballymoney farmer, 580k Blonde d’Aquitaine £940 (162); Draperstown farmer, 650k Limousin £980 (151), 800k Belgian Blue £1180 (148), 690k Limousin £1000 (145), 740k £980 (132); M Kelly, Ballycastle, 810k Charolais £1140 (141); M O’Kane, Ballykelly, 670k Belgian Blue £885 (132); Airfield Enterprises, Toomebridge, 860k Aberdeen Angus £1130 (131), 690k £900 (130); Kilrea farmer, 600k Hereford £750 (125); T McAleese, Aghadowey, 930k Fr £1160 (125), 860k £990 (115), 690k £750 (109); Kilrea farmer, 1020k Hereford £1260 (124); Kilrea farmer, 700k Hereford £860 (123); F Tannahill, Macosquin, 650k Limousin £800 (123); M Millar, Coleraine, 680k Friesian £830 (122); S and S Houston, Maghera, 670k Simmental £805 (120), 650k Limousin £730 (112), 640k Swedish Red £700 (109); J Nevin, Ringsend, 760k Fr £880 (116); M Pollock, Castlerock, 700k Limousin £780 (111); Ballymoney farmer, 640k Holstein £705 (110); D Scott, Coleraine, 740k Friesian £805 (109) and R Gault, Limavady, 740k Holstein £790 (107).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

B Tannahill, Coleraine, 560k Aberdeen Angus bull to £940.

Heifers

B Mullan, Garvagh, 330k Limousin £705 (214), 400k £790 (198); Kilrea farmer, 310k Limousin £660 (213), 390k £790 (203), 320k £630 (197), 410k £790 (193); Kilrea farmer, 390k Limousin £810 (208); Randalstown farmer, 490k Limousin £1015 (207); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 330k Belgian Blue £680 (206), 310k £630 (203), 290k £585 (202); A Scullion, Portglenone, 340k Charolais £690 (203); P Stewart, Garvagh, 610k Limousin £1200 (197), 600k £1160 (193), 550k £1030 (187); H and J Paul, Maghera, 540k Limousin £1060 (196); M McCamphill, Dunloy, 340k Simmental £660 (194), 410k £775 (189) and G Hayes, Ballymena, 500k Charolais £940 (188).

Steers

W Doherty, Bellarena, 220k Limousin £590 (268), 310k £810 (261), 240k £625 (260), 340k £620 (258), 280k £715 (255), 300k £760 (253), 340k £735 (216); Kilrea farmer, 340k Charolais £820 (241), 310k Belgian Blue £645 (208); JP McEldowney, Kilrea, 440k Aberdeen Angus £940 (214), 430k £920 (214), 500k £1040 (208), 460k £950 (207), 510k £990 (194), 510k £960 (188), 500k £935 (187); J Mullan, Dungiven, 570k Belgian Blue £1180 (207); Antrim farmer, 540k Blonde d’Aquitaine £1100 (204), 550k £1080 (196), 540k £1055 (195); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 350k Belgian Blue £705 (201); P O’Neill, Toomebridge, 620k Charolais £1245 (201), 600K Limousin £1200 (200) and A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 450k Aberdeen Angus £865 (192).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons.