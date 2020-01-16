Calved heifers sell to a top price of £2250 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, January 9, 2020: A super entry of 320 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £462, £400; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £428; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Fleckvieh £402, £325, £270, £250, £215; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400, Stabiliser £395; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £365, £340; J Close, Rasharkin, Limousin £365; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £365, £350, £300, £250; J and S Linton, Coleraine, Fleckvieh £360; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £335; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £335, £320, £295; A McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £325, £220; S Dobbin, Bushmills, Hereford £318, Shorthorn £290, Friesian £238; G Smyth, Dungiven, Aberdeen Angus £315; M Hamilton, Donemana, Aberdeen Angus £310; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £300; N Allen, Ballymena, Simmental £295, Aberdeen Angus £270, Limousin £245; Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £295; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £290, Aberdeen Angus £285, Belgian Blue £210; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Limousin £285, Aberdeen Angus £285, £200; M McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais £285; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £275, £240, Aberdeen Angus £215; J McKeown, Ballymena, Fleckvieh £275; S Milligan, Bellaghy, Belgian Blue £240; Limavady farmer, Holstein £230; W Cochrane, Macosquin, Montbeliarde £205 and H and H Johnston, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue £205.

Heifer calves

Limavady farmer, Limousin £390, £235; S and P McNaughton, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £370, £365, £360, £342; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £315, £250, £230; J Close, Rasharkin, Aberdeen Angus £295, Limousin £295; J Holmes, Garvagh, Fleckvieh £290; Drumabest Farms, Ballymoney, Hereford £268; A McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £260, Speckled Park £215; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £260; C Keane and Sons, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £245; W Lyons, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £235; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, Simmental £230; Derryduff Farms, Dungiven, Belgian Blue £220 and N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £238.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

80 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, January 13, 2020: A super entry of 540 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £100.00 and to 4.20 per kg.

Lambs

Wigmore Farms, Aghadowey, 17.5k £73.50 (420), 24k £88.50 (369); K Blair, Limavady, 21.5k £85 (395), 24k £92 (383); G Ferguson, Stewartstown, 20k £79 (395); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 19.5k £76.50 (392); J Hanna, Ballymoney, 24k £93.20 (388); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k £93 (388); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 23.5k £91 (387); D McAllister, Portglenone, 21.5k £83 (386), 23k £87 (378); Garvagh farmer, 22k £84.50 (384); S Creith, Bushmills, 24k £92 (383); W McLenaghan, Limavady, 24k £92 (383), 24.5k £92.50 (378); A O’Kane, Kilrea, 23k £88 (383); C McIlvar, Portglenone, 21.5k £82 (381); N Royle, Kilrea, 24k £91.50 (381); D Lamont, Coleraine, 22.5k £85.20 (379); N McIlroy, Coleraine, 21.5k £81.50 (379); D and G McVicker, Ballymoney, 23k £86.50 (376); D McTague, Ballymoney, 25k £93 (372); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 25k £93 (372); P and R Sleeman, Limavady, 22.5k £83.80 (372); B Gribben, Dunloy, 25k £92.50 (370); L Lennon, Cookstown, 16k £59 (369) and P Boone, Draperstown, 25k £92 (368).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £135.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, January 14, 2020: A super entry of 34 dairy stock met a flying trade with calved heifers to a top of £2250.

More stock required weekly.

C Casey, Cloughmills, calved heifers to £2250, £2170, £2080, £2030, second calver to £1990; I Watson, Coagh, calved heifer to £2200, second calver £1950; Kilrea farmer, calved heifer £1770; J A Nevin, Ringsend, calved heifer £1720; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, second calver £1710; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cows to £1690, £1680; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Springing second calver to £1590 and W Rea, Nutts Corner, calved heifer to £1520.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020: A good entry of 255 fat cow, suckler and store cattle at Kilrea, met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers selling to £1405, heifers selling to £1225 and fat cows selling to £1290. Fat cows: (80) (Flying trade - more required)

L Conn, Limavady, 700k Limousin £1210 (173), 780k £1230 (158), 700k Charolais £1080 (154), 700k Limousin £1060 (151), 820k Shorthorn £1100 (134), 610k Limousin £810 (133); J Duffy, Draperstown, 760k Charolais £1290 (170), 690k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1060 (154); J Rainey, Kilrea, 640k Belgian Blue £990 (155), 790k Hereford £1150 (146), 670k Belgian Blue £880 (131); J McErlean, Kilrea, 720k Limousin £1100 (153); G Hanna, Rasharkin, 720k Belgian Blue £1090 (151); W Wylie, Dunloy, 530k Fleckvieh £800 (151), 690k £940 (136), 770k £890 (116); D Norris and Sons, Articlave, 670k Limousin £990 (148); Local farmer, 650k Charolais £950 (146), 630k £900 (143), 690k Belgian Blue £970 (141), 600k Limousin £840 (140); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 600k Aberdeen Angus £855 (143); P McAtasney, Kilrea, 710k Simmental £1000 (141), 640k Fleckvieh £800 (125); N Leslie, Castledawson, 550k Friesian £750 (136), 550k £700 (127), 700k £830 (119);

W Riley, Dungiven, 480k Friesian £650 (135), 680k Limousin £745 (110); J Gillespie, Glarryford, 820k Montbeliarde £1080 (132); T Faith, Limavady, 510k Friesian £660 (129); D Gordon, Portglenone, 590k Limousin £755 (128), 490k Belted Galloway £585 (119); J Hamilton and Son, Kells, 690k Charolais £880 (128), 660k Shorthorn beef £830 (126), 590k Charolais £660 (112); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 650k Friesian £790 (122), 660k £790 (120), 660k £750 (114), 650k £735 (113); C McKenna, Swatragh, 490k Limousin £600 (122); E Donnelly, Ballycastle, 570k Saler £680 (119); B McAfee, Aghadowey, 650k Friesian £735 (113); S Casey, Cloughmills, 670k Friesian £750 (112); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 680k Holstein £760 (112), 660k £730 (111); M Millar, Coleraine, 750k Friesian £840 (112); W Millen, Garvagh, 590k Simmental £660 (112) and I Cruickshank, Glarryford, 680k Friesian £750 (110).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Limavady farmer, Limousin heifer with Aberdeen Angus bull calf at foot to £1220 and G Boyce, Garvagh, Limousin heifer with Limousin bull calf at foot to £1140, Limousin heifer with Limousin heifer calf at foot to £1060.

Heifers

T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 380k Charolais £875 (230), 380k £845 (222 (400k £835 (209), 410k £855 (209), 420k £870 (207), 430k £875 (204); Toberhead Farm, Magherafelt, 480k Limousin £1060 (221), 420k £885 (211), 520k £1055 (203), 540k £1085 (201), 620k Charolais £1225 (198); Upperlands farmer, 290k Limousin £635 (219); Randalstown farmer, 515k Charolais £1080 (210); T and A Campbell, Rasharkin, 430k Limousin £880 (205), 470k Simmental £950 (202); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 550k Charolais £1120 (204), 570k £1140 (200), 550k £1100 (200); J and S Pollock, Coleraine, 600k Limousin £1225 (204), 600k £1220 (203); J Morrison, Kilrea, 520k Charolais £1045 (201) and A Campbell, Ballymoney, 420k Belgian Blue £820 (195).

Steers

J Pinkerton, Ballymoney, 350k Aberdeen Angus £830 (237), 300k £620 (207), 430k £840 (195); L Conn, Limavady, 400k Aberdeen Angus £915 (229), 420k £950 (226), 470k £1050 (223), 450k £1005 (223), 440k £975 (222), 450k £1000 (222), 440k £970 (221), 470k £1030 (219), 430k £935 (217), 480k £1020 (213), 460k £975 (212), 430k £890 (207); Drumahoe farmer, 390k Limousin £890 (228), 410k £880 (215), 440k £930 (211), 430k £900 (209), 360k £735 (204); J Mullan, Dungiven, 500k Limousin £1080 (216), 510k £1055 (207), 530k £1080 (204), 500k £1000 (200), 550k Charolais £1080 (196); W and A McDevitt, Limavady, 360k Belgian Blue £770 (214), 350k £740 (211), 350k £700 (200), 390k £775 (199), 390k £770 (197), 430k £840 (195); J McLaughlin, Portglenone, 450k Belgian Blue £920 (204), 400k £795 (199); W Hanna, Rasharkin, 590k Limousin £1190 (202), 590k £1165 (198); J Rainey, Kilrea, 610k Charolais £1225 (201), 590k Simmental £1185 (201), 590k Limousin £1180 (200); R Wilson, Randalstown, 680k Limousin £1365 (201), 720k £1405 (195); J Kelly, Ballymoney, 540k Limousin £1080 (200), 450k Charolais £900 (200) and W Doherty, Articlave, 460k Limousin £900 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.