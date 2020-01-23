Calved heifers sell to a top price of £2380 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, January 16, 2020: A super entry of calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £468; R and P McMaster, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £397, £342, £280; S Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £380, Fleckvieh £205; H Boyle, Dunloy, Montbeliarde £345, Aberdeen Angus £320, Holstein £228; N Alexander, Ahoghill, Fleckvieh £342, £322, Limousin £275; Maghera farmer, Montbeliarde £330; D Gordon, Kilrea, Belgian Blue £330, £320; G and G Warnock, Claudy, Belgian Blue £335; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £320; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £315; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Charolais £310; Magherafelt farmer, Fleckvieh £300, Belted Galloway £200; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £292, £238, £215; W Elliott, Tobermore, Aberdeen Angus £280, £240; W Linton, Coleraine, Holstein £280; N McNaugher, Aghadowey, Hereford £280; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £276; W Armstrong, Garvagh, Belgian Blue £275, £250; Randalstown farmer, Limousin £270, £265, £248; J McConaghy, Kilraughts, Fleckvieh £265, £248, £230; M Bruce, Bellaghy, Limousin £262; N Allen, Ballymena, Limousin £262; R Fleming, Garvagh, Fr £260; D Scott, Coleraine, Limousin £252; Garvagh farmer, Montbeliarde £250; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £235; H Hutchinson, Tobermore, Charolais £220; JE and S Bloomfield, Portglenone, Limousin £212 and W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Belgian Blue £202.

Heifer calves

N Alexander, Ahoghill, Friesian £430, £370, Limousin £245, Fleckvieh £237; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, Simmental £368, £290; O Shiels and Co, Kilrea, Limousin £338; RC Reid, Glarryford, Aberdeen Angus £335; G and G Warnock, Claudy, Belgian Blue £330, £295; PJ and C Henry, Desertmartin, Belgian Blue £300; I Small, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £280; Lakeview Farms, Ballyronan, Aberdeen Angus £272; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £270; A Smyth, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £260; D Gordon, Kilrea, Aberdeen Angus £258; T McAleese, Aghadowey, Limousin £255, Belgian Blue £200; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £205 and Randalstown farmer, Limousin £200.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £280.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

40 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Weanlings selling to a top of £775 and 269ppk.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, January 20, 2020: A smaller entry of 320 lambs met a sound trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £103.00 and to 4.29 per kg.

Lambs

S Montgomery, Dunloy, 19k £81.50 (429); Bellaghy farmer, 21k £89 (424); J McNeill, Rasharkin, 19k £79.80 (420); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 24.5k £100.20 (409); J McFetridge, Garvagh, 24k £97 (404); P Stewart, Garvagh, 22k £88.80 (404); Maghera farmer, 22k £88.50 (402), 23.5k £94.20 (401); Garvagh farmer, 23k £92 (400); R Paul, Maghera, 23.5k £93.50 (398), 24k £93.50 (390); W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 24k £95 (396); G Hassan, Bellaghy, 24.5k £96.50 (394); C Cousley, Ballymoney, 23.5k £92 (392); J Lamont, Ahoghill, 23k £90 (391); T Topping, Garvagh, 20.5k £80.20 (391); W and H Watson, Coleraine, 22.5k £87 (387); Garvagh farmer, 25k £96.50 (386); T Wright, Ballymoney, 25k £96.50 (386); W McCurdy, Ballymoney, 25.5k £98 (384), 25k £96 (384); A Gordon, Portglenone, 23k £88 (383) and W Bradley, Garvagh, 25.5k £96.50 (378).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £106.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, January 21, 2020: A super dairy entry met a flying trade with calved heifers sold to a top price of £2380. More stock required weekly.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £2380, £2290 (twice), £2260 (twice); I Watson, Coagh, second calver to £2000, Shorthorn second Calver to £1890; Kilrea farmer, calved heifers to £1920, £1790, £1600; W Tweed, Ballymoney, second Calver to £1710; Buchanans of Castlederg, calved heifers to £1580, £1550; J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved cow to £1480 and A Hanna, Armoy, batch of springing heifers to £1470, £1380, £1310.

Wednesday, January 22, 2020: Super entry of 355 fat cow, suckler and store cattle met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1385, heifers sold to £1270 and fat cows sold to £1275.

Fat cows: (85) (Flying trade - more required)

Maghera farmer, 490k Limousin £920 (188), 540k Simmental £935 (173), 510k Limousin £870 (171), 520k £885 (170), 560k £950 (170), 470k Belgian Blue £800 (170), 680k Simmental £1090 (160); Kilrea farmer, 720k Limousin £1270 (176); N Quigg, Kilrea, 750k Charolais £1275 (170); D Moon, Ringsend, 650k Charolais £1070 (165); A and S Hall, Macosquin, 620k Friesian £1015 (164), 760k Limousin £1020 (134), 690k Friesian £785 (114); Ballymoney farmer, 610k Limousin £980 (161), 640k Shorthorn beef £870 (136); L McKinley, Portstewart, 660k Aberdeen Angus £1055 (160), 680k Shorthorn £1045 (154); G Weir, Toomebridge, 610k Limousin £950 (156), 640k Charolais £890 (139), 640k Belgian Blue £880 (138), 700k £885 (126); Kells farmer, 450k Belgian Blue £670 (149), 480k Hereford £670 (140), 570k £700 (123), 500k £610 (122); A Devlin, Drumsurn, 800k Belgian Blue £1180 (148); Henry Farms, Armoy, 700k Fleckvieh £1035 (148), 860k £1010 (117); S Bruce, Bellaghy, 530k Fr £750 (142), 510k £700 (138); T Harbinson, Aghadowey, 670k Fr £890 (133), 700k £905 (129), 720k £920 (128), 620k £755 (122), 730k £885 (121), 670k £800 (119), 680k £800 (118), 690k £800 (116); M Millar, Coleraine, 550k Friesian £700 (127); H Savage, Magherafelt, 680k Simmental £850 (125); G Fleming, Magherafelt, 510k Holstein £630 (124), 680k £760 (112); M Glenn, Coleraine, 600k Holstein £740 (123); M and H Gilmour, Ballymoney, 640k Montbeliarde £765 (120), 640k £715 (112); S Gregg, Glarryford, 660k Simmental £785 (119); A Pinkerton, Ballymoney, 670k Friesian £800 (119), 760k £895 (118); McAleese Farms, Garvagh, 680k Friesian £800 (118); Grange Farms, Castlerock 710k Holstein £815 (115); R Louden, Dunloy, 590k Aberdeen Angus £670 (114); RC Reid, Glarryford, 650k Friesian £740 (114), 660k £745 (113); D Shiels, Garvagh, 700k Friesian £800 (114); WK Shiels, Maghera, 600k Friesian £680 (113); J and S Linton, Coleraine, 700k Holstein £785 (112) and W McConway, Bellarena, 580k Belgian Blue £650 (112).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Heifers

T Wilson, Randalstown, 300k Limousin £800 (267), 280k £675 (241); S Mullan, Drumsurn, 370k Charolais £835 (226), 360k £780 (217), 350k £755 (216), 320k Limousin £690 (216), 370k Charolais £790 (214), 370k £785 (212), 350k £740 (211), 400k £835 (209), 370k £750 (203), 370k £740 (200); A Patterson, Magherafelt, 380k Aberdeen Angus £825 (217), 340k Simmental £700 (206), 300k £610 (203), 350k £705 (201), 300k £600 (200), 350k £690 (197), 320k Belgian Blue £630 (197), 320k Simmental £690 (197), 310k Aberdeen Angus £610 (197); Ballymoney farmer, 300k Charolais £645 (215), 400k Limousin £820 (205); T Martin, Dunloy, 480k Charolais £1020 (213), 520k £1095 (211), 520k £1085 (209), 540k £1105 (205), 510k £1025 (201), 510k £1020 (200), 520k £1040 (200), 600k £1180 (197); J Lennox, Upperlands, 420k Aberdeen Angus £885 (211), 370k £760 (205), 320k £625 (195); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 450k Charolais £945 (210), 480k £1005 (209), 470k £930 (198); J Pinkerton, Bendooragh, 330k Aberdeen Angus £685 (208), 240k £495 (206); H Savage, Magherafelt, 240k Charolais £500 (208); H Mullan, Garvagh, 260k Limousin £535 (206), 240k £470 (196); S Bolton, Culnady, 560k Blonde d'Aquitaine £1150 (205); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 580k Charolais £1190 (205), 520k Limousin £1035 (199), 540k Charolais £1065 (197) and S and B Bradley, Kilrea, 560k Charolais £1125 (201), 600k £1190 (198), 580k £1140 (197), 640k £1250 (195).

Steers

W Moore, Macosquin, 260k Limousin £635 (244), 290k £660 (228), 240k £500 (208); T Wilson, Randalstown, 300k Aberdeen Angus £730 (243); T Bates and Son, Magherafelt, 380k Limousin £895 (236), 400k Charolais £925 (231); Ballymoney farmer, 380k Charolais £885 (233); Randalstown, farmer, 390k Simmental £895 (230); L Mullan, Garvagh, 490k Limousin £1090 (222), 560k £1175 (210); S Mullan, Drumsurn, 330k Charolais £730 (221); W Archbold, Newtownabbey, 320k Shorthorn beef £695 (217); JS Hamilton and Son, Kells, 500k Charolais £1080 (216), 530k £1140 (215), 480k £1005 (209), 500k £1025 (205); D and L Mullan, Garvagh, 480k Limousin £1030 (215); J Pinkerton, Bendooragh, 340k Aberdeen Angus £730 (215); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 530k Charolais £1130 (213), 520k £1105 (213), 480k £1015 (212), 500k £1035 (207), 520k Limousin £1075 (207); H Mullan, Garvagh, 270k Limousin £555 (206); J Mullan, Dungiven, 480k Limousin £975 (203); Randalstown farmer, 440k Limousin £885 (201); R Wilson, Randalstown, 580k Simmental £1165 (201); W Wylie, Dunloy, 300k Fleckvieh £600 (200); N Rainey, Randalstown, 590k Aberdeen Angus £1170 (198) and Kilrea farmer, 700k Belgian Blue £1365 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

