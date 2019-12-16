Calved heifers selling to £2080 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 926 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, December 14 sold to a similar trade to previous weeks with quality stock selling to a strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1564 for a 850kg Limousin to £184, an 890kg Limousin cow sold to £1477.40 at £166 per 100kg and selling to a high of £187 per 100kg for a 720kg Belgian Blue totalling £1346.40 for a Clogher producer.

Cow heifers sold to £1332 for a 740kg Limousin to £180 for a Pomeroy producer and £180 for a 730kg Limousin £1314 for a Dungannon producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 for 710kg £823.60.

Fat bulls sold to £1342 for a 1100kg Hereford to £122.

Fat steers overage sold to £204 for a 630kg Limousin.

Fat steers underage sold to £200 for a 700kg Belgian Blue.

Fat heifers overage sold to £189 for a 620kg Charolais.

Fat heifers underage sold to £188 for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Clogher producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £187 (£1346.40) and 850kg Limousin to £184 (£1564), Pomeroy producer 740kg Limousin to £180 (£1332), Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £180 (£1314), Castlederg producer 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £179 (£1342.50) and 730kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £175 (£1306.70), Portadown producer 820kg Limousin to £178 (£1459.60), Cookstown producer 750kg Limousin to £173. Omagh producer 790kg Charolais to £172 (£1358.80), Portadown producer 740kg Limousin to £171. Clogher producer 790kg Limousin to £169 (£1335.10) and Benburb producer 890kg Limousin to £166 (£1477.40).

Other quality lots sold from £136 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £114 to £133 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £109 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

980kg Limousin to £131 (£1283.80), 890kg Belgian Blue to £126 (£1121.40), 1100kg Hereford to £122 (£1342), 800kg Simmental to £118 (£944), 1060kg Aberdeen Angus to £112 (£1187.20), 1050kg Hereford to £111 (£1165.50), 850kg Simmental to £108 (£918) and 810kg Aberdeen Angus to £107 (£866.70).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

630kg Limousin to £204 (£1285.20), 620kg Simmental to £188. 750kg Limousin to £185 590kg Limousin to £176. 770kg Hereford to £174. 720kg Charolais to £172. 700kg Charolais to £166. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £150. 750kg Shorthorn to £136. 870kg Simmental to £128. 750kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £128.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

730kg Belgian Blue to £200. 730kg Charolais to £192. 700kg Charolais to £189. 530kg Charolais to £185. 780kg Charolais to £182. 480kg Limousin to £181. 590kg Limousin to £180. 640kg Limousin to £174. 690kg Charolais to £174. 750kg Charolais to £174. 550kg Hereford to £144.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

620kg Charolais to 3189. 530kg Limousin to £188. 460kg Charolais to £184. 430kg Belgian Blue to £184. 700kg Limousin to £174. 600kg Limousin to £169. 660kg Limousin to £165. 640kg Limousin to £165. 590kg Aberdeen Angus. to £188. 700kg Charolais to £186. 670kg Charolais to £186. 600kg Charolais to £185. 620kg Charolais to £184. 660kg Charolais to £183. 450kg Charolais to £177. 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £176. 600kg Charolais to £175. 620kg Aberdeen Angus. to £174. 500kg Holstein to £133. 520kg Friesian to £126. 520kg Friesian to £116. 550kg Friesian to £113.

STORE BULLOCKS (102)

A very sharp demand in this section with good quality forward lots selling from £201 to £235 per 100kg with others selling from £171 to £194 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Ballygawley producer 700kg Limousin to £1350 (£193), 630kg Limousin to £1265 (£201), 630kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1260 (£200) and 640kg Simmental to £1240 (£194), M/S N and K Carrothers Tempo 570kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1340 (£235) and 530kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1135 (£214) Clogher producer 630kg Simmental to £1305 (£207) M/S D and S McMaugh Eskra 610kg Simmental to £1275 (£209) and 620kg Charolais to £1265 (£204) W Sloan Dungannon 730kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1250 (£171) and 690kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1205 (£174) G P O Neill Lurgan 610kg Limousin to £1220 (£200) S Trouton Portadown 620kg Charolais to £1200 (£193) Keady producer 690kg Simmental to £1185 (£172) Newry producer 590kg Au. To £1185 (£201) J Lavery Aghalee 580kg Charolais to £1175 (£202) M Donnelly Loughgall 570kg Charolais to £1175 (£206) J R Crammond Omagh 600kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£191

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 350KG TO 500KG

J Lavery Aghalee 490kg Limousin to £1085 (£221) 470kg Simmental to £955 (£203) and 450kg Simmental to £890 (£198), Newry producer 480kg Limousin to £1055 (£220) and 440kg Charolais to £990 (£225), E Mulligan Rosslea 490kg Charolais to £1020 (£208), 470kg Limousin to £990 (£210), 460kg Limousin to £985 (£214), 460kg Limousin to £950 (£206) and 410kg Limousin to £890 (£217), D McAleer Donaghmore 460kg Charolais to £915, G P O'Neill Lurgan 490kg Limousin to £915 and 470kg Limousin to £895. D McLaren Omagh 390kg Limousin to £890 (£228) and 490kg Aberdeen Angus. to £880. T Knox Magherafelt 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £870. E Cassidy Tempo 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £795 and 380kg Hereford to £760. P Quinn Coalisland 360kg Belgian Blue to £790 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus. to £705.

STORE HEIFERS (104)

A good steady demand in this section with quality forward lots selling from £196 to £213 per 100kg with others selling from £183 to £194 per 100kg.

Leading prices: O Kearney Armagh 680kg Charolais to £1270 (£187) and a 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£208), H McClure Fivemiletown 640kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1260 (£197), 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £1185 (£185) and a 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1150 (£213), I S Farrell Fivemiletown 620kg Charolais to £1215, (£196) 570kg Charolais to £1175 (£206) and 540kg Charolais to £1120 (£207), J Carrothers Fivemiletown 600kg Limousin to £1200 (£200) and 590kg Aberdeen Angus. to £1145 (£194), Simon Campbell Clogher 580kg Simmental to £1170 (£202), R Martin Portadown 550kg Charolais to £1135 (£206), 560kg Charolais to £1120 (£200), 590kg Belgian Blue to £1115 (£189), 520kg Limousin to £1100 (£211), 580kg Charolais to £1085 (£187), 550kg Charolais to £1080 (£196) and 560kg Charolais to £1080 (£193) and C D Morrow Ballinamallard 610kg Simmental to £1120 (£183).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400kg to 500kg selling from £185 to £218 per 100kg.

G Morrow Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1125 (£225), 440kg Limousin to £900 (£204) and 470kg Simmental to £885 (£188), R Watson Fivemiletown 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1020 (£208), 460kg Charolais to £990 (£215), 470kg Charolais to £990 (£210) and 460kg Limousin to £910 (£198), E Fee Fivemiletown 480kg Charolais to £980 (£204), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £965 (£201) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 (£193), P Donaghy Tynan 500kg Charolais to £955 (£191), 480kg Charolais to £900 (£187) and 410kg Charolais to £895 (£218), M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 480kg Charolais to £955 (£199), C D Morrow Ballinamallard 500kg Simmental to £950 (£190), 450kg Simmental to £950 (£211), 450kg Simmental to £940 (£209), 500kg Simmental to £925 (£185), O Kearney Armagh 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 (£202), M Allen Benburb 490kg Limousin to £940 (£192) and Simon Campbell Clogher 490kg Aberdeen Angus. to £915 (£187).

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

R Watson Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £745. Claudy producer 380kg Limousin to £715 and 380kg Limousin to £650. Tempo producer 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. S Lagan Moneymore 340kg Charolais to £570. G O'Neill Fintona 280kg Charolais to £570.

WEANLINGS

A brisk demand in this section with steers and bulls selling from £196 to £206 for heavies to £257 for a 350kg Limousin to £900.

Leading prices: M McMurdie Tynan 520kg Limousin to £1070 (£206) and 460kg Charolais to £1025 (£223), L Johnston Tempo 510kg Limousin to £1020 (£200), 460kg Charolais to £1010 (£219), 480kg Charolais to £985 (£205), 490kg Limousin to £985 (£201), 450kg Charolais to £980 (£218), 480kg Limousin to £965 (£201) and 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213), S Hetherington Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £960 (£240), 410kg Limousin to £935 (£228) and 410kg Limousin to £880 (£214), B McCrystal Omagh 460kg Charolais to £940 (£204) and 410kg Charolais to £850 (£207), M Beacom Ederney 440kg Charolais to £925 (£210), Pomeroy producer 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £915 (£234) and 360kg Charolais to £855 (£237), B McWilliams Seskinore 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257), A Green Cooneen 450kg Charolais to £885 (£196) and D Wallace Pomeroy 370kg Charolais to £865 (£234).

WEANLING HEIFERS: Quality lots selling from £210 to £283 per 100kg others selling £178 to £208 per 100kg.

Leading prices: P McConnell Clogher 370kg Belgian Blue to £930 (£251) and 380kg Charolais to £830 (£218), M Fox Omagh 290kg Limousin to £820 (£283), M McMurdie Tynan 460kg Limousin to £820 (£178), 430kg Limousin to £780 (£181), 370kg Limousin to £770 (£208), M Beacom Ederney 380kg Charolais to £800 (£210) and 300kg Charolais to £705 (£235), J McKernan Omagh 320kg Charolais to £770 (£240), K Loughran Cookstown 390kg Belgian Blue to £760 (£195), D Wallace Pomeroy 400kg Hereford to £755 (£189) and 350kg Limousin to £740 (£211), P Slane Carrickmore 380kg Charolais to £755 (£198), 330kg Limousin to £720 (£218), 330kg Charolais to £705 (£213), 360kg Charolais to £705 (£196) and 310kg Charolais to £695 (£224), R McCaughey Clogher 320kg Charolais to £740 (£231) and J J McNabb Trillick 290kg Hereford to £690 (£238).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section with A G McGovern selling calved heifers to £2080 and £1950. R Givan Dungannon £1900 for calved heifer. S D McKeown Dungannon £1880 for calved second calver. Brookeborough producer £1760 and £1600 for calved heifers. Benburb producer £1600 for calved heifer.

Springers sold to £1210 for a Lisburn producer.

Maiden heifers sold from £615 to £640 for a Newry producer.

BREEDING BULLS

P Maguire Derrylin £1250 for pedigree registered Limousin born 06.09.2016.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A steady demand in this section with C McCombe Clogher selling a heifer with bull calf to £1550. P Donnelly Ballygawley £1540 for heifer with bull calf. E Gillespie Dungannon £1460 for incalf heifer. T Watt Pomeroy £1375 for 2014 cow with bull calf. K McAleer Pomeroy £1260 for heifer with heifer calf and £1150 for heifer with bull calf. J Monaghan Trillick £1100 for second calver with heifer calf. J Breen Craigavon £1000 for heifer with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1010 and £1000 for incalf heifers. A McGovern Newtownbutler £1000 for incalf heifer.

Dispersal sale held on the evening of Thursday, December 5th for Mr Stephen Maguire, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh - There was a large attendance at this auction insuring an excellent return on prices for a lot of quality stock on offer. The Cows on offer were incalf to stock bulls pedigree Limousin and a pedigree Simmental mostly due March and April 2020 and reaching a top price of £2015 for a Limousin cow born 08/01/2015 followed by another Limousin cow born 15/01/2015. The majority of cows sold from £1400 to £1580 with the older cows selling from £1010 to £1350. Incalf heifers due March/April to Limousin and Simmental bulls sold from £1160 to £1425.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A good selection on offer this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £470 for a Limousin to an Augher producer. S J Kelly Dungannon £380 for Aberdeen Angus. Dan McKenna Fintona £350 for Belgian Blue, J E T Rutledge Derrylin £335, £320 and £300 for Belgian Blues. R T Mavitty Culkey £325 for Aberdeen Angus. A Crawford Beragh £315 and £280 for Hereford, S Gormley Augher £300 x 2 for Hereford and A Maguire Lisbellaw £270 for Simmental.

HEIFER CALVES

Lisbellaw producer £425 and £410 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £390 £385 and £375 for Charolais. Heslip Farms Ballygawley £330 for Belgian Blue Augher producer £325, £320 and £310 for Simmentals. R T Mavitty Culkey £305 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

Mountview Cattle Dungannon £665 for Charolais £630 for Hereford and £580 for Limousin, A McGovern Newtownbutler £645 for Charolais, D Mulligan Augher £570 and £490 for Simmentals. I and F Loughrin Cookstown £540, £525 and £445 for Shorthorns. N and K Carrothers Tempo £520 for Aberdeen Angus. N McKiver Stewartstown £510 for Belgian Blue, Augher producer 470 for Limousin and R Totten Ballinderry £460 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

A McGovern Newtownbutler £650 for Charolais, D Mulligan Augher £530 and £410 for Simmentals. N and K Carrothers Tempo £510 for Limousin and £500 for Charolais, T Simpson Ederney £505, £490 for Hereford and £470 for Aberdeen Angus. Brookeborough producer £480 for Limousin and M Wylie Aughnacloy £430 for Charolais.

Sales as usual on Saturday, December 21. Closed Saturday, December 28. Re-opening for sales on January 4, 2020.