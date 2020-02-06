Calved heifers selling to a top price of £1600 at Kilrea Mart

Thursday, January 30, 2020: A good entry of 220 calves and weanlings met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves

E McKeeman, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus £520, £475, £455, £405, £310, Friesian £287, £245; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £510, Hereford £305; Ballymoney farmer, Belgian Blue £400; Upperlands Maghera, Belgian Blue £395, Holstein £210; T McNeill, Aghadowey, Fleckvieh £395, £370; J Evans, Desertmartin, Aberdeen Angus £385; J Boyd, Swatragh, Shorthorn beef £350, Holstein £235, Friesian £205; N and C Smyth, Glenwherry, £350; Glenarm farmer, Limousin £345; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £342, £297; C McCurdy, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £340; A Faith, Limavady, Limousin £320, £240; T Junkin, Bellaghy, Aberdeen Angus £315; GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £315; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £312, Aberdeen Angus £300; J Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £312; W Watterson, Magherafelt, Aberdeen Angus £310; N Allen, Ballymena, Limousin £307, £265, Aberdeen Angus £235; A Wallace, Tobermore, Friesian £300; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, Aberdeen Angus £282, £208; W and A Houston, Glarryford, Hereford £280; P McCann, Cookstown, Limousin £270; D Shiels, Garvagh, Aberdeen Angus £270; S Sloan, Upperlands, Belgian Blue £242; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £242; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £240 and Kilrea farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240.

Heifer calves

Magherafelt farmer, Aberdeen Angus £400; JE McKeeman, Bushmills, Hereford £370; E McKeeman, Mosside, Aberdeen Angus £358, £285, £250; WTA Kelso, Portglenone, £350, £270, Belgian Blue £270, £215; Randalstown farmer, Belgian Blue £322; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Belgian Blue £312, Aberdeen Angus £200; P McCann, Cookstown, Limousin £302, £262; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £300, £230; N Allen, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus £222; Bellaghy farmer, Aberdeen Angus £210 and GI Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Friesian calves

Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £300.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

65 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Weanlings to a top of £785 and 290ppk.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

Monday, February 3, 2020: A good entry met a sound trade.#

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs sold to £104 and to 4.69 per kg.

Lambs

A Cassidy, Coleraine, 19.5k £91.50 (469); M O’Hara, Limavady, 16.5k £76 (461), 17.5k £77.50 (443); R Campbell, Kilrea, 20k £89 (445); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 20k £89 (445); T Smyth, Kilrea, 17.5k £77 (440), 20k £84 (420); A Blair, Macosquin, 21k £91 (433); H McFetridge, Garvagh, 24k £104 (433), 24k £98 (408); J Kerr, Macosquin, 20k £86 (430); P Sleeman, Limavady, 22k £93 (423), 20.5k £81.50 (398); T Wright, Ballymoney, 24k £100 (417); M O’Hara, Limavady, 19k £79 (416); M Smyth, Macosquin, 21.5k £89 (414); Maghera farmer, 23.5k £95.20 (405); S Creith, Bushmills, 24k £97 (404); I McCaughern, Rasharkin, 26k £103 (396); A McIlroy, Aghadowey, 24.5k £97 (396); P McKendry, Kilrea, 23.5k £93 (396); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 24.5k £96.50 (394); R Lyttle, Garvagh, 26k £102 (392) and Toomebridge farmer, 25.5k £100 (392).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £109.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020: A small entry of dairy cattle at Kilrea Mart met a steady trade with calved heifers selling to a top price of £1600.

More stock required weekly.

W Millar(Jnr), Coleraine, calved heifer to £1600; B Wilkinson, Cookstown, calved heifer to £1550 and I Smith, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1510, £1400.

Wednesday, February 5, 2020: A super entry of 350 fat cow, suckler and store cattle at Kilrea met a sharp trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1360, heifers sold to £1250 and fat cows sold to £1105.

Fat cows: (80) (Flying trade - more required)

Macosquin farmer, 590k Simmental £1000 (169); Local farmer, 530k Belgian Blue £880 (166), 570k Charolais £910 (160), 570k Aberdeen Angus £860 (151), 620k Fleckvieh £830 (134), 660k Hereford £880 (133), 670k Charolais £890 (133), 630k Charolais £800 (127), 470k Simmental £525 (112); E McErlean, Portglenone, 690k Limousin £1105 (160); R Mulholland, Portglenone, 610k Friesian £950 (156), 670k Fleckvieh £890 (133), 600k Friesian £785 (131); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 620k Charolais £960 (155); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 610k Limousin £930 (153), 460k £690 (150); J and S Linton, Coleraine, 560k Holstein £810 (145), 510k £610 (120); M Smyth, Macosquin, 650k Stabiliser £900 (139), 570k Saler £785 (138), 710k Limousin £890 (125); A McLaughlin, Bellarena, 760k Parthenais £1050 (138), 620k Aberdeen Angus £755 (122); G Rea. Rasharkin, 690k Friesian £950 (138); J Thompson, Castledawson, 590k Charolais £790 (134); J Higgins, Ringsend, 660k Aberdeen Angus £880 (133), 510k Limousin £650 (128), 590k Belgian Blue £720 (122), 580k Limousin £685 (118); W and A Houston, Glarryford, 730k Friesian £960 (132); L Morrison, Ballymoney, 570k Holstein £730 (128), 670k £775 (116), 770k £880 (114); Bellaghy farmer, 660k Charolais £830 (126), 640k Belgian Blue £800 (125); T Martin, Dunloy, 740k Aberdeen Angus £920 (124); W and I Whiteside, Limavady, 630k Friesian £780 (124), 710k £845 (119), 710k £800 (113); R and A Smyth, Dungiven, 680k Friesian £825 (121); S Casey, Cloughmills, 670k Friesian £795 (119); R Hamill, Portrush, 450k Friesian £535 (119); Grange Farms, Castlerock, 700k Holstein £810 (116), 530k £600 (113); S McMurray, Dungiven, 480k Fleckvieh £540 (113); R Cochrane, Bushmills, 540k Holstein £600 (111) and M Glenn, Coleraine, 610k Holstein £670 (110), 610k £645 (106).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

Antrim farmer, Limousin heifer with Shorthorn beef bull calf at foot to £1530.

Heifers

S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 240k Charolais £645 (269); R McCartney, Dungiven, 300k Limousin £710 (237), 350k £770 (220), 380k £790 (208), 340k £700 (206), 360k Charolais £735 (204), 290k Limousin £590 (203), 350k £690 (197); P Cushley, Portglenone, 280k Limousin £655 (234), 290k £645 (222), 280k £605 (216), 310k £660 (213), 300k £620 (207), 320k £630 (197); Macosquin farmer, 290k Limousin £675 (233), 290k £620 (214); J Torrens, Ballymoney, 350k Shorthorn £800 (229), 310k £700 (226), 280k £550 (196); D Arrell, Bellaghy, 270k Aberdeen Angus £610 (226), 310k £620 (200), 350k £690 (197), 290k £565 (195); B McFetridge, Garvagh, 540k Charolais £1180 (219), 530k £1150 (217), 540k £1105 (205), 570k £1130 (198); W McCurdy, Ballymoney, 360k Limousin £785 (218), 400k £865 (216), 380k £790 (208), 380k Aberdeen Angus £760 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 450k Charolais £950 (211), 430k £895 (208), 520k £1080 (208), 490k £1005 (205), 530k £1085 (205), 480k £980 (204), 480k £965 (201), 520k £1030 (198), 510k £1000 (196); C Bradley, Garvagh, 250k Limousin £525 (210), 400k £835 (209); P Martin, Dunloy, 550k Charolais £1155 (210), 560k £1175 (210), 560k £1125 (201), 570k £1145 (201), 570k £1120 (197), 600k £1180 (197), 640k £1250 (195); Kilrea farmer, 340k Limousin £700 (206), 410k Charolais £820 (200), 390k Stabiliser £780 (200), 380k Charolais £760 (200), 350k Aberdeen Angus £690 (197), 410k Simmental £805 (196); J Thompson, Castledawson, 390k Limousin £780 (200) and J McCracken, Randalstown, 580k Charolais £1130 (195).

Steers

M Keatley, Magherafelt, 310k Limousin £750 (242), 350k £780 (223), 380k £840 (221), 340k £730 (215); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 340k Belgian Blue £800 (235), 350k £795 (227), 340k £760 (224), 350k £780 (223); A Bradley, Kilrea, 400k Charolais £935 (234), 490k £1015 (207); G Campbell, Garvagh, 360k Limousin £830 (231); D Hutchinson, Macosquin, 300k Limousin £680 (227); A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, 300k Aberdeen Angus £675 (225), 305k £665 (218); J Hamilton and Son, Kells, 390k Charolais £865 (222), 4450k Simmental £890 (198), 440k Charolais £870 (198), 480k Simmental £940 (196); C Bradley, Garvagh, 350k Limousin £770 (220), 330k £680 (206); P Sleeman, Limavady, 350k Limousin £765 (219), 385k Aberdeen Angus £790 (205), 385k Limousin £765 (199), 360k £710 (197); J Doherty, Garvagh, 370k Charolais £790 (214); D Arrell, Bellaghy, 300k Aberdeen Angus £640 (213), 335k £700 (209), 360k £705 (196); F Convery, Knockloughrim, 430k Limousin £905 (211), 460k £960 (209), 440k £910 (207); J McErlean, Kilrea, 540k Limousin £1115 (207), 580k £1135 (196); Toomebridge farmer, 330k Hereford £675 (205); W McCurdy, Ballymoney, 420k Aberdeen Angus £855 (204); A and M Gibson, Portglenone, 590k Limousin £1168 (198), 690k £1360 (197) and A Patterson, Ballymoney, 650k Aberdeen Angus £1270 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.