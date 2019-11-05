Calved heifers to £1900 at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand reported for an entry of 946 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, November 2 with prices showing improvement on previous weeks.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £1264.80 for a 680kg Limousin to £186 and selling to a top of £190 per 100kg for a 650kg Simmental to £190 (£1235).

Beef cows sold to £1271.70 for a 810kg Simmental to £157 and selling to a top of £170 per 100kg for a 720kg Saler (£1224).

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £116 for 780kg (£904.80).

Beef bulls sold to £13100.80 for a 1160kg Shorthorn to £113 reaching a top of £119 per 100kg for a 870kg Limousin (£1035.30).

Fat steers overage sold to £175 for a 770kg Aberdeen Angus.

Underage steers sold to £194 for a 740kg Simmental.

Overage heifers sold to £182 for 600kg.

Underage heifers sold to £205 for a 570kg Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for cow heifers and beef cows as follows: Clogher producer 650kg Simmental to £190 (£1235) and 630kg Limousin to £189 (£1190.70), Aghalee producer 610kg British Blue to £190 (£1159) and 660kg British Blue to £174. Seskinore producer 680kg Limousin to £186 (£1264.80), Augher producer 690kg Charolais to £191 (£1248.90), Ballygawley producer 680kg Belgian Blue to £186. Derrylin producer 720kg Saler to £70 (£1224) and 710kg Limousin to £170. Augher producer 720kg Charolais to £169. Maguiresbridge producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £159. Pomeroy producer 810kg Simmental to £157 (£1271.70).

Other quality lots sold from £130 to £154 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £112 to £128 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £108 to £116 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £46 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

870kg Limousin to £119 (£1035.30), 1090kg Simmental to £118 (£1286.20), 1160kg Shorthorn to £113 (£1310.80), 1030kg Aberdeen Angus to £111 (£1143.30), 800kg Charolais to £110. 1160kg Shorthorn to £107. 1010kg Limousin to £103. 770kg Limousin to £100.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

770kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 660kg Limousin to £174. 690kg Limousin to £174. 660kg Limousin to £171. 810kg Limousin to £155. 750kg Charolais to £144. 830kg Charolais to £138. 1030kg Aberdeen Angus to £132. 810kg Holstein to £104.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

740kg Simmental to £194. 750kg Charolais to £190. 710kg Limousin to £189. 650kg Charolais to £188. 810kg Charolais to £188. 800kg Limousin to £186. 520kg Charolais to £178. 730kg Limousin to £174. 730kg Charolais to £171. 810kg Charolais to £170. 760kg Simmental to £158. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £150.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

600kg Limousin to £182. 540kg Simmental to £177. 620kg Charolais to £176. 590kg Charolais to £174. 660kg British Blue to £174. 490kg Limousin to £160. 550kg Limousin to £158. 420kg Limousin to £158. 600kg Limousin to £158.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

570kg Aberdeen Angus to £205 x 2 610kg Limousin to £202. 610kg Charolais to £198. 640kg Charolais to £197. 760kg Charolais to £196. 650kg Charolais to £196. 720kg Charolais to £190. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 630kg Charolais to £188. 580kg Charolais to £187. 550kg Limousin to £186. 700kg Charolais to £186. 690kg Charolais to £185. 670kg Charolais to 3185. 540kg Charolais to £184. 630kg Charolais to £180. 710kg Charolais to £179. 720kg Charolais to £178.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1425 for a 810kg Charolais (£176) for T Gorman, Ballygawley. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 780kg Charolais to £1425 (£182), D Greenaway, Portadown 740kg Charolais to £1410 (£190), 720kg Charolais to £1400 (£194), 750kg Charolais to £1360 (£181), 750kg Limousin to £1330, 740kg Charolais to £1310 and 690kg Simmental to £1270. Moy producer 760kg Charolais to £1400 (£184), 690kg Limousin to £1355 (£196), 680kg Limousin to £1270 (£187), 640kg Limousin to £1265 (£197) and 670kg Charolais to £1245 x 2. Augher producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1325 (£186). M Nesbitt, Armagh 690kg Charolais to £1300 (£188) and 640kg Charolais to £1260 (£197). Ballygawley producer 670kg Simmental to £1300 (£194) and 660kg Charolais to £1240 (£188). A Goodman, Newry 640kg Limousin to £1265 (£197)

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

B Woods, Middletown 450kg Limousin to £1035 (£230), 410kg Limousin to £970 (£236) and 400kg Limousin to £950 (£237.50), S Primrose, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1030 (£206) and 480kg Charolais to £1015 (£211), Ballygawley producer 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000 (£204), J McStay, Lurgan 490kg Charolais to £1000 (£204), 500kg Limousin to £985, 460kg Simmental to £975 (£212) and 480kg Limousin to £930. M G Donnelly, Augher 490kg Charolais to £1000 (£204) and 420kg Charolais to £935 (£226), J P Devlin, Coalisland 450kg Charolais to £960 (£200), Downpatrick producer 500kg Simmental to £950. P Cogan, Kinawley 470kg Limousin to £935. P Barrett, Middletown 420kg Simmental to £920 (£219).

STORE HEIFERS

A steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1140 for a 600kg Charolais and 530kg Charolais to £1000 (£188) for J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown. D McLaren, Omagh 570kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £965. P Brady, Caledon 570kg Charolais to £920, 550kg Simmental to £905 and 510kg Simmental to £880. P Cush, Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £915 and 520kg Hereford to £870. A Farrell, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £905. V Hayes, Portadown 560kg Limousin to £870, 520kg Limousin to £865 and 510kg Limousin to £800.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 450kg Limousin to £925 (£205), K Pickering, Warringstown 500kg Simmental to £870. V Hayes, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £860, 480kg Limousin to £850, 480kg Limousin to £840, 470kg Limousin to £830, 500kg Limousin to £800, 480kg Limousin to £780 and 440kg Limousin to £690. J and E McCann, Coalisland 490kg Hereford to £860. D Moore, Aughnacloy 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £855. A Farrell, Fivemiletown 460kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £800 and 440kg Limousin to £740. J McAleer, Omagh 430kg Limousin to £760, 420kg Charolais to £720 and 440kg Simmental to £660. G M Gauley, Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £720. C Lavery, Lurgan 420kg Hereford to £685 and 450kg Hereford to £630. L J Allen, Augher 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £670.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

G M Gauley, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £675. L Allen, Augher 380kg Belgian Blue to £625, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £580 and 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £520. A Farrell, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £600. M and G Monaghan, Augher 350kg Limousin to £570. C Lavery, Lurgan 370kg Simmental to £530.

WEANLINGS

A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1040 for a 520kg Limousin (£200), 460kg Limousin to £980 (£213) and 480kg Limousin to £960 (£200) for M Mullan, Omagh. Armagh producer 400kg Limousin to £935 (£234) and 350kg Limousin to £790 (£226), J H McGeown, Lurgan 480kg Charolais to £915 (£190), 330kg Charolais to £895 (£271), 330kg Charolais to £890 (£270), 410kg Charolais to £860 (£210), 360kg Charolais to £800 (£222) and 340kg Charolais to £775 (£228), J McCrystal, Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £815, 340kg Charolais to £800 (£235) and 440kg Limousin to £780. D Mooney, Lisburn 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £895, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 490kg Simmental to £870 and 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £785. B McCullagh, Greencastle 320kg Charolais to £800 (£250) and B Murray, Derrylin 310kg Charolais to £775 (£250).

WEANLING HEIFERS

D Tener, Dungannon 530kg Charolais to £1035 (£195), R Newport, Armagh 460kg Limousin to £1010 (£219), 440kg Limousin to £935 (£212), 460kg Charolais to £850, 460kg Charolais to £840, 410kg Limousin to £815 and 400kg Limousin to £800. P McGovern, Fivemiletown 410kg Charolais to £920 (£224) and 460kg Charolais to £875. J McCrystal, Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £795, 370kg Limousin to £710, and 380kg Limousin to £685. B McKenna, Augher 420kg Limousin to £795 and 350kg Limousin to £745. M Mullan, Omagh 340kg Limousin to £745, 360kg Charolais to £725 and 360kg Belgian Blue to £680. Armagh producer 300kg Limousin to £725 (£242) and E Gildernew, Dungannon 330kg Limousin to £690.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A very keen demand in this section for a good selection on offer with N Greenaway, Portadown selling calved heifers to £1900 and £1820. R Armstrong, Dungannon £1840 for calved heifer, £1530 and £1320 for calved cows. S M Carroll, Dungannon £1810 for calved heifer. R Givan, Dungannon £1810, £1630 and £1500 for calved heifers. Fermanagh producer £1780 and £1300 for calved heifers.

BREEDING BULLS

Tynan producer £1150 for young pedigree registered Limousin born 01/08/2018.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with local producer P Cassidy selling a heifer with heifer calf to £1830 and heifer with bull calf to £1460. F McElroy, Augher sold heifers with heifer calves to £1750 and £1650. B D Breen, Eskra sold heifers with heifer calves to £1705, £1340 and £1305. R Clarke, Augher £1635 for second calver with bull calf and £1300 for second calver with heifer calf. D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £1415, and £1160 for heifers with heifer calves and £1305 and £1265 for heifers with bull calves. S Daly, Omagh £1290 for 2014 cow with heifer calf. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £1200 and £1110 for second calvers with bull calves and £1000 for second calver with heifer calf. J Monaghan, Trillick £1105 for heifer with heifer calf.

INCALF COWS & HEIFERS

W R Nesbitt, Armagh £1400 and £1150. J Hetherington, Seskinore £1170. R H McElrea, Strabane £1020. D Eagleson, Aughnacloy £970 and £950. J Wilson, Clogher £875 and £770.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large entry sold easily to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 for a Limousin to a Dungannon producer. N Hunter, Clogher £450 for a Limousin, R T Mavitty, Culkey £375 for Charolais, D McKenna, Fintona £370 for Aberdeen Angus, J D Patterson, Dungannon £355 for Charolais, A C Lunny, Aghalane £335 for Belgian Blue. A Irwin, Fivemiletown £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £300 for Belgian Blue and £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

S Daly, Omagh £380 for Hereford. R T Mavitty, Culkey £355 for Charolais, P McCorry, Derrylin £350 for Charolais, J W A Ritchie, Newtownbutler £315 for Belgian Blue. M Howe, Cornafanogue £290 for Hereford. E Little, Brookeborough £250 for Aberdeen Angus and W H Stockdale, Clogher £240 for Belgian Blue.

REARED MALES

G Connelly, Rosslea £715 for Limousin, A McDonagh, Fintona £700 for Simmental, Clogher producer £650 for Aberdeen Angus and £630 for Limousin, D E Lockhart, Aughnacloy £650 and £630 for Simmentals. G McElroy, Omagh £640 for Aberdeen Angus, N Hunter, Clogher £620, £615, £610 and £550 x 2 for Limousins. M G Monaghan, Augher £615 for Aberdeen Angus, B Lynch, Newtownbutler £575 and £560 for Limousins. P Mullan, Sixmilecross £560 for Limousin and S Daly, Omagh £555 for Hereford.

REARED FEMALES

D E Lockhart, Aughnacloy £700, £600 and £500 for Simmentals and £495 for Shorthorn. A McDonagh, Fintona £650 for Shorthorn. M Owens, Maguiresbridge £645 for Limousin. Clogher producer £590 for Limousin. Lisbellaw producer £590 for Charolais. K O Talbot, Coalisland £530, £450 for Charolais and £400 for Aberdeen Angus. R E Jones, Ballygawley £515 for Charolais £455 for Hereford and £420 for Limousin. K Tener, Donaghmore £495 for Hereford. N O'Donnell, Drumahoe £480 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus.