Calves sell to a top price per head of £920 at Downpatrick Mart

The first seasonal sale for autumn suckled calves was held on the night of Friday, September 20.

On the night calves sold to a top price of £2.67p per kg for a Limousin bullock at 226kg with other calves to a top price per head of £920.00 for Limousin bullock at 430kg.

Leading prices as follows:

BULLOCKS

Ballyhossett farmer 430kg Limousin £920 (2.14ppk), Loughinisland farmer 462kg Charolais £870 (1.88ppk), Ballylucas farmer 384kg Limousin £850 (2.21ppk), Downparick farmer 462kg Limousin £850 (1.84ppk) and 408kg Limousin £850 (2.08ppk), Raholp farmer 420kg Limousin £830 (1.98ppk), Crossgar farmer 360kg Limousin £830 (2.31ppk), Ballylucas farmer 382kg Limousin £825 (2.17ppk), and 452kg Limousin £825 (1.83), Downpatrick farmer 378kg Limousin £825 (2.18ppk), Crossgar farmer 338kg Limousin £820 (2.43ppk), Ballylucas farmer 374kg Limousin £815 (2.18ppk), Crossgar farmer 374kg Simmental £815 (2.18ppk), Loughinisland farmer 3360kg Simmental £815 (2.26ppk), Ballylucas farmer 384kg Limousin £805 (2.10ppk) and 428kg Limousin £805 (1.88ppk), Annadorn farmer 340kg Charolais £800 (2.35ppk), Ballywalter farmer 378kg Limousin £785 (2.08ppk), Loughinisland farmer 386kg Simmental £775 (2.01ppk), Raholp farmer 350kg Limousin £770 (2.20ppk), Ballylucas farmer 348kg Limousin £760 (2.18ppk), Crossgar farmer 354kg Limousin £755 (2.13ppk) and 382kg Limousin £745 (1.95ppk), Downpatrick farmer 392kg Limousin £740 (1.89ppk), Castlewellan farmer 308kg Aberdeen Angus £730 (2.37ppk), Downpatrick farmer 316kg Limousin £710 (2.25ppk), Loughinisland farmer 284kg Charolais £710 (2.50ppk), Annadorn farmer 284kg Charolais £705 (2.48ppk), Loughinisland farmer 296kg Charolais £700 (2.37ppk) and Ballylucas farmer 346kg Limousin £695 (2.01ppk) and 356kg Limousin £685 (1.92ppk) and 304kg Limousin £685 (2.25ppk).

HEIFERS

Ballylucas farmer 402kg Limousin £740 (1.84ppk), Raholp farmer 446kg Limousin £735 (1.65ppk), Downpatrick farmer 386kg Limousin £710 (1.84ppk), Downpatrick farmer 340kg Limousin £655 (1.93ppk) and 332kg Limousin £650 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 362kg Limousin £645 (1.79ppk), Annadorn farmer 326kg Charolais £645 (1.98ppk), Ballylucas farmer 364kg Limousin £645 (1.77ppk), Ballywalter farmer 358kg Charolais £625 (1.75ppk), Annadorn farmer 322kg Charolais £620 (1.93ppk), Ballyward farmer 310kg Limousin £620 (2.00ppk), Downpatrick farmer 308kg Limousin £620 (2.01ppk), Ballyward farmer 312kg Limousin £600 (1.92ppk), Crossgar farmer 330kg Limousin £590 (1.78ppk) and 276kg Limousin £580 (2.10ppk), and 306kg Limousin £570 (1.86ppk), Downpatrick farmer 360kg Limousin £560 (1.56ppk), Ballyward farmer 258kg Limousin £550 (2.13ppk), Annadorn farmer 312kg Charolais £550 (1.77ppk), Seaforde farmer 278kg Charolais £540 (1.94ppk), Downpatrick farmer 308kg Limousin £535 (1.74ppk) and Annadorn farmer 300kg Charolais £520 (1.73ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, September 21 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £73.00.

Fat ewes sold to £90.

Light weight lambs sold to £3.42ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Ballylig farmer 2kg £73.00,Ballyculter farmer 26kg £71.50, Cabra farmer 22kg £71.00, Ballylig farmer 25kg £71.00, Lisoid farmer 24kg £71.00, Lisburn farmer 23kg £69.00, Grangecam farmer 23kg £69.00, Teconnaught farmer 22kg £67.00 and 19kg £63.50, Crossgar farmer 24kg £67.00, Crossgar farmer 17kg £57.50, Lisburn farmer 17kg £55.50, Annalong farmer 15kg £51.50 and Castlewellan farmer 14g £48.00.

FAT EWES

Corbally farmer £90.00, Clough farmer £71.50, Ballyculter farmer £68.00, Corbally farmer £65.00, Lisburn farmer £62.00, Ardglass farmer £60.00, Newcastle farmer £60.00, Clough farmer £60.00, Annalong farmer £58.00 and Legamaddy farmer £56.00.