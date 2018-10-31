Campbell College competitors record back-to-back victories

There was wall to wall sunshine for the latest leg of the TRI sponsored Inter Schools’ Showjumping League at the Meadows.

It is so impressive to see the geographic spread of schools from all over Ireland who are now competing at this very popular League.

Increased entries in the higher classes meant a very early start time of 8.30am for the Novice Teams. On cue, the first rider was in very promptly and the jumping continued unabated until darkness was contemplating its arrival.

Twenty five teams battled it out in the Novice section where the standard was exceptionally high. Nine of those completed on a zero score with a mixed team from Castlederg High School and Devenish taking the honours in a very fast time. Whilst they collected the prizes on the day, sadly, they cannot take League points. The runners up were Larne Grammar Blue who won on their last outing.

The biggest individual class of the day is always the Novice class and this week was no exception.

Action was fast and furious amongst the sixty competitors with only fractions of a second dividing many of the top placings. However, the swift turnings of Kilkeel High School’s Charley Hanna and Mr AC Drummer were rewarded with the top spot and maximum points.

The Open Team event saw Campbell College B team gain back to back victories, this week by a five second margin over High School, Ballynahinch who are also displaying great consistency with a win and two second spots over the existing three legs of the League.

Individually, Rory Osbourne gave a great account of himself as he and the very accomplished Bella Bambino were fastest around the course in the Open class, forcing the winner on the previous two occasions, Ryan McGuigan and Just Because D & M, to settle for second place.

It was extremely tight at the top of the Premier Individual class where Vikki Fox and Bonnie Sir Edward claimed first place just 0.2 seconds ahead of Cerys Howell and Lulu of Glenlola Collegiate.

As always, Arena 2 begins with the Primary 50cms individual class. Almost twenty of the youngest competitors turned out with the same adrenaline rush as the Grand Prix riders and they certainly provided just as much excitement.

On this occasion Jack Cowan from King’s Park Primary School, partnering Jolly Jasper, was one of the ten double clears and finishing closest to the optimum time to take the red rosette.

Regular competitor, Lily Murphy, slotted into second place with Toby but went one step better in the 60 cms class where she topped the leaderboard on her regular mount, Buzby, just ahead of Lucy Orr and Buster.

The professionalism of these young riders is very evident in the Primary Team competition where their ringcraft and professionalism belies their tender years. Four of the Primary Teams finished on a zero score with the winners of the last two legs, Chicks With Sticks, having to drop a spot this month, to accommodate The Jolly Jumpers taking the win.

A very happy young rider, Tilly Tumilty, took the honours in the Primary 70cms Individual class on her first outing as an individual at this level with her super little pony, LJ Sparkey.

They finished just ahead of Taylor McKnight and Killeshin Bambini who was also awarded the prize for best turned out.

A spokesperson said: “Once again the organisers would like to thank all Chefs d’equipe and pupils for their support and co-operation.

“Thanks too, to all judges, stewards, call up, arena party, tack inspectors and office staff who work long hours to make this such a successful event.

“This year, it has been decided to hold an awards night which will be held in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, on Saturday, January 19. Tickets, priced £20 which include a two course meal, prizegiving and music, are now available from The Meadows Equestrian Centre.”

The next Leg of the TRI Inter Schools takes place on Saturday, November 3.

Full Results

Primary Individual – 50 cms: 1. Jack Cowan, Jolly Jasper, King’s Park PS; 2. Lily Murphy, Toby, Meadowbridge PS; 3. Molly O’Connor, Glider, St Macartan’s PS; 4. Chloe McLaughlin, Teddy, St John’s PS Kingsisland; 5. Luke Devlin, Cream, Holywood PS; 6. Eve Lindsay, Miss Moneypenny, Ballynure PS

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Jocelyn Hutchinson, Flight of Earls, Bessbrook PS

Primary Individual – 60 cms: 1. Lily Murphy, Buzby, Meadowbridge PS; 2. Lucy Orr, Buster, Howard PS; 3. Ellie-Rose Martin, Corrawallendawn, Scarva PS; 4. Beth Wishart, Ballindarragh Belle; 5. Eve Lindsay, Miss Moneypenny, Ballynure PS; 6. Elizabeth McCracken, Thunder, Moyallen PS

Tack & Turn Out winner: Ted Geary, Sky Blue, Downshire PS

Primary Teams

1. Jolly Jumpers (Emma Burns, Perfect Peter, Elizabeth McCracken, Joey, Taylor McKnight, Astrix, Ruby Kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini)

2. Chicks With Sticks (Taylor McKnight, Bambi, Katie Robinson, Cloud, Charlotte Betts, Charlie, Charlotte McCracken, Billy Frazer)

3. KSZ Flyers (Kym Moore, Paddy, Zoe Caskey, Speedie, Kym Moore, Appolejack, Zoe Caskey, Gunner)

4. The Loansome Thoms (Sophia Bingham, Quincey, Holly Ross, Dapple, Jack Morrow, Freckles, Eve Lindsay, Quincey)

5. Iveagh Little Mix (Lily Murphy, Buzby, Tilly Tumilty, LJ Sparkey, Elizabeth McCracken, Thunder, Kitty Cullen, Rocky)

6. The Rapid Rebels (Emma Burns, Clover, Oliver Kinnear, Millcroft Gilgarnesh, Ted Geary, Skye Blue, Mya Mcmullan, Lily)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: 1. Iveagh Little Mix (Lily Murphy, Buzby, Tilly Tumilty, LJ Sparkey, Elizabeth McCracken, Thunder, Kitty Cullen, Rocky)

Primary Individual – 70cms: 1. Tilly Tumilty, LJ sparkey, Bridge PS; 2. Taylor McKnight, Killeshin Bambini, Bronte PS; 3. Charlotte McCracken, Tynan Petal, Moyallen PS; 4. Ruby Kinkaid, Lismahon Houdini, Dromara PS; 5. Kitty Cullen, Rocky, Bleary PS; 6. Kym Moore, Paddy, Cookstown PS

Tack & Turn Out Winner: 1. Taylor McKnight, Killeshin Bambini, Bronte PS

Novice Individual: 1. Charley Hanna, Mr AC Drummer, Kilkeel High School; 2. Sam Jackson, Acra Glas Red Ensign, Larne Grammar; 3. Hannah Woolsley, Hillside Figaro, Rainey Endowed; 4. Katelyn Irvine, O’Hara’s Dream, Carrickfergus Grammar; 5. Ava Haughey, Sahara Storm, Sacred Heart Grammar, Newry; 6. Hannah Patterson, Ladybug, Saintfield High School

Tack & Turen Out Winner: Emma Lutton, Dooneens Be My Baby, SE Regional College, Lisburn

Novice Teams

1. The Derg Girls (Mixed Team- No League Points) (Charley Love, Rookie Diamond, Kamryn McQuade, Rosie, Charley Love, Rosie, Kamryn McQuade, Rookie Diamond)

2. Larne Grammar Blue (Joel Peoples, The Ranger, Katie-Lee Houston, Sky Lara, Anna Jackson, Old Town Starling, Tyler Houston, Dunshane Sir Percival)

3. Aquinas (Ellen McEvoy, Indie, Jean McComish, Buddy, Ellen McEvoy, Buddy, Jean McComish, Indie)

4. Drumragh Showjumpers (Conor Harris, Lenamore Lena, Sarah Boyle, Starry Night, Claire Murnaghan, Hacker)

5. Banbridge Academy Dunbarr (Amber Bradley, Flynn Rider, Rachel Taylor, The Great Pretender, Eve Fitzsimmons, One Fine Day, Imogen Scott, Freedom)

6. Limavady Grammar (Ross McIlwee, Sonic Hero, Heather Fulton, Archie, Caite O’Neill, Gortmore Prince)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: 1. Limavady Grammar (Ross McIlwee, Sonic Hero, Heather Fulton, Archie, Caite O’Neill, Gortmore Prince)

Open Teams

1. Campbell College B (Ruari Clarke, Bonnie, Tadgh Clarke, Joey, Tadgh Clarke, Junkie, Ruari Clarke, Joey)

2. High School, Ballynahinch (Megan Nelson, Murphy, Megan Carson, Kilgarry Breeze, Megan Carson, Tynan Tobias, Megan Nelson, Ballnashallog Goldfinch)

3. Ballyclare Secondary (Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Emma Ewing, Murph, Tori Jewiss, Charlie, Benjamin Gilmore, Katie)

4. Campbell College A (Hugo O’Neill, Jude, Roddy Pannell, Rico, Harrison Blair, Sam, Ruari Clarke, Roger)

5. Down High Eagles (Zara Sharvin, Ruby, Lara Kelly, Drumcaughey Diamond, Annie Gibson, TI Chip, Abby Cummiskey, Ruby)

6. Hunterhouse Gold (Ella Herron, Reilly, Mollie Park, Indie, Ella Herron, Judy)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Our Lady’s GS (Grace Kehoe, Fifty Shades of Grey, Niamh Morgan, Millbar Phoenix, Natasha Neville, Tir Na Nog, Meadbh McIldfuff, Dalsown Done and Dusted)

Premier Individual: 1. Vikki Fox, Bonnie Sir Edward, Victoria College; 2. Cerys Howell, Lulu, Glenlola Collegiate; 3. Emma Jane Orr, Jazzy Susie, Royal School Dungannon; 4. Melissa McKee, Diamond Beach Babe, Kilkeel HS; 5. Trudie McCoosh, MSH First Spirit, Victoria College; 6. Cerys Howell, Leo, Glenlola.

Open Individual: 1. Rory Osbourne, Bella Bambino, St Pats Armagh; 2. Ryan McGuigan, Just Because D & M, St Patrick’s College; 3. Lucy Savage, Woodstock P, Assumption Grammar; 4. Megan Nelson, Ballnashallog Goldfinch, High School Ballynahinch; 5. Ellen Ward, Phoenix Delight, St Joseph’s GS; 6. Megan O’Neill, Diamond 11, Sperrin Integrated

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Ryan McGuigan, Just Because D & M, St Patrick’s College.