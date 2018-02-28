CAP and Brexit on the agenda

Ulster Farmers’ Union president Barclay Bell and Chief Executive Wesley Aston participated in several meetings in Brussels last week.

They met with the EU Agriculture Commissioner, Phil Hogan, along with other UK Farm Union Presidents’ where the future reform of the Common Agriculture Policy along with Brexit were the main issues discussed.

They also participated in a COPA meeting with Health and Food Safety Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis on EU Food Safety Standards related to trade; the importance of science in the EU decision-making and approvals process; and the spread of African Swine Fever in mainland Europe.

Mr Bell said: “Despite the UK’s decision to leave the EU, it is essential given the uncertainty around the outcome of the ongoing UK/EU negotiations that we continue our involvement in the EU’s policy development process. This will be important, not only for the future after we have left the EU, but particularly during any transitionary period after March 2019 which may be agreed.”