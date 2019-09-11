Cappagh YFC wrap up busy summer of fun and games

Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club have had a fantastic year which was topped off with a very busy and enjoyable summer of events and activities.

The summer started off quickly back in May at Seskinore’s Charity Tractor Run in aid of Marie Curie and Friends as well as Air Ambulance.

Members of Cappagh YFC at the recent meeting

With multiple Cappagh members attending to support the charities the club came home titled Best Fleet.

Next up was Balmoral and a huge congratulations to our two members, Craig and Adam who represented Tyrone YFC and won the YFCU tractor handling competition at Balmoral Show.

Just before the beef and sheep stock judging competition in Enniskillen Mart on June 10th, on 6th June the Preston’s held a beef and sheep stock judging practice.

A congratulations had to go to those who got placed and were through to the finals in July.

Keeping the community clean was next on our minds as members completed a litter pick up around the roads of Dunmullan.

The club’s picture treasure hunt was a big success at the end of June. A brilliant day was had with wonderful weather, plenty of teams and a fantastic barbecue to top it off.

Congratulations had to go to the winning team of Beatties.

The YFCU stockjudging finals were held on Tuesday 2nd July, Natalie and Jeannie headed to Draynes Farm in Lisburn for the dairy stockjudging and silage assessment finals. Wednesday 3rd July saw Natalie, Jeannie, Zara and Jack head to Ballymena Mart for the beef and sheep stockjudging finals.

Here comes Omagh show time and a massive well done to all members who participated at it, especially to those who picked up prizes.

Soon after the county knockout and tractor handling was on with members exceeding at it.

In the knockout, first was the Cappagh Oldies, (Zara Preston, Craig Burrows, Jeannie McCaffrey and Matthew Wilson). Fourth place went to Cappagh Juniors (Sarah Beattie, Katie Jamieson, Reuben Baxter and Marcus Baxter). Tractor Handling went exceptionally well in the male category with first - Adam Wilson, second - Craig Burrows , third - Matthew Wilson and female second - Natalie Burrows, a big well done to everyone who took part and congratulations to those who got placed.

Cappagh YFC members were soon helping within the community, for our club sponsor Richard Beattie. Members provided a barbecue and refreshments at Richard Beatties yard for his Valais Blacknose sale on 26th July. Members also helped out on August 3rd at the Jacob Sheep Society’s show and sale, also held at Richard Beatties yard. Tullamore Show was on 11th August and of course Cappagh were not for missing it.

Finishing off Summer the best way possible with our charity wet knockout for Crohn’s and Colitis.

A big thank you and well done to everyone who helped out and participated.

A brilliant night was had with a fantastic turn out of teams.

The Fermanagh men went home victorious after a terrific performance.

That was the summer completed only thing left to say is that we are returning back on Wednesday 11th September 2019 for icebreakers and pizza.

The club can’t wait to see all returning and new members.

Remember you don’t have to be a farmer to join.