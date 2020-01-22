Car Show to feature stars of track and screen

The annual Vintage, Classic and Sports Car Show returns to Newcastle’s Slieve Donard Hotel at the end of the month (Friday 24th – Sunday 26th January).

Highlights will include Colin Turkington’s BMW in which he won the 2014 British Touring Car Championship. Adding to the glamour will be this 1960 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II (pictured), once owned by British actress of the 1950s and 60s, Diana Dors.

This unique indoor show is run by County Down car enthusiasts and attracts thousands of visitors over the course of the weekend. Now in its 26th year, the show continues to donate all proceeds to Cancer Research UK.

Filling the hotel’s Grand Ballroom will be more than 40 vehicles spanning 80 years of automotive history, all of them lovingly restored and maintained by their local owners.

Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for children under 12. Opening times are 2pm to 10pm on Friday, 24th January, 10am to 10pm on Saturday, 25th January, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday 26 January

. Gearing up for the show are Martin Cromwell, from the show’s organizing committee, and his granddaughter, Emily Rose.