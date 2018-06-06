CARAS members enjoy visits to NI businesses

The Northern Ireland Panel of CARAS (Council for Awards of Royal Agricultural Societies) recently visited the Lisburn Campus of South Eastern Regional College and Lidl NI’s Regional Distribution Centre at Nutts Corner.

The visiting members of CARAS included Chairman of the NI panel, Mr. John Kelly and Chief Executive of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, Mr. Alan Crowe.

The study trip commenced with a visit to SERC in Lisburn, where members toured the industry standard workshops to learn about the range of courses on offer to young people as well as learning how SERC is supporting the local agri-food and manufacturing industries with its latest range of skills development courses.

Members enjoyed learning more about the Plant Maintenance, Engineering, Refrigeration and Catering and Hospitality courses. The visit was finished with a delicious lunch prepared by students from the college.

Thanking SERC for their hospitality, CARAS NI Panel Chairman, Mr. John Kelly said: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our members to see the variety of work that goes on within the college to both upskill young people who want to work in the industry as well as businesses who need to upskill in new technology. We are grateful to SERC for organising such an extensive and informative visit.’’

Members then travelled to Lidl NI’s Regional Distribution Centre (RDC) in Nutts Corner, touring the 34,000 sqm site and hearing from Lidl NI about the ongoing investment in stores throughout Northern Ireland.

Visitors were given the opportunity to tour the distribution warehouse and see first-hand the range of fresh food products and learn about the logistics behind the operating of the RDC.

Summarising the visit, John Kelly added: “The visit to Lidl NI was extremely informative and interesting. All members were really engaged and the trip was expertly organised by the team at the RDC, we would like to thank them for their time.”