Careers advice events at CAFRE

Getting exam results can be a very stressful time - perhaps you did better than you thought or perhaps it didn’t just go to plan.

Whatever happens the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is there to help if you are interested in a career in the agri-food and land-based sector. CAFRE offers a range of courses in horticulture, equine, food and agriculture as well as floristry, land-based engineering and veterinary nursing. You can study either full time, part-time or through work based programmes and apprenticeships.

To coincide with the release of GCSE and “A” Level results, CAFRE are hosting careers advice events at each of its three campus locations on: Thursday 23 August at 7pm:

Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Come along on Thursday 23 August at 7pm for information on equine, farriery and work-based agriculture programmes.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the main provider of courses in horticulture, floristry, and-based engineering, veterinary nursing and agriculture. If you are interested in any of these subjects, come along to the careers advice evening on Thursday, 23 August at 7pm.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in food technology, food business management, food design and nutrition and postgraduate courses in business for agri-food and rural enterprise. Loughry’s careers advice event is on Thursday 23 August at 7pm, so come along and check out what Loughry can offer you.

All the courses will prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each Campus.

Thinking College...discover CAFRE and join one of the careers advice events.

For more information phone: 0800 028 4291, visit the website www.cafre.ac.uk email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or find them on Facebook: Discover CAFRE