Careers corner to feature at this year’s Winter Fair

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is delighted to introduce a new Careers Corner to the 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair sponsored by Danske Bank.

The Careers Corner will advertise a range of jobs, apprenticeships and training opportunities within the agri-food sector, with help and guidance provided on the stand to interested job hunters or potential employers throughout the day.

If you would like to advertise a role, all opportunities should be forwarded to Jenny at jenny@ruas.org.uk.

This year, the 34th Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre at Balmoral Park, Lisburn on Thursday 12th December from 9am to 6pm. To keep up to date with 2019 Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk, Facebook: Winter Fair or Twitter @ruaswinterfair

Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge. Discounted rates available online at www.winterfair.org.uk.