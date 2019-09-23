Carnview Texels champion at Enniskillen

NI Texel Club members travelled to the Ulster Farmers Mart for their Club Show and Sale in Enniskillen recently.

Judge for the evening was Liam Donohue, Derryvore Texels, Derrylin, Enniskillen.

Geoffrey Cathcart, Carnview Texels accepts the Farmcare Champion Rosette from sponsor Mark Crawford and judge Liam Donohue at the NI Texel Breeder's Club Show and Sale in Enniskillen.

Breeders received steady trade and thank you goes to Mark Crawford, Farmcare for his generous sponsorship.

Mr Donohue got proceedings underway with the show of Shearling Rams, selecting his first place exhibit from the pen of Alistair Breen, Drumderg Texels. This Garngour Aristotle son out of a Strathbogie Uno daughter also claimed the Farmcare Reserve Champion and later sold to top the sale at 740gns. Standing next in Mr Donohue’s line-up was Geoffrey Cathcart’s Carnview exhibit, a Drumderg Won and Only son out of a Mossvale Visa dam. He sold in the post judging sale for 580gns. The third place rosette went to the Golan Texel pen of Andrew Blakely whose Farmhill Whizz Kid son later changed hands for 290gns. Also receiving steady trade for his fourth place shearling ram were C&D Seaman, Gorteen Texels selling their Redford Yukon son for 480gns.

The pre-sale Show continued with the exhibit of Ram Lambs. Mr Donohue returned to Geoffrey Cathcart’s Carnview pen to select his first place and overall Famcare Champion. This Forkins Baz son sold for 660gns.

Taking second place was Peter Boyd’s Posyhill exhibit, an Irish Hill Braveheart son out of a Glenside Veegee dam which later changed hands for 240gns. Ella and Harry Breens Lough Erne ram lamb, a Auldhouseburn Billy the Kid son out of a Strathbogie Yes Sir ewe claimed Mr Donohues third place rosette and later sold for 340 gns.

Standing fourth was another Farmhill Whizz Kid son from a Millcomb Starbuck dam. From Nathan Armstrong’s Derryhoney pen, he made 410gns.

However it was a lamb from the judge’s Derryvore pen and also a Farmhill Whizz Kid son out of a ewe sired by Cornmore Vidal which topped the ram lamb’s sale prices at 690gns.

Quality lots sold well with a sale average of 282gns for 52 pedigree male and female Texels.

Show results kindly sponsored by Mark Crawford, Farmcare Products

Overall Champion: Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview

Reserve Champion: Alistair Breen Drumderg

Shearling Ram Class: 1st Alistair Breen Drumderg; 2nd Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview; 3rd Andrew Blakely Golan; 4th C&D Seaman Gorteen

Ram Lamb Class: 1st Geoffrey Cathcart Carnview; 2nd Peter Boyd Poseyhill; 3rd Ella & Harry Breen Lough Erne; 4th Nathan Armstrong Derryhoney; 5th Alistair Breen Drumderg; 6th Gary Rankin Garvetagh Hill