Carrick and District HPS cup winners for 2017

Robert Reid has supplied his club list of awards for 2017 season, most cups and trophies were won by Mr & Mrs R Reid & Son and Elliott Bros had almost as many after a top season.

The awards were presented recently at the club. I have included a few pictures from the event in this week’s issue. I would like to personally congratulate all the season’s major winners and prizewinners and good racing for the 2018 season.

M/M Reid & Son won – J Clawson Cup (Rosscarbery YB Nat), Morrow Cup (Y B Points), Stroller Cup (Young Bird Ave), Hamilton Memorial Cup (Rosscarbery Nat & Skibbereen Nat), McAllister Cup (Lowest winning Velocity), E Burgess Cup (Best Ave YB Nat NIPA), T Tierney Cup (Best YB Performance), H Hamilton Cup ((1st YB Nat & Race Before), Turner Cup (YB Nat Talbenny), E Gilliland Cup (1st YB Race), R Surgenor Memorial Shield (5th YB Race), A Patton Cup (YB Knock-Out).

Elliott Bros won – McGifford Cup (Cross Channel Ave), Graham Cup (Old Bird Ave), Elmhurst Cup OB Points), Shankill Cup (Inland Points Ave), E Tierney Cup (Best Ave to Penzance), S Murphy Cup (Penzance Old Bird), M/M R Reid Trophy (Sennen Cove Classic), J Tierney Cup (Best Ave 1st & 2nd Talbenny), D Tierney Cup (Best Ave 2nd Talbenny & Penzance), T Binding Trophy (Best Ave last 2 OB Races), G McAllister Cup (1st Bude).

T Creighton & Son won – E Skelton Cup (Highest Winning Velocity), M/M R Reid Trophy (Rosscarbery OB Nat).

Degnan & McKee won – M Tierney Cup (6th OB Race).

S Beattie & Daughter won (R Bowen Cup (Best Ave Fermoy).

WEST BELFAST NEW YEAR’S DAY CHARITY EVENT

The annual West Belfast Charity Show & Sale was held on New Year’s Day.

The banter and craic was mighty, as usual, and all in attendance had a great day out.

Judges for the event were this year’s INFC Friendship National Winners - Mr & Mrs Beattie - Cyril & Hilary, Portadown.

After the judging of birds all in attendance sat down to a lovely meal laid on by Stocky and the staff. Then followed a charity auction which was held with all proceeds divided between Autism and The NI Childrens Hospice.

The auction was a fantastic success and on behalf of the organisers many thanks to the following: those who took the time to obtain the birds, those who donated the birds and many thanks to all who purchased or contributed in any way to the final total raised. The two charities will benefit to the sum of £2,000 each.

A presentation night will be held late February to present cheques to both charities. After all the excitement it was time to relax to the Diamond Swing and Rock & Roll Band plus a few local artists who showed off their musical skills.

D & J CAMPBELL - EASTWAY HPS

Due to health reasons Davy must drastically reduce and will offer to the fancy some of the finest present day winning bloodlines available. This is an unbelievable selection with winners galore in the breeding. These birds would never be on offer only due to present circumstances.

The above sale will be ‘online only’ for all to view and bid with a 20 min sniping feature in operation. The final online bid will be the closing and winning bid. These birds are now online and finishes over two evenings - Monday 15th and Tuesday 16th January. To bid you must register on the site. To view all the lots on offer please log in to: www.pigeoncraic.com/auctions

CHARITY SALE

E McAlinden & Son - Banbridge - Offer for sale a selection of 2018 young birds. Kit of ten priced at £250. Main strain - Vandeweyer - Bloodlines responsible for 1st INFC Skibbereen - 1st INFC Penzance. - 2nd Open INFC Penzance - Twice 4th Open INFC Penzance.

Recent strains introduced include M. Maguire, Newry; W. Neill, W Capper, C O’Haire and McKinstry Bros ready March/April. Cheques made payable to 1st John Of God Hospice, Newry. Further details please contact E McAlinden on 07771 813 198.

Sale at Glenavy

Wesley Sawyers is pleased to announce that a draft of super fast long-distance pigeons – speed, beauty and endurance - on behalf of Robert S.R. Rome Palm Cottage, Annan, Dg12 6Qs will be sold on Saturday, 13th January at Glenavy, Co Antrim.

Viewing 1.30pm, sale commencing at 3pm.

Bloodlines that win from 60 to 600 miles, 1st Fed, Combine, Amal, Section and National through the United Kingdom. Any condition, any velocity, head wins no problem. Robbie Rome of Annan has reached the heart-breaking decision to offer a quality draft of his outstanding family birds.

A sales list is available from Wesley Sawyers (auctioneer) tel: 028 4062 6861 (home) or 07831560399 (mobile).