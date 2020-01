Cast ewes selling to £130 per head at Massereene Mart

Hogget prices continued to firm at Monday's sales.

Lightweights selling from 410p to 454p and up to £105 per head.

Heavies sold up to £106.

Cast ewes sold to £130 per head.

Prices: Antrim producer 21 hoggets 22kg at £100 = 454p. Randalstown producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £98 = 445p. Lisburn producer 8 hoggets 23kg at £102 = 443p, Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 18.5kg at £81 = 438p. Lisburn producer 7 hoggets 24kg at £105 = 438p. Ballycarry producer 30 hoggets 23kg at £100.50 = 437p. Mallusk producer 2 hoggets 22kg at £96 = 436p. Crumlin producer 32 hoggets 22kg at £95 = 432p. Doagh producer 3 hoggets 23kg at £98 = 426p. Ballyclare producer 20 hoggets 17kg at £74 = 423p. Crumlin producer 16 hoggets 23kg at £94 = 422p. Ballinderry producer 20 hoggets 24kg at £101 = 421p. Doagh producer 10 hoggets 20kg at £84 = 420p. Randalstown producer 29 hoggets 21.5kg at £90 = 419p. Magheragall producer 15 hoggets 20kg at £84 = 420p. Templepatrick producer 10 hoggets 21kg at £87.50 = 417p. Ballymena producer 39 hoggets 21.5kg at £89.50 = 416p. Ballymoney producer 60 hoggets 23.5kg at £97.50 = 415p Ballyclare producer 11 hoggets 23.5kg at £98 = 417p. Crumlin producer 24 hoggets 25.5kg at £105 = 412p. Dundrod producer 41 hoggets 19kg at £78 = 411p. Ballyclare producer 19 hoggets 20.5kg at £84 = 410p. Randalstown producer 4 hoggets 25kg at £102.50 = 410p. Randalstown producer 27 hoggets 26.5kg at £106. Dundrod producer 39 hoggets 26kg at £106. Dundrod producer 27 hoggets 26kg at £105.50. Ballinderry producer 8 hoggets 26.5kg at £106. Dungannon producer 19 hoggets 25kg at £105. Newtownards producer 34 hoggets 25kg at £105. Ballymena producer 27 hoggets 25kg at £105.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 2 Texels at £130. Antrim producer 4 Texels at £125. Ballywalter producer 3 Suffolks at £110. Ballymena producer 6 Dorsets at £100. Newtownards producer 8 Suffolks at £98. Ballymena Prdoucer 11 Suffolks at £96. Carnlough producer 19 Mules at £86. Raloo producer 7 Blackface at £62.