Cast with care warns NIE Networks

With the fishing season underway and many anglers taking advantage of the odd spell of good weather to cast a few lines, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks (NIE Networks) has launched FishSafe 2018.

The campaign aims to remind anglers across Northern Ireland to look up and look out for overhead electricity power lines before they start fishing. Anglers continue to put themselves and others at risk of injury or death because they accidentally come too close or make contact with overhead electricity power lines. NIE Networks wants anglers throughout the country to cast with care.

Alex Wallace, Safety Officer at NIE Networks, reminds anglers how to keep themselves safe. “Look up and look out for overhead electricity power lines when you’re deciding on a good place to fish, and keep at least 30 metres away from them when fishing. Electricity can jump gaps and even bringing a fishing rod close to an overhead electricity power line can lead to burns or even fatal injuries.

“We will be distributing our FishSafe leaflet to angling clubs across Northern Ireland and hope that our awareness campaign will encourage all anglers, young and old, to put safety first.”

Local angler, William Cochrane, welcomed the annual campaign.

William commented: “All it takes is one lapse of concentration and you could put yourself at great risk. Any campaign to remind anglers to take note of their surroundings before piecing together their fishing rods and casting is to be welcomed. I would encourage fellow anglers to always think about the safety of your location before you cast.”

If your fishing line becomes entangled in overhead electricity power lines, drop your fishing rod immediately, keep others away and contact NIE Networks on 03457 643 643. Visit nienetworks.co.uk for more information on the FishSafe campaign and how to stay safe around electricity equipment.