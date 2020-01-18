Castledawson charity dance ‘strictly for fun’

Well known NI Volac representative Alistair Sampson and his wife Lorraine, with the support of family and friends, are running a charity dance on Friday, January 31 in the Castledawson’s Christ Church Parish Hall.

A fun night out, complete with light supper, for only £7 payable at the door this is an event for dancing feet of all ages and abilities. Music is by Michael Mawhinney ensuring the evening goes with a swing and all for a very good cause, the Charis Cancer Care Charity.

As Alistair Sampson explained: “ Last year I faced a health challenge, but with the support of medical professionals, family, work colleagues and friends have with God’s Grace made great progress.

“Now to repay some of the support received we are promoting a fun night out raising funds for Charis Cancer Care.”

Based at Lough Fea near Cookstown this charity providing support to both cancer patients and their families was recently presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service. Charis Integrated Cancer Care works in conjunction with clinical treatments to give patients access to a range of free services including financial and nutritional advice,counselling, aromatherapy and massage.

Aside from seeking support for the charity Alistair is also urging us all to get any changes in our body checked out promptly by a doctor.

This big dancing event on Friday, January 31 runs from 9pm until 12.30am with guaranteed good music, good food and great company all in aid of a very good cause. For further information on the Castledawson Charity Dance contact Alistair Sampson telephone, 07860 626 442..

Those unable to attend can donate directly to the organisers or at the Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alistair-sampson