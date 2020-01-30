Castlerock Wednesday Club members welcomed to Cloonavin

Over 50 members of Castlerock Wednesday Club have enjoyed a special reception hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The group was welcomed to Cloonavin by Councillor Sean Bateson on January 15th.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson who held a special reception in Cloonavin for Castlerock Wednesday Club, pictured with Victor Callaghan, William King, Daphne King, Hazel Woodend and Harold Woodend.

Among those in attendance were the Club’s long-serving Chairperson Jean Caulfield MBE, who has organised activities and outings for the past 40 years, while it was an extra special occasion for William Callaghan who celebrated his 80th birthday on the day.

The Mayor said: “It was a privilege to meet Jean and hear more about the Club and its role within the community in Castlerock. It’s clearly very popular given its high membership, and provides an important social outlet for the village’s older residents. We cannot underestimate its positive impact on the health and wellbeing of its members, and I would like to thank Jean for her dedication to the group, and all those who attended the reception.”

