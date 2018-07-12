Castlewellan venue for Danske Bank NISA Sheep Championship

The 2018 Danske Bank NISA Sheep Championship is being hosted this year by Castlewellan Show on Saturday, 14th July.

Qualifying competitions have been held so far at Ballymoney, Lurgan, Armagh, Ballymena, Newry and Omagh Shows, with a range of sheep breeds coming forward, which makes it such an interesting Championship for all sheep breeders.

The line-up for the championship final includes, a Charollais from Wm McAllister who qualified first and second at Ballymoney and a Charollais from Jim Bell which took first place at Lurgan.

From Armagh a rare breed owned by Linda Hamilton took first place, with a Texel from exhibitor Jack Moses in second. A Blue Texel from exhibitor S J Redmond was runner up at Lurgan, while Ballymena had a Black Face exhibited by T Adams in first spot and a Rouge shown by John Harbinson in second place.

Comber breeder Trevor Bell took first place at Newry, with Naomi Ardis from Hilltown with a Texel taking second spot. The last two qualifying places from Omagh Show were taken up by John Foster of Castlederg with a Texel, and Allistair McNeill from Toomebridge with a North County Cheviot.

The exhibitors, hailing from east, west, north and south of the province, will all come together for the final at Castlewellan Show on Saturday 14th July at Castlewellan Forest Park.

Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness at Danske Bank will award the Champion at the Show.

Speaking about Danske Bank’s ongoing sponsorship of the NISA Sheep Championship, Robert added: “The standard of stock being presented never fails to disappoint and is a credit to the exhibitors but also reassuring for the Northern Ireland sheep industry. Danske Bank have a long term commitment to the Northern Ireland Shows Association and I look forward to presenting the prize to the winner at this year’s Castlewellan Show on 14th July. Good luck to all exhibitors.”

Set across 50 acres in the beautiful surroundings of Castlewellan Forest Park, Castlewellan Agricultural Show always takes place from 9am – 6pm on the first Saturday after the 12th of July each year.

It features classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses, ponies, donkeys poultry, pigs, rabbits, dog agility and home industries. A wide range of trade stands, food and craft producers showcase their wares alongside live music, vintage tractors, carriage driving, demonstrations of countryside pursuits, Young Farmers competitions, pet show, fashion tent, vintage tea tent and children’s amusements which will entertain all day long.

The show is organised by an enthusiastic committee and they are keen to welcome visitors from towns and cities to profile all the countryside has to offer. They have lots for children and young people to do and see with those under 16 admitted free.

Car parking is free.