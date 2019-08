Cattle peak at £1075 at Downpatrick

At the Monday night cattle sale on the 5th August 2019, In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1075 for 534kg LIM (£2.01ppk) with heavy weight heifer at £880 for a 502kg AA (1.75ppk)

Good quality Light weight stores selling to a top of £2.48ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows;

Bullocks 500kg plus: Downpatrick farmer 502kg LIM £1050 (2.09ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 534kg LIM £1075 (2.01ppk), Ballynoe farmer 504kg AA £970 (1.93ppk), Burrenreagh farmer 542kg SAL £1020 (1.88ppk), Downpatrick farmer 512kg AA £915 (1.79ppk).

Bullocks up to 499kg: Ballybrannagh farmer 270kg AA £700 (2.48ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 328kg CH £780 (2.38ppk), Loughinisland farmer 374kg CH £830 (2.22kg), Ballynoe farmer 354kg AA £780 (2.20ppk), Dromore farmer 462kg LIM £995 (2.15ppk), Downpatrick farmer 406kg AA £870 (2.14ppk), Castlewellan farmer 470kg CH £1005 (2.14ppk) & 478kg CH £1020 (2.13ppk), Newtownards farmer 324kg AA £680 (2.10ppk), Newcastle farmer 320g CH £670 (2.09ppk), Drumreagh farmer 406kg LIM £850 (2.09ppk) & 480kg LIM £990 (2.06ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 376kg AA £765 (2.04ppk), Drumreagh farmer 462kg LIM £930 (2.01ppk), Downpatrick farmer 424kg AA £850 (2.01ppk), Newcastle farmer 352kg CH £700 (1.99ppk) and Kilkeel farmer 380kg AA £745 (1.96ppk), Ballyward farmer 488kg LIM £940 (1.93kg), Saintfield farmer 390kg SIM £750 (1.92ppk), Ballybrannagh farmer 298kg AA £570 (1.91ppk) Dromara farmer 278kg HER £525 (1.88ppk), Strangford farmer 428kg BB £805 (1.88ppk), Newcastle farmer 310kg HER £580 (1.87ppk).

Heifers: Dromara farmer 220kg BB £490 (2.23ppk), Newcastle farmer 264kg CH £545 (2.06ppk), Ballyward farmer 392kg LIM £800 (2.04ppk), Dromara farmer 252kg BB £490 (1.94ppk), Ballyward farmer 384kg LIM £740 (1.93ppk), Comber farmer 414kg SIM £785 (1.90pk), Loughinisland farmer 442kg CH £835 (1.89ppk), Seaforde farmer 250kg HER £470 (1.88ppk), Ardglass farmer 402kg AA £750 (1.87ppk) & Comber farmer 370kg HER £680 (1.84ppk), Dromara farmer 254kg HER £465 (1.83ppk), Loughinisland farmer 372kg SIM £660 (1.77ppk) & Clough farmer 452kg AA £795 (1.76ppk), Castlewellan farmer 502kg AA £880 (1.75ppk) and Kilkeel farmer 490kg £845 (1.72ppk) & 454kg AA £780 (1.72ppk) & 406kg LIM £690 (1.70ppk), and Ballyhornan farmer 434kg LIM £735 (1.69ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday 3rd August 2019 lambs sold to £88.00, Fat Ewes to £95.00 and Light weight lambs to £3.52ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Downpatrick farmer 25kg £88.00, Crossgar farmer 23kg £87.50, Ballyculter farmer 25kg £87.50, Dromara farmer 24kg £87.00, Ballyhossett farmer 25kg £86.00, Clough farmer 25kg £85.50, Ballydonnell farmer 26kg £85.00, Saintfield farmer 25kg £84.50, Killough farmer 25kg £84.00, Drumaroad farmer 24kg £83.50, Annacloy farmer 22kg £83.50, Crossgar farmer 24kg £83.00, Dromara farmer 24kg £82.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg £82.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £82.00, Ballynahinch farmer 28kg £82.00, Crossgar farmer 27kg £82.00, Killyleagh farmer 23kg £81.50, Ballyculter farmer 24kg £80.00, Tyrella farmer 23kg £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £80.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 22kg £77.00.

FAT EWES: Saintfield farmer £95.00, Crossgar farmer £95.00, Downpatrick farmer £95.00, Downpatrick farmer £95.00, Saintfield farmer £92.00, Drumaness, Loughinisland, Ardglass & Downpatrick farmer’s £90.00.