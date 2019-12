Cattle sell to £1361 at Saintfield

There was a good seasonal show of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield, with a brisk trade throughout.

FAT CATTLE: 85 fats sold to £1361 for a 920kg Char Cow, £148 per 100kg. Fr Bullocks sold to £1261 for a 870kg, £148 per 100kg.

Leading prices: Dromore producer Char Cow 920kg £148 £1361, Fr Bullocks 870kg £145 £1261, 940kg £129 £1212, 870kg £139 £1209, 830kg £137 £1137, Carrowdore producer BB Heifer 620kg £189 £1171, Moira producer BB Bullocks 760kg £153 £1162, 720kg £160 £1152, Lisburn producer Sim Cows 760kg £149 £1132, Dromara producer Lim Bull 610kg £184 £1122, Anahilt producer Hol Cows 840kg £133 £1117, 810kg £131 £1061, 730kg £133 £970, Downpatrick producer AA Cows 770kg 3145 £1116, 700kg £143 £1001, Hillsborough producer Daq Cows 700kg £139 £973, 640kg £149 £953, 630kg £146 £919.

BULLOCKS: 55 sold to £1180 for a 600kg Char (196)

Leading prices: Moira producer Chars 600kg £1180, 560kg £1175, 580kg £1175, 600kg £1150, 570kg £1140, 530kg £1130, 530kg £1120, 540kg £1120, 540kg £1120, 550kg £1120, 560kg £1120, 550kg £1095, 560kg £1070, Ballyhalbert producer BBs 550kg £1070, 580kg £1070, 540kg £1060, Kircubbin producer Sims 430kg £920, 400kg £900, Portaferry producer Chars 300kg £760, 330kg £750, 290kg £745.

HEIFERS: 50 Heifers sold to £1020 for a 490kg Char (208)

Leading Prices: Lisburn producer Chars 490kg £1020, 450kg £960, 470kg £940, Ballynahinch producer Lims 450kg £970, 500kg £970, 460kg £950, Downpatrick producer Lims 500kg £970, 400kg £880, 450kg £865, Lisburn producer AAs 440kg £920, 400kg £840, 410kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES: 75 sold to £350 for a BB Bull & £330 for a BB Heifer

Leading Prices: Belfast producer BB Bulls £350, £330, £245, BB Heifers £330, £305, £250, Crossgar producer AA Bulls £300, £280 twice, AA Heifer £260, Kircubbin producer BB Bull £300, BB Heifer £260, Saintfield producer Lim Bulls £300, £260, £240, Lim Heifers £280, £255, £220.