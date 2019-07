Cattle trade remains firm at Saintfield

Another great entry of cattle at Wednesday’s sale in Saintfield, with trade remaining firm throughout.

Top price of the day £1595 for a 990kg Char Cow, £161 per 100kg. More cattle required to meet demands!

FAT CATTLE; Fats sold to £1595 for a 990kg Char Cow, £161 per 100kg. Bulls sold to £1398 for a 1110kg AA, £126 per 100kg. Heifers sold to £1240 for a 660kg Lim, £188 per 100kg.

Leading prices; Ballygowan producer Char Cows 990kg £161 £1593, 830kg £156 £1294, Saintfield producer AA Bull 1110kg £126 £1398, Ballynahinch prodcuer Sim Bull 940kg £140 £1316, Crossgar producer AA Cow 910kg £136 £1237, Castlewellan producer Lim 660kg £188 £1240, Portaferry producer Char Cows 710kg £174 £1235, 590kg £177 £1044, Ardglass producer Char Cow 750kg £156 £1170, Millisle producer Lim Cows 590kg £184 £1085, 620kg £175 £1085, Saintfield producer Fr Cows 740kg £140 £1036, 720kg £128 £921, Downpatrick producer Fr Cows 820kg £113 £926, 820kg £108 £885.

BULLOCKS; Almost 100 bullocks sold to £1100 for a 520kg Char.

Leading prices: Craigavon producer Chars 520kg £1100, 500kg £1080, 520kg £1020, 500kg £1005, Newtownards producer Hers 600kg £1080, 590kg £1055, 500kg £960, 500kg £940, 510kg £940, Dromore producer Chars 550kg £1055, 470kg £1045, 450kg £1030, 450kg £930, 450kg £900, Ballynahinch producer Chars 450kg £1040, 450kg £975, 400kg £915, Dundonald producer Chars 500kg £1075, 500kg £1070, 500kg £1045, 540kg £1000, 500kg £920, Portaferry producer Chars 400kg £880, 360kg £855, 340kg £810, Ballynahinch producer Lims 390kg £900, 340kg £885, 390kg £880.

Heifers sold to £1010 for a 500kg Char.

Leading prices; Downpatrick producer Chars 500kg £1010, 500kg £940, Crossgar producer Chars 500kg £985, 450kg £890, 400kg £805, Saintfield producer Lims 440kg £905, 400kg £880, 420kg £840, 410kg £800.

DROPPED CALVES: 80 drops sold to £500 for a Lim Bull and £490 for a Char Heifer

Leading porices; Portaferry producer Lim Bull £500 Char Heifer £490, Hillsborough producer Sh Bulls £355, £270, Kircubbin producer BB Bulls £350, £335, £300, £295, BB Heifers £335, £325, £295 twice, £290, Newtownards producer Char Heifers £275, £235, £230.