Cavan to host 2018 Irish Pig Health Society Symposium

The Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) will host their annual Symposium at the Slieve Russell Hotel Golf and Country Club, Co. Cavan on Tuesday, 10th April, 2018.

The IPHS Symposium is the country’s largest pig event and attracts up to 300 people from all parts of the industry.

The format for 2018 will be similar to previous years, with registration commencing at 12.00pm, a hog roast lunch and exhibitors in place. Lecture seminars will commence at 2.00pm until 6.30pm, followed by an evening meal at 7.30pm.

IPHS President, Calum Dalgarno said: “This year the IPHS committee and I felt it was important to host the symposium in Cavan in recognition of the support the Cavan and northern delegates have given last year in travelling to Cork. The committee will continue to review the location, alternating between North and South to support all within the industry.”

The keynote speakers on the day will include Jamie Robertson from the School of Biological Science, University of Aberdeen.

Specifically, Jamie will give an insight into partial depopulation as well as the importance of livestock management. Martin Baker, Managing Director of Midland Pig Producers Ltd from Burton-on-Trent, England. will present a paper on pig health and innovation. Martin has spent over eight years researching technologies, engineering, processes and best practice from around the world. In addition, IPHS committee member, Colin Marry and Cavan based pig farmer Gary Pepper will speak about pig farming and their experiences with production.

Admission charge to the Symposium is £30 per person or £50 to include sit down evening meal. Any further enquiries for the event can be made directly with the IPHS President, Calum Dalgarno or with event organisers Green Acre Marketing, 051 399760 or at www.iphs.ie