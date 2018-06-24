Cawood expands analytical services into NI

Cawood Scientific - a large independent provider of analytical laboratory testing services for the land-based industries – has taken over St David’s Laboratory Services in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

The business has been rebranded as Sci-Tech (Ireland). Specialising in poultry serology, it carries out diagnostic work for poultry producers and vets throughout Ireland, and complements the work carried out at Cawood’s existing Sci-Tech laboratories in Shropshire.

In addition, Cawood has appointed Aisling Kelly (nee Glynn) as its new business development manager, responsible for developing business in Ireland for all of its different sites, both in the UK and Ireland.

“People have been asking Cawood to have a base in Ireland for many years, and recent expansion has now enabled this to happen,” she explains.

“Through the other divisions in the Group, we can offer extensive testing services, covering everything from soil and feed analysis to serology, testing of vaccines and proofing of agrochemicals. Rather than dealing with lots of individual laboratories, we can now provide our customers with a one-stop shop.”

Mrs Kelly spent over 15 years working as a territory manager for Merial, so has extensive links throughout the industry in Ireland, and also has a technical background with a degree in Pure and Applied Chemistry and three years’ experience working in laboratories.